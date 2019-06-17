Your letters...

Frustrated by path closure

Sir, — I write this letter in pure frustration at the notice of temporary closure of the footpath that runs by the river near Fawley Court, just north of Henley, since November 16!

This public right of way known as footpath no 12 has been impassable and officially closed for more than six months — all because of the collapsed bridge at Fawley Court.

A notice of extension dated May 15 has been put in place by Buckinghamshire County Council with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport, which will continue to be in force until July 16 or the completion of the works, whichever is the earlier.

The effect of the order is to temporarily prohibit any persons from proceeding except for access.

The closure is required for public safety to enable repair works to be carried out to the collapsed bridge and the alternative route is via the existing highway.

I walk this route daily and there is no evidence of this work. More of the same notices were applied along the footpath on Saturday. The annual Fawley Court river party takes place during the regatta so this closure will facilitate these activities.

Last year, I wrote to the county council and received no reply. I went online to be told that my observations were noted and the case was closed! — Yours faithfully.

Rupert Molloy

Henley



Bridge still not repaired

Sir, — It is most disappointing that the bridge in front of Fawley Court has still not been repaired, thus inhibiting a much-loved walk.

The bridge collapsed at the beginning of November, although I notified Buckinghamshire County Council when it started to become unsafe.

It has a statutory responsibility to repair the bridge within six months.

It is now well past that time and although I have read in your paper that work would start last week, still nothing has been done.

Weather cannot possibly be used as an excuse as we have had one of the driest winters on record.

Many people use this footpath, particularly now with so much to see on the river. How can we put more pressure on the council to get on with it? — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Henley

Dangerous redirection

Sir, — Watch out for pedestrians on Marlow Road, Henley.

For seven months now those who arrive at the start of Fawley footpath 12/1 near Greenlands have been offered no alternative but to walk two miles along this busy road to reach Henley — and with no footway for half that distance.

Close to the river, on this public footpath near Fawley Court, I can report that there is still nothing on site to indicate that the missing footbridge is about to be replaced any time soon.

Perhaps the Buckinghamshire County Council’s public rights of way officer should be invited to try the A4155 on foot — it just might give this footbridge repair some urgency. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Ramm

Reading

P.S. I am sure a date for the re-opening of this footpath would be most useful to your readers.

Buckinghamshire County Council responds: “Plans by the council to replace the broken footbridge on the Thames-side public footpath at Fawley Court this month have been rescheduled for August because of events around the Henley Royal Regatta.

“Concrete footings were due to be laid during the first week of the month followed by installation of the replacement bridge in mid-June.

“However, access to the site is over private land, which has been closed in preparation for the regatta in early July.”

Bill Chapple, the council’s cabinet member for planning and environment, said: “The rights of way team was given the news late last week that the access to the site is not possible until after the regatta owing to events the landowner plans, involving the construction of temporary staging next to the site of the bridge.

“I'm sorry this has put our plans back by a couple of months and I apologise to local residents and walkers.

“However, we need to work with the landowner so that we can access the site of the bridge at a mutually agreeable time.”

Michael Wood, director of ET Landnet, responds: “Councillor Bill Chapple paints an unfair and misleading picture of the circumstances around the collapse and replacement of the footpath bridge in saying the delay was as a consequence of the landowner’s actions.

“The bridge is owned by and is the responsibility of Buckinghamshire County Council.

“Fawley Court contacted me to say that the bridge had collapsed on October 23 and I immediately informed the council, which closed the path the following day.

“Subsequently the delays in resolving the issue rest firmly with the council.

“For their part, the owners of Fawley Court have co-operated throughout, facilitating access to the site for inspections by the council whenever requested.

“They have also commissioned — at their own expense — a report into the stability of the riverbank which was the cause of the failure of the old bridge foundations.

“The contractors appointed by the council to replace the bridge with a new structure did not make contact with us until late May this year and did not inspect the site to assess what works would be required until June 6, more than seven months after Fawley Court reported the collapsed bridge and after our persistence in following the matter up.

