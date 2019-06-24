Your letters...

Win for all concerned

Editor, — Following your recent article (Standard, June 7) and correspondence about the plans for 353-357 Reading Road, Henley, some further clarification is needed.

As correctly reported, this is Site J in Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, where Henley Hockey Club and AFC Henley’s clubhouses are currently situated.

It was included in the plan as a way of killing two birds with one stone.

Not only would the sale of the land to a developer help the town meet its new housing target, but the proceeds could fund replacement clubhouses for AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club on the Jubilee Park side of the road — facilities that could also be made available to the wider Henley community. It would be a win for all concerned.

There is no either/or in terms of what the sale proceeds can be used for. Any sports facilities removed to make way for developments have to be replaced, as stipulated by both Sport England and South Oxfordshire District Council.

The neighbourhood plan endorses this, stating: “Development should not start prior to the opening of replacement community sports facilities currently located on the site.”

As to how much affordable housing should be provided, the plan mandated that 40 per cent of all new dwellings built under the plan were to be affordable.

However, because Site J is council-owned, some town councillors felt this should be 100 per cent but they eventually settled on 40 per cent.

The plan was approved in a referendum by the people of Henley and ratified by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Simply put, if the land is not sold to a developer there will be no new housing on the site — affordable or otherwise — and, worse still, no new sports facilities on Jubilee Park, where, in the absence of toilets, young footballers routinely urinate in the hedges.

We would also be in breach of the plan in failing to respect the expressed wishes of our local electorate.

Excellence in sport is one of Henley’s greatest attributes. This project gives us the wherewithal to create a community sports centre for Henley that will fuel the sporting aspirations of generations of Henley residents.

We should embrace the opportunity to create something iconic that will endure as a valuable public asset long into the future. — Yours faithfully,

Trevor Howell

Chairman, AFC Henley

Homes for young people

Sir, — I totally agree with Dieter Hinke regarding homes for young Henley people (Standard, June 14).

Unfortunately, unlike him, I have no confidence at all regarding Henley Residents Group coming good on providing housing for the youngsters.

As Mr Hinke says, the council has the land and the money. Instead of accumulating this money, councillors need to spend it on housing for youngsters — after all, it is taxpayers’ money. isn’t it? — Yours faithfully

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Hopelessly divided

Sir, — The Conservative Party is putting out the message “Deliver Brexit or face annihilation of the party”.

Is that a threat or a promise? Once again, it is all about party politics rather than what is best for our nation.

In case they haven’t noticed, the Conservatives were annihilated in the EU elections by the Brexit Party on the one hand and more so by the Liberal Democrats together with other remain candidates.

The country is not divided by politics but by the deep division of leave or remain.

In trying to satisfy the extremes of her party, Theresa May failed to achieve anything worthwhile. Article 50 was engaged without a plan of how to implement Brexit. After three years there is still no plan.

The Conservatives are now about to select a new prime minister. Many of the candidates are promoting a no deal scenario that would plune the country into isolation.

Boris Johnson (a dishonest campaigner and typical playground bully) is intending to hold a gun to the EU by breaking our commitment of paying a divorce bill of £39billion. This is all about personal ambition and party rather than the greater good.

It strikes me that some of the self-confessed previous drug-taking candidates are still hallucinating if they think that the EU will respond favourably to threats!

To suspend parliament in order to ensure that we leave on October 31, as some have suggested, would be the most undemocratic action in history.

As things stand, we will continue to be a hopelessly divided nation in ever decreasing circles, becoming poorer and losing our status on the world stage.

The fact is that we have moved on since the 2016 referendum. Brexit is a disaster. We must now return to the public to seek the way forward.

It is unlikely, but should the new prime minister get a Bill passed in parliament to leave the EU, it must be put to the people to approve or remain in the EU.

It is quite possible that leaving the EU is no longer the will of the people. If that is the case, it would be a dereliction of duty to ignore it and we will continue to be a divided nation in chaos for years.

Finally, after watching the D-Day commemorations, I believe we should remember that it was Churchill’s vision of a united Europe that has kept us safe from