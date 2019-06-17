Water sprinkler produces sparkle

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
Sir, — As we have had to have new turf laid on the lawn at the back of our cottage, I have had to break the habit of a lifetime and use a sprinkler to make sure the grass does not dry out.
I noticed that the evening sun was reflecting from the windows of the garage and backlighting the spray, so couldn’t resist taking a few shots before the light failed.
I just need to try to make sure that our Labradoodle Bisto does not use it as a race track. (Some hope!). — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
POLL: Have your say