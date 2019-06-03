Your letters...

Opportunity for change

Sir, — Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who helped me and voted for me in the Sonning Common ward at the South Oxfordshire District Council elections on May 2.

I stood in that election as an Independent, at my own expense, having never had any party membership and with the encouragement and support of many colleagues and associates locally.

My platform was very much focused on improvements to the Local Plan and planning environment in South Oxfordshire.

I stood in reaction to the previous disarray in the district council and with serious concerns not only about the content of what was approved in December, but also at the underlying process and the lack of representation afforded to local parishes and residents.

My leaflet and campaign material was written by me with contributions and suggestions from individual local colleagues. It was completely independent of any other group.

In the elections, there was a major change in the balance of representation at the council as electors across the district supported change, notably on planning.

The Liberal Democrats and the Greens had agreed a pact and won 17 of the 36 seats.

Subsequently, a ruling administration has been agreed, including two of the Independents that stood in the election, one of whom is me. This provides a controlling group of 19.

I have chosen to join this group as it has become increasingly apparent that its policies match very closely to the local policy agenda on which I stood; it has the best chance of being carried through with my commitment and input.

The local planning situation is challenging and requires a coherent group to ensure that the best possible result is achieved. For these reasons, I have joined with the Lib-Dem group.

I have significant experience of planning through my local parish, neighbourhood planning and the close part I have played in two big planning appeals.

I have also closely followed policy and plan development at the district council.

Arising from this, and based on a sound range of agreement, I have been asked to take a significant role with the plan-making process at the council as part of the new administration team.

This was not something that I could have anticipated at the election and it will not be easy but it is a challenge that I feel is worth the effort.

Making progress on that was exactly why I had felt compelled to stand in the first place!

Taking this role will put me in the best place to deliver on the commitments I made in my election material. I remain of independent mind and my commitments have not changed — they continue to be my priority.

I noted the letter of sour grapes from Paul Harrison last week.

His suggestion of “ambition” is, sadly, risible — I have never lacked for responsible opportunities in life.

As regards the marvellous job done with planning previously, I would simply quote John Howell’s astute and accurate analysis: “We have to look to the activities of South Oxfordshire District Council. My inbox was full of complaints about the Local Plan and about the amount of housing.” (Standard, May 10). Quite right!

Paul’s lack of grasp of the meaning of sustainability is shown in his suggestions about the merits of extending Reading into South Oxfordshire to meet housing needs in Oxford and the Science Vale.

I am certainly not going to take lectures about how to calculate housing land supply from the team that previously failed so completely and enabled so much speculative development in our district.

I hope that the new council will prove to be the reasoned, respectful and considered place that we would all want it to be.

I believe it offers a real opportunity for something better. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Leigh Rawlins

South Oxfordshire District Council, Sonning Common

You shouldn’t switch party

Sir, — I understand from Paul Harrison’s letter that Councillor Leigh Rawlins has changed his allegiance to Liberal Democrat (Standard, May 24).

I, like many others, voted for Mr Leigh as an Independent. I am appalled to learn that this is no longer the case as I would never have voted Lib-Dem.

Cllr Rawlins should step down and not serve on the district council as he was voted in on false pretences. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Martin

Sonning Common

Councillors not to blame

Sir, — Following the local elections on May 2, I read the comments of John Howell MP about the results. (Standard, May 10).

Is Mr Howell really so out of touch that he does not know the reason for the loss of so many good local councillors?

It was the result of a protest vote concerning the Brexit indecision by him, and many other MPs at Westminster, that swept the country like a tsunami, losing his party more than 1,300 hard-working local councillors.

Blaming his own Conservative-run district council is, in my view, totally unwarranted and arrogant beyond belief.

South Oxfordshire District Council has consistently been one of the best-performing local authorities in the country and has greatly assisted in making South Oxfordshire one of the best places to live, according to a recent national survey by Halifax.

Frankly, it is wrong that so many hard-working councillors should bear the brunt of Westminster’s failings.

Mr Howell should at least be thanking councillors for their hard work and saying how sorry he is to lose them, not trying to blame them for his failure. I switched from being a Conservative supporter to being a Labour voter in national elections some 25 years ago but in local elections I vote for councillors who work tirelessly for their communities irrespective of their party.