“The contractors have not to date produced any plans or schemes of work to show how they will address the erosion and stability of the riverbank or how the proposed new structure will be built.

“Fawley Court has provided its erosion report to the council, which advised that the contractors would be made aware of this, but when I spoke to the contractors on May 22 they were unaware of the erosion or cause of the bridge failure.

“Permission for the temporary diversion of the footpath for Fawley Court’s regatta event was sought and paid for in April when it was understood from the council’s communications that the replacement bridge would be in place by the time of this annual event.

“Fawley Court has other events which it has planned in anticipation that all works would have been completed by now.

“The contractor’s request for access over the grounds of Fawley Court with heavy plant for a period of three weeks at a period when such events are underway was discussed and it was agreed with the council that this would be impossible during the regatta period. The completion of these works still requires the contractors to provide the detail of what works they will be doing and for the specific access arrangements to then be put in place.

“Had this been addressed immediately by the council when the bridge collapsed this would not have resulted in the considerable delay or for the perception that has been conveyed that the delay was the responsibility of Fawley Court.

“Fawley Court has had considerable expense in relation to this matter, meeting the cost of the riverbank erosion consultants, technical and legal expenses as well as paying the council for the temporary diversion, demonstrating that it takes this issue very seriously.”

Not enough of what we need

Sir, — While I appreciate that one of the current Henley Town Council’s promises was to improve sports facilities, I was a little disappointed to read your front page headlines (Standard, June 7).

I had hoped the main headline would read that £4 million was to be spent on affordable council homes.

This proposed project will only supply 12 affordable homes. That’s not enough from a £4 million project.

The only way that we will be able to build the quantity we need is by using council-owned land so any projects like this one should generate more of the homes we need.

I have every confidence that Henley Residents Group will not neglect this need for homes for our young and disadvantaged residents and that plans are being prepared.

So please, town council, let’s have another headline very soon as to how you intend to solve our specific shortage of these homes. Let’s be pioneers and start building our own council houses and not rely on developers who rarely supply what’s needed due to “financial” considerations.

As I’ve said before, we have the land and the money. — Yours faithfully,

Dieter Hinke

Elizabeth Road, Henley

More tasteful illumination

Sir, — I read that Oxfordshire County Council is now in favour of allowing more permanent lights on Henley Bridge (Standard, May 31).

May I suggest that rather than a tacky outline of the bridge, a much more tasteful solution would be to have a few floodlights shining up under the arches to show the beautiful form of the bridge.

This would also show reflections in the water when no wind is blowing. — Yours faithfully,

Antony Duckett

Henley

Tackling dementia

Sir, — I want to thank every person in Oxfordshire who joined the conversation for Dementia Action Week (May 20-26).

The week united workplaces, schools and communities to take action and improve the lives of people living with dementia.

We all have a role to play in making Oxfordshire a dementia-friendly place to live and that’s what Dementia Action Week was all about.

Starting a conversation is just the beginning. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Goddard

Area manager, Oxfordshire, Alzheimer's Society, London Street, Reading

Wonderful treatment

Sir, — I recently spent a day in Townlands Memorial Hospital under the care of Dr Alison Espley and her wonderful team in the rapid access care unit.

Thank you all for being so kind, understanding and helpful.

I want everyone to know how lucky we are to have such a wonderful facility in Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Chivers

Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common

Kindness appreciated

Sir, — Through your pages, may I thank the very kind people who came to my aid when I fell in Market Place, Henley, on Saturday, May 25 and broke my elbow.

They stayed with me until the ambulance came and were of great comfort.

They are wonderful people and I again offer my sincere gratitude. — Yours faithfully,

Judy Gore

Eltham Avenue, Caversham Park

Thanks for suggestions

Sir, — May I take a small space to thank everyone who has responded so kindly and positively to my 10-year old-granddaughter’s plight at not having a primary school place in Henley.

Her mother will, of course, follow up all the opportunities for after-school clubs, HOPS etc., so that her child can make new friends that way.

She is also investigating home schooling options, even though private tutors are way beyond her budget.

That said, it still seems shameful that the Local Education Authority (Oxfordshire County Council) is failing our children by not providing school places for one and all.

Isn’t that what state education is supposed to do? — Yours faithfully,

Bridget Fraser

Hambleden

Please help music school

Sir ,— At Henley Music School we are coming to the end of our school year - and what a year it has been!

As a charity, we have five knowledgeable, hard-working and dedicated trustees.

Our provision in the local schools has expanded to the extent where we are now looking to employ a HMS class music teacher.

Ali, our specialist piano teacher for people young and old with autism, is booked up and is now running a waiting list. We have awarded more than 50 bursaries to individuals, clubs and schools from 10 per cent up to 100 per cent.

The Youthful Orchestrafor the young at heart) has grown and HMS Sundays are still going strong with more than 90 children enrolled.

We are ever grateful to Shiplake College for allowing us to use its amazing music department.

Our team of 25 tutors now teach more than 200 individuals in every instrument imaginable at both home and school. We have more than 400 young people from more than 30 different schools taking part in our many activities.

Henley Music School now needs more than £60,000 per annum to run at its current level. We have had incredible support from local businesses and individuals, as well as grants from foundations and organisations.

We have collected funds at local events, taken part in a huge range of local happenings and loved every minute.

However, with everyone under financial pressure, gaining funding is becoming tougher and tougher. The massive school funding cuts mean we are increasingly in demand and providing free, specialist music education is a costly affair.

We are very short on funds and are now having to turn people away.

This letter, therefore, is a big thank-you to the Henley community, businesses, press and charities for your support this year and we hope you will continue to support us all at HMS.

If you would like to know more about Henley Music School, please do come to our concert at Phyllis Court Club on June 23 at 11.30am (it’s free and everyone is welcome).

Equally, if you feel you could help us by volunteering or donating, please get in touch through our website, www.henleymusicschool.co.uk.

We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn and love music regardless of age, ability, background or means.

Community support is vital and Henley is a wonderful place where local groups work together to create a fantastic environment for all. Thank you. Henley! — Yours faithfully,

Laura Reineke

Founding director and chief executive, Henley Music School

Destruction of wildflowers

Sir, — What a tragedy! It was the only wildflower meadow in the area and now someone has destroyed it in a few hours.

That lovely field at the side of Highlands Lane, Henley, was obliterated on Thursday last week.

There was columbine, red clover, foxgloves, harebells, groundsell, yellow chamomile, St John’s wort and orchids plus many varieties of grass, which gave so many people such pleaure to see.

Now what was once an area of outstanding natural beauty is just a bare field without all the wildlife that should be there.

The owner must think that because he owns the field he will make sure that no human, animal or bird should benefit in any way. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Dixon

Lovell Close, Henley

The hungry caterpillars

Sir, — I had the misfortune to find box moth caterpillars in my garden in Henley last year and they destroyed my 15-year-old box bush. My neighbour’s box bushes were similarly stripped.

I would suggest your readers report any other caterpillar findings on the European Boxwood and Topiary Society’s website (www.ebts.org), which details how this moth has been spread by human activity across Europe.

You can also visit the Royal Horticultural Society website (www.rhs.org.uk) to find out more and ways to treat this invasive species. Gardeners and garden centres be aware.

N.B. These are not to be confused with the cocoons formed by the ermine moth family (e.g. the bird cherry small ermine, which can often be seen at this time of the year) on hedgerows or small bird cherry trees, which they can completely strip. Again, the RHS site has more details. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Blake

Valley Road, Henley

Destroying our world

Sir, — What are we doing to our world and what are we doing to stop the following scary scenario from happening? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

“What did your kind do to save us,” asked a butterfly in the breeze

”As you polluted the pure air with pesticides to keep your apples free from disease?”

“What did your kind do to save us,” asked the last remaining apple tree

”As you turned your rivers into dust bowls and killed every vital bee?”

“What did your kind do to save us,” asked the sadly barren birds

”As you destroyed all of your forests to create your forest of unread, printed words?”

“What did your kind do to save us,” asked the sole surviving stream

”As you destroyed all of God’s creations, like the memory of your childhood dreams?”