Your letters...

Subsidising some drivers

Sir, — For some years now taxpayers of all income levels have been required to hugely subsidise the purchase, generally by the wealthy and/or the virtue signalling, of electric vehicles which are then largely or wholly exempt from paying vehicle excise duty.

As many of us have long suspected, research by the respected CESifo Group in Munich has now shown that over its lifetime a battery-powered vehicle will cause more CO2 to have been emitted than would an equivalent petrol- or diesel-powered vehicle.

Much of this difference comes from energy used to mine and process the lithium, cobalt and manganese used for batteries.

Cobalt mining also condemns thousands of dirt poor people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to lives of dangerous and miserable exploitation or actual slavery.

Were cobalt to be mined in conditions that would meet, say, EU regulations its cost would rise ten or twenty fold, greatly increasing the cost of batteries.

If that were not bad enough, it now seems that the pampered owners of electric vehicles are being provided with free charging at the two points in the King’s Road car park in Henley.

According to government estimates, it typically costs £7.80 to recharge a vehicle at home.

As this may have to happen two or three times per week it seems that South Oxfordshire District Council is happily subsidising some owners to the tune of £15.60 to £23.40 per week as well as allowing them to avoid the cost of installing a charger at home.

This is so monumentally unfair that I suggest that the council should be required immediately to issue a council tax rebate of, say, £10 per week to each car owner in Henley until such time as proper fees that reflect the full cost of electricity are being levied at all charging points.

I had hoped, additionally, to be able to comment on the truly awful Attenborough/BBC shroud-waving broadcast Climate Change — The Facts but time does not permit this week. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Shops ignore plastic advice

Sir, — All Henley’s charity shops (and supermarkets) are totally ignoring National Geographic magazine’s “planet or plastic” warning.

Buyers can’t see how three plastic bags one inside the other will fit into a pocket to go to shops. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View Court, Henley

Independent in name only

Editor, — I see that Leigh Rawlins, the independent councillor for Sonning Common on South Oxfordshire District Council, wasn’t that independent after all.

We now find out that he has joined the Liberal Democrats (Standard, May 17). It’s not surprising as he seems to change his colour to suit his ambition.

When standing for election his colours were blue, aping the Conservatives but making great play of his independence from the political parties.

However, now his colours have changed to that soapy yellow/off-green of the Liberal Democrat party.

So what made him change? Was it the fact the Lib-Dems promised him the role of cabinet member for planning?

To quote his election leaflet: “Use your vote to put our village first, free from party political influences and interest groups.” Sounds a bit hollow now, Councillor Rawlins!

And this from the man who wants to rip up the district council’s Local Plan and start again.

Let me just stress the risks with his policy.

The only reason the three proposed strategic planning sites on the edge of Reading were rejected in the plan agreed in December was because they hadn’t gone through “regulation 18” consultation which would have delayed the plan beyond the deadline for the Oxfordshire Growth Deal.

If this local plan is delayed or, worse still, cancelled, then all these sites would come back into consideration.

Worse still, if the Oxfordshire Growth Deal bid is withdrawn then the £60 million grant for affordable housing across Oxfordshire disappears, as does the £150million for infrastructure improvements.

This is government money which could make such a difference to our communities.

Also, being part of the Oxfordshire Growth Deal meant that we only needed a three-year land supply, not the five-year one all other planning authorities are expected to maintain.

A technical point, I grant you, but if we lose the growth deal then we could open ourselves up to yet more speculative development as it is by ensuring we have the pre-requisite land supply that stops developers building wherever they want. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Sonning Common

MPs have got no idea

Sir, — Part of the skill set of a successful chief executive is to manage change.

It appears to me that when our career politicians are required to work together to do the best deal for the country, rather than their usual political point-scoring, they run around like headless chickens, then try to pass the buck back to the electorate.

Perhaps it’s time for MPs to prove themselves capable commercially before standing for election? — Yours faithfully,

Sally Meadows

Vicarage Road, Henley

People need another say

Sir, — John Williams thinks that because a majority of voters voted in 2016 to leave the EU, there cannot be another referendum (Standard, May 17).

Those who voted to leave at that time had been assured they could “have their cake and eat it”. It seems unlikely that all 52 per cent would have voted to leave at any cost.

If the choice is between no deal and staying in the EU, there should be a further referendum to confirm that is what the majority now wants.

It is notable that those who keep banging on about the will of the people do not want the people to have any say in what actually happens. — Yours faithfully,

Arnold Hay

Wargrave

Failing our young people

Sir, — The latest report from the Children’s Commissioner reveals that 1,465 under-18-year-olds were securely detained for their own welfare in England last year — 505 of them in mental health wards — (at a cost of £309 million.

These figures reveal just how much we are failing our under-18s and the indication is that these numbers are expected to rise. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

What a mean lot you are

Sir, — On one of my rare visits to Henley, I picked up a copy of the Henley Standard and read the sad tale regarding the possible demise of the regatta fireworks after a run of 120 years — all for the want of £12,000 (Standard, May 17).

