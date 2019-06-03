Monday, 03 June 2019

Art on the bridge...

I went through Sonning one afternoon recently and saw there was a piece of street art installed on the bridge between the French Horn and the Mill theatre.

As there have been several art installations in this area over the years, I wondered if you might be interested in this current piece? — Yours faithfully,

Manuel Perez

