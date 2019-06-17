Monday, 17 June 2019

Water sprinkler produces sparkle

Sir, — As we have had to have new turf laid on the lawn at the back of our cottage, I have had to break the habit of a lifetime and use a sprinkler to make sure the grass does not dry out.

I noticed that the evening sun was reflecting from the windows of the garage and backlighting the spray, so couldn’t resist taking a few shots before the light failed.

I just need to try to make sure that our Labradoodle Bisto does not use it as a race track. (Some hope!). — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

