Art on the bridge...

Monday, 03 June 2019
I went through Sonning one afternoon recently and saw there was a piece of street art installed on the bridge between the French Horn and the Mill theatre.
As there have been several art installations in this area over the years, I wondered if you might be interested in this current piece? — Yours faithfully,
Manuel Perez
03 June 2019