Then I read of the many Henley residents in the Sunday Times’s Rich List.

As most had several hundreds of millions of pounds rattling around in their individual pockets, £12,000 or more to cover the fireworks could not possibly be missed.

In fact, I would doubt that many could even recognise such a small figure.

It really says something about the very rich. And how they became very rich. — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Haworth

Aldermaston, West Berkshire

P.S. I omitted the thousands of Henley residents who have hundreds of thousands as loose change. What a mean and uncaring lot.

Will display still happen?

Sir, — With Richard Reed and Will Hamilton “retiring” from the Henley summer fireworks, does this mean the display will not happen this year? — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Peterborough

In defence of dog walkers

Sir, — Regarding the news in brief item headlined “Field fenced” (Standard, May 17), what a shame!

I’ve been walking my dog daily around Gillotts Corner Field and the field beyond for many years.

My fellow walkers are equally responsible with poo bags at the ready. I have never seen any litter and I know that if any did by chance drop, it would be picked up immediately.

It’s such a beautiful spot with lovely views across to the hills, so it’s such a pity we can no longer let our dogs free to run and play. — Yours faithfully,

S Williams

Henley

Use old-style hand gesture

In response to Tony Taylor’s letter on traffic (Standard, May 17), and specifically in relation to the ‘town hall roundabout’ at the junction of King’s Road, I’d suggest going back to the old school hand gesture that I’m sure denizens of Henley from days of yore would remember and indeed is a tradition I continue.

It’s simply a straight hand gesturing forward to traffic waiting at the old police station if you mean to turn down King’s road rather than turn right.

Simplest solutions are often the best. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Pinches

Henley

Fortnight of feasting

Sir, — The countdown is on to the first Eat Food Festival in Henley.

We would like to invite your lovely readers to start the summer festival season by coming along and enjoying a full on “fortnight of food festival feasting” with events all over the town.

It will launch with our free event, the Big Feast, in Market Place on Saturday, June 15 from 11am to 6pm, where everyone can come along and “feast for a fiver”.

The festival is about celebrating all things food and drink locally, along with community projects.

As well as the two big free festival events, we have around 20 others happening, including food on film screenings at the Regal Picturehouse and chef demonstrations at the Kenton Theatre, pop-ups, talks, screenings, a food safari, a special “10-mile menu” at a soon-to-be opened restaurant, a specially brewed festival beer by Brakspear and a wine experience with Laithwaites.

Plus the Skinny Jean Gardener, best known for being the Blue Peter gardener, will be at Trinity Primary School with his show teaching the children about how to grow your own.

We are grateful for the support of Henley Town Council and delighted that the Mayor Ken Arlett has said that he will come along to as many of our events as he can. His waistband may expand!

We would like to thank in particular Councillors Sarah Miller, Kellie Hinton and Lorraine Hillier for all their help and support.

We would also like to thank all our event partners as without their collaboration the festival simply wouldn’t be happening.

No excuse is needed not to come along and support all the chefs, restaurants and food traders at either the Big Feast or the Riverside Fiesta at Mill Meadows on June 29 as they are both free admission — no ticket or jacket required!

We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying and supporting this new exciting local festival and to it becoming the envy of other towns and a “must go” event in everyone’s social calendar.

Should any local businesses wish to get involved, whether trading, with an event or to sponsor, there is still time, please get in touch by emailing me at philippa@eatfoodfestival.co.uk

See you all there! — Yours faithfully,

Philippa Ratcliffe

Eat Food Festival, Henley

Ode to the dandelion

Sir, — I wrote this poem in May 1999, 20 years ago. Now, with land being eaten up with new developments etc., the bee population is diminishing. The dandelion is a great source of food for the bee.

We love our honey so think before you dig up those yellow-headed flowers. — Yours faithfully,

Connie Butt

River Terrace, Henley

Ode to the dandelion

With jagged leaves and bright yellow flower,

He comes amongst us all unaware of his power.

From wasteland, through undergrowth, he suddenly appears.

To cracks in the pavements, high walls he adheres

In courtyards, on meadow banks he smiles everywhere

Oblivious to the life of his nomadic sphere.

Trampled and hunted he makes his way,

Bringing colour to places wrecked by decay.

He lights up the dismal with a shimmering glow;

On derelict land his golden head shows.

Scattering his seeds wherever he pleases,

Drifting far and wide on light summer breezes.

With the heart of a lion so aptly named.

He roams forever free and still untamed.

Best place for music

Sir, — What a joy to listen to the Aliquando chamber choir’s spring concert.

There was such a variety of songs and we could clearly hear every word. A lovely way to spend an evening.

There is so much varied music in Henley — I am so glad that I live here! — Yours faithfully,

Jill Irwin

Singer’s Close, Henley