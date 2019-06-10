Mystery painting

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
CAN anyone solve the mystery of this painting of a river scene?
John Downing, an award-winning newspaper photographer was on one of his regular walks along the river in Henley a few weeks ago when he noticed it hanging on some railings.
“A week later it had disappeared,” he says. “I assumed it had been reclaimed or pinched but no, a few days before the bank holiday weekend it appeared again.
“I wonder who was the generous and trusting painter. A Henley mystery?”
If you know something about it, please let me know.
