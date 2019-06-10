Heartbreaking decision for families

Sir, — My son Alexander, 23, is a very happy young man.

However, he is severely mentally disabled and needs constant care. He can’t talk or communicate his needs, he is on medication for his epilepsy and he is still in nappies night and day.

I am lucky as he is now in full-time care and comes home for visits.

As the parent of a disabled child, you are essentially their full-time carer. You need a break to spend time with your other children and time for yourself. Most parents of disabled children don’t get much sleep! The decision by Ofsted to no longer allow the Chiltern Centre to care for children below the age of 16 is very sad and will hurt those families in the community who are already coping with more than their fair share of problems.

The people of Henley have fund-raised for years to give disabled children short respite breaks at the Chiltern Centre. It is heartbreaking that this is coming to an end. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Parent trustee, the Chiltern Centre, Henley