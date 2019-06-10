Your letters...

At odds over light ideas

Sir, — With your article on the Henley Bridge lights (Standard, May 31), raising my blood pressure, have you realised how two decisions by local councils in the last six months are so at odds with each other?

I am talking about how South Oxfordshire District Council, through its conservation officer, has turned down Christ Church’s request for solar panels on the roof of the church (hidden from public view) while another conservation officer and Oxfordshire County Council give their backing to the proposed lights on the bridge.

If we are serious about countering global warming, we should not be giving a thumbs-up to energy consuming projects while turning down energy saving projects.

One project will cost ongoing money to the town while the other project will be wholly beneficial.

History shows that Henley Town Council was a very big advocate of conservation areas in the town for many years but it seems to have torn up previous policies in order to create a garish Disneyland extravaganza for tourists — a Thames Valley La La Land — that will be so light-polluting of the night sky that it will be seen from space but only by astronauts.

If we are really determined to decrease our carbon footprint, why is every house and public building in the UK not being considered as a “power station” by fitting solar panels for the good of future generations?

Please allow Christ Church to be the light of the world with its pioneering and non-polluting project. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard



Farce since Brexit vote

Sir, — Three years after the EU referendum the conclusion seems to be: No Brexit please, we are British.

The opening gambit of the Today presenter to Nigel Farage the day after his Brexit Party had romped home was: “No one has won”, an odd thing to say considering that a party which didn’t exist six weeks before had 32 per cent of the vote, translating to a record 29 seats in the EU parliament and making it the largest party of all 28 countries.

Since the Beeb first rolled out Tony Blair last year calling for a “People’s Vote”, the voices of his acolytes have been prominent and coverage of the demonstration in favour of a second referendum and online petition to cancel the withdrawal legislation over the top.

It has been a longstanding love affair. In 2003, a BBC News memo stressed the importance of voices articulating the Bush/Blair line while Mr Blair ignored the two million marching in London against the Iraq war.

In his appearance on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, May 12 an exasperated Nigel Farage said: “What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with the BBC?”

The answer might be what has always been wrong, as when George Orwell referred to its “subtly reactionary colour”, except that now the stakes are high and there is competition, it is no longer subtle.

When the history of the Brexit imbroglio is written a chapter will be devoted to the BBC.

For one day only on June 23, 2016, the country was transformed into the People’s Democratic Republic of the UK. David Cameron’s message was crystal clear: a once-in-a-lifetime, in-out vote. Sheer hypocrisy as he never thought he would lose.

Since then the politicians, the media, the pundits and the experts have taken over and the people’s democracy dissolved into the mirage that it really is, the argument having suddenly become that we are a parliamentary democracy.

But if parliament can trump the referendum why hold one at all unless it’s a case we’ll only accept the result if the outcome is in our favour? The people gave their verdict with a cross on the ballot paper.

Since then the words spoken about it if joined up would stretch to the moon and back, quite apt as it has been a lot of moonshine signifying nothing.

Concerning Mrs May, you wouldn’t put a vegetarian in charge of an abattoir unless you wanted the enterprise to fail but perhaps she lost the top job because of Mrs Thatcher’s saying that, “In politics if you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman”.

Sadly, they had forgotten Karl Marx’s saying that history repeats itself: the first time as tragedy, the second as farce.

Inevitably there was dissatisfaction with Mrs May’s Humpty Dumpty notion of Brexit and they didn’t back her even when she came up with the upside suggestion that failure to deliver Brexit would mean staying in the top job while her cringeworthy idea of getting her deal voted through would mean departure.

So it became a case of “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow” until she finally ran out of road to kick the can down.

And who is to blame for this failure? Not losing the referendum she had campaigned for with David Cameron, nor losing the general election she unnecessarily called, nor losing three attempts to get her deal through the commons.

No, it’s the pantomime villain and bogey man Jeremy Corbyn, whose co-operation she eventually sought to no avail, having first stated in parliament that it was not the EU which threatened this country but him.

It has also been fascinating to watch the naysayers’ contortions because of the famous British love of compromise: let’s make everyone happy.

“The race is over.”

“But who has won?”

At last the Dodo said: “Everybody has won and all must have prizes.”

This was another example of rank hypocrisy because had the vote been the other way round the Brexiteers would have been called a lot of moaning ninnies and told to “shut up and go away”.

Another ploy has been to say we didn’t know if it was a blancmange Brexit or a candyfloss Brexit or any other of the 50 flavours available.

To cap it all, Sir Vince Cable says “b*******” to the referendum but is keen to have another one hoping for a remain result. You couldn’t make it up. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Futile fight to be leader

Sir, — I wonder how many candidates we will produce for the office of Prime Minister.

I suspect before it’s all over the total might reach somewhere in the mid-teens. I sincerely hope the number doesn’t go to 20.

Does anyone know if ever there has been so many candidates for this job?

Isn’t it remarkable that more than a dozen Tories believe that they are qualified and capable of taking on the role of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. How many of these people could be anywhere near qualified to do this job or have we got to a point where anyone in the rank-and-file of any political party can put their hand up and say, “Oi, yes, I want to be prime minister”?

What a painful period it is going to be watching these people jostle for position and so many of them have absolutely nothing new to offer and so we’re going to have to hear the same old arguments again and again.

The really amazing thing is that at the end of the day whoever gets this job is not going to be in any way better off than Mrs May has been.

He or she will have the same problems with the same parliamentary arithmetic to cope with and with the same message coming from the EU.

Is there no one in Westminster who sees this exercise as a futile charade? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Plans aren’t under threat

Sir, — I would like to apologise to all those villages in South Oxfordshire with neighbourhood plans who may have been misled by the assertions of Anna Badcock, the South Oxfordshire District Council representative for Watlington (Standard, May 31).

Firstly, I would stress that no decision has yet been made on what to do with the South Oxfordshire Local Plan 2034.

We are still gathering more information so that we can carefully consider all the options.

Regardless of what we decide, it is not true that neighbourhood plans would go.

In fact, they provide another tier of protection for those places which have one (see note 2 to paragraph 2 of the National Planning Policy Framework if you want chapter and verse!)

So I would urge any villages which are currently trying to get a neighbourhood plan in place to keep going. Having been a member of a neighbourhood plan group myself, I am well aware of the amount of time and effort which goes into producing these documents and I would like to thank all those who have been helping with theirs. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Sue Cooper

Leader, South Oxfordshire District Council

Road rules ignored

Sir, — I read with interest your front page article regarding the taxi driver and that gesture (Standard, May 31).

I live in the lovely village of Middle Assendon, which has a speed limit of 30mph that extends from Lower Assendon to the end of our village.

Speeding is a real issue here with drivers ignoring the limit and travelling at very high speeds. More so with all the extra events taking place at Stonor Park.

Recently I observed a taxi approaching at high speed. I waved my hands to indicate he should slow down and got the same response as in your article — that gesture.

How sad that drivers ignore the rules of the road and can be so aggressive in doing so.

I am very careful about which taxi company I use! — Yours faithfully,

J Stow

Middle Assendon

Magnificent Tex-Mexans

Sir, — Having looked twice through the Henley Standard, I could see no mention of Los Pacaminos appearing at the Kenton Theatre on Saturday, May 18. I really thought there might have been a review.

So, I just wanted to say through the Henley Standard a big thank-you to the Kenton Theatre and all concerned in bringing this amazing band to Henley.

While being a long-time fan of Paul Young, I had no idea what to expect but as it is not every day Mr Young appears in little old Henley, I treated myself to a ticket.

For those who don’t know, I discovered Los Pacaminos are a Tex-Mex and Americana band.

All are incredibly skilled musicians and it was obvious from the moment they appeared on stage how much they enjoy being and playing together as a band.

It was a night of non-stop music, including Highway Patrol, Little Sister and Wooly Bully to name a few with a little Tequila thrown in. The audience were dancing in their seats and the aisles.

Please, please, whoever is responsible, bring them back for more next year. A truly memorable evening. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Nias

Lewknor

Beautiful sculptures

Sir, — We were lucky enough to go to the opening day of the wonderful sculpture exhibition in Greys Court’s magnificent gardens at the weekend.

It was a beautiful summer evening which really showed off the amazing work put in to make this surely one of the best sculpture exhibitions around.

Congratulations to all concerned for the fantastic and varied works of art created by the Oxfordshire Sculpture Guild, ranging from great big pieces on the lawns and smaller ones inside.

The flower beds were also full of such exciting and humorous art.

Luckily, the exhibition is on for another three weeks — it is definitely worth a trip (or two). — Yours faithfully,

Ann Spicer

Gallowstree Common

Message for passer-by

Sir, — Were you the charming gentleman from Burnham-on-Sea called Simon and currently living with your sister in Henley for a few weeks, then on to your brother’s home in Dulwich?

We, that is my 97-year-old old mother, her Filipina carer and myself so enjoyed your charming company after we had offered you “a free ice cream” by the riverside at the Henley regatta course on May 23.

Our dilemma was solved as mother had refused her ice cream as it was rapidly melting. I instructed our carer to give the ice cream to the “next passer-by”.

We then enjoyed a wonderful, meaningful and touching conversation for the duration of the “melting ice cream”… and would like to reach out to you.

We wish to contact Simon to introduce a very dear lady friend. However, we were too reticent to ask for your contact details, so if you are the “free ice cream man”, please get in touch via this newspaper. — Yours faithfully,

Well-wisher (Cupid)!

Where to make friends

Sir, — In response to your article and correspondence about the girl unable to find a school place (Standard, May 31), I would particularly recommend the Henley Outdoor Playscheme to Lucy Irvine as a way for her daughter to meet some new friends before she goes to secondary school in September.

It’s an ideal environment for children (aged six to 12) to make new friends while enjoying the many activities on offer.

The HOPS dates for this year are Monday to Friday, August 5 to 9 (9am to 3pm).

For more information, visit www.hopshenley.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Ann Shankland

Henley