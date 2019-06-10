Monday, 10 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mystery painting

Mystery painting

CAN anyone solve the mystery of this painting of a river scene?

John Downing, an award-winning newspaper photographer was on one of his regular walks along the river in Henley a few weeks ago when he noticed it hanging on some railings.

“A week later it had disappeared,” he says. “I assumed it had been reclaimed or pinched but no, a few days before the bank holiday weekend it appeared again.

“I wonder who was the generous and trusting painter. A Henley mystery?”

If you know something about it, please let me know.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33