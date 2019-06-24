More poor parking award entries

Sir, — The letter “P” usually denotes parking. Unfortunately now it more often stands for prat, although a few other unsavoury words do come to mind.

This picture was taken at the Tesco store in Henley, where it is common for the drop -off area in front of the building to be used by lazy people or those who either can’t be bothered or are inept (how did they pass their driving test?) rather than the many designated spaces.

There are big letters on the ground and a sign indicating what this area is for but they clearly aren’t obvious enough.

All these drivers were neither needy nor popping in for just one or two things. They all had bags full of shopping and were perfectly capable of getting to and from a properly parked car.

I confronted one driver as he got out and walked towards the store and, pointing to the cash machine, said: “You’ve missed it, it is behind you.”

He replied: “No, I’m shopping.”

I said: “Then you’ve parked in the wrong place — this is just for drop-off and pick-up of those who are in need of it.”

He replied, “Oh I wasn’t aware” and just brushed past me. That’s the obnoxious attitude of people who think they’re more important and actually don’t care.

It also begs the question whether their eyesight is of a legal condition to drive or if they even have a licence. As the signage and size of lettering on the road is so huge it takes effort not to see it.

I sat in my car waiting for at least 20 minutes and he still hadn’t come out. As I moved off, the first car — now with two full bags of shopping — pulled away. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

P.S. Perhaps a regular item called P for prat is in order?

Sir, — Following Kevin James’s poor parking award (Standard, June 7), here’s another entry. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Taylor

Henley

Sir, — What has happened to parking in Henley?

A van parked on yellow lines in the cycling lane in Duke Street and pedestrian access limited at the traffic light crossroads. What next? — Yours faithfully,

KP