In South Oxfordshire I believe that it is Conservatives who have provided good services and kept council tax down, even in these times of austerity imposed by central government.

If I were a councillor of whatever political persuasion and my MP tried to blame me for the recent catastrophic election results, I would not be a happy bunny.

How does Mr Howell think the 17 Tories who lost their seats feel under these circumstances?

Both the Labour and Conservative parties are in real trouble now and it’s largely of their own making.

I believe that centralising government has gone far too far and that there is a huge disconnect between Westminster and local communities around the country.

The Brexit arguments, for and against, will rage on no doubt, but there’s an underlying mistrust of the political classes and processes now.

I hope that leaders of sufficient calibre and integrity will emerge but I don’t see many right now.

Please wake up, Mr Howell, as your seat may not be as safe as you thought it was. — Your faithfully,

Dr Eamonn Maher

Nuffield

Don’t back your father

Sir, — Some while ago I wrote describing how I almost met my then MP Boris Johnson at “the Johnson ranch” where I was a guest but instead met his delightful and well brought-up children.

You inadvertently edited my text to omit credit for that going also to Mrs Johnson (as an enraged reader pointed out).

However, my comment in the new and very different circumstances of the Conservatives’ leadership election is that I would very strongly sympathise with those Johnson children (now adults) if they might now happen to be ever so slightly less supportive of their father. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Neighbour should pay

Sir, — With reference to the argument as to whether Harpsden Parish Council should pay £10,000 to help with the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan review, I would offer the following comment.

Harpsden parish has, at the moment, three sites on which homes will be built — 170 at Highland Farm, about 100 at Thames Farm and, let’s say, 50 on the former Wyevale garden centre site.

That’s 320 homes. Let’s reduce that by 40 per cent for the affordable homes as the parish will receive no community payments for those. That takes us to 192 units.

The community infrastructure levy, paid on these homes, is approx £173 per sq m. The average home size is, let’s say, 70 sq m. So we have 192 homes times £173, times 70 sq m, which equals about £2.3million for the Harpsden community paid on homes built for Henley.

Bearing in mind that the original cost for the neighbourhood plan was £75,000+, to which Harpsden contributed no money, it’s time they recognised that people in these homes will probably work, shop and play in Henley.

Harpsden should contribute financial help to Henley Town Council for all the work which has been, and will be done, on our joint neighbourhood plan. — Yours faithfully,

Dieter Hinke

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Village roads unsuitable

Sir, — As a resident of Harpsden, I fully support the chairman of Harpsden Parish Council Kester George who, over many years, has tried to repair and make safe agricultural roads in the village of Harpsden unsuitable for today’s traffic requirements.

Why should he have to use monies accredited to the village, which has loyally accepted all the housing allocated to Henley by the Government? (Standard, May 24).

There are few amenities in Harpsden. I believe some of the money allocated to the village should be used to help the community, not to restructure roads.

I wrote in this newspaper only a few weeks ago about the misery of living in Gillotts Lane. It is totally unsafe and now has unlimited traffic due to everyone avoiding the chaos in Henley.

Internet deliveries have increased and lorries use Gillotts Lane as a result of their sat-nav devices.

Children cannot walk to school — no parent will allow it because of the speed of vehicles on unsighted corners. Residents have long forgotten to complain about potholes as they had been doing since 2012.

Gillotts School should have a 20mph limit outside its entrance as children wander down the lane to find their parents’ cars.

I think the new Mayor of Henley Ken Artlett should take a walk down Gillotts Lane to Harpsden at peak time to ascertain whether his remarks are correct.

His assessment of the situation is quite wrong and, please note, Shiplake residents already take a short cut to avoid traffic entering Henley, as do other village residents. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

Road for a third bridge

Sir, — Thanks for publishing my letter about the newly laid road to the quarry near the Flowing Spring pub at Playhatch.

The reason I got the impression it was laid in advance for a third Reading bridge was due to its high quality construction and the width. It’s way too perfect for a quarry road.

I’ve seen a lot of quarries on film locations and they all use shingle for a rough dirt track road. This one is far too professional just for the job of lorries constantly using it.

I got a better view of its length from the top of a double-decker bus recently and it does run near the river, so when the quarry has nothing more to extract, the road will be there in situ if one or all three of the councils involved with the third bridge wants to buy it.

Ir’s just a theory and time may tell. — Yours faithfully,

Danny Darcy

Piggotts Road, Caversham

P.S. With reference to the third bridge, I’m peeved at all the many years of prevarication by the three councils involved.

When you add up the cost of all those feasibility studies, meetings, committees, sub-committees etc, it could have paid for the bridge.

I wish they would all stop wasting taxpayers’ money and do the job most of us want.

Beautify your front garden

This year, Henley in Bloom is promoting the enhancement of garden frontages which can be seen and enjoyed by all Henley residents.

After a year’s rest, we have again entered the Britain in Bloom competition and particularly want to enhance the face of Henley.

Environmental groups in Britain, including in Henley, have been calling for their local authorities to declare a climate emergency and make a start to improving air quality.

There are many businesses, pubs, restaurants and houses which already have wonderful displays which we all enjoy.

Our aim is to encourage all Henley residents to add more flowers and greenery — in a window box, planter or tiny patch of earth — to brighten the scene for passers-by, especially on the busiest roads.

Evergreen flowers and plants particularly help to improve air quality, though all plants are good.

There will be no entry forms but members of Henley in Bloom will be looking at frontages, whether single, in pairs or in groups, which are especially colourful and eye-catching.

They will be looking particularly for bee-friendly and pollution-absorbing plants of any kind and variety.

If anyone would like their frontage to be looked at, please email me on

carolinelangler@gmail.com or call Judith Smith at the town hall on (01491) 630076 or email her at j.smith@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Those residents judged to have especially impressive frontages will be invited to a friendly evening at the town hall in October. We want the people of Henley to plant for the public, the bees and insects, the improvement of our air quality and particularly for their own pleasure. — Yours faithfully,

Caroline Langler

Henley in Bloom

Good place to make friends

Sir, — It was not clear whether your correspondent Bridget Fraser’s family were initially offered places for both daughters (Standard, May 17).

I am sure they could obtain advice re the interim six months of “schooling” tutoring for their 10-year-old. It may even be advantageous… think positive!

As for “making friends”, Henley has so many options on offer — sports clubs, theatrical, musical, library etc. Why not enrol in one or two of these? — Yours faithfully,

Peta Bird

Hambleden

You could have walked

Sir, — I would like to respond to Wendy Huntley’s fury that she had an hour’s drive from the Kenton Theatre to Swiss Farm due to Marlow Road being closed overnight for essential roadworks (Standard, May 24).

I also live at Swiss Farm and signage informing motorists about this work was clearly on display prior to it taking place.

I don’t know her circumstances, but surely it would not have hurt her to have walked on this particular evening. — Yours faithfully,

W Dowling

Swiss Farm, Henley

Misbehaving monarch

Sir, — I was interested in your Hidden Henley item about the Vanilla Pod in West Street, Marlow, where T S Eliot lived for a few years (Standard, May 24).

What you probably do not know is that in former times that townhouse housed the concubines of George IV when he was the Prince of Wales/Regent. He also owned Marlow Place, a mansion (now in Station Road) near the river.

He had a set of coloured flags, each one denoting a certain “lady”, and when visiting Marlow hoisted one of these from a flagpole to indicate which beauty should be brought over for the evening!

I used to run the Adult Education Centre in Marlow and this story was told to me by one of my students, who at the time lived in that house . — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Well done on award, sir

Sir, — Your faithful readers have known for a long time that the Henley Standard is the best weekly newspaper so it was good to read that your peers at the Regional Press Awards have finally woken up (Standard, May 24).

Good news also to see a photo of the editor and Jamie Presland, who was a finalist in the reporter of the year category.

Just in case there is any doubt, the appearance of facial hair (albeit just a smidgin) in the person identified in the photo as the editor would confirm that he is almost certainly male.

Many congratulations on the award (and to Jamie too). — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden