Mystery painting

CAN anyone solve the mystery of this painting of a river scene?

John Downing, an award-winning newspaper photographer was on one of his regular walks along the river in Henley a few weeks ago when he noticed it hanging on some railings.

“A week later it had disappeared,” he says. “I assumed it had been reclaimed or pinched but no, a few days before the bank holiday weekend it appeared again.

“I wonder who was the generous and trusting painter. A Henley mystery?”

If you know something about it, please let me know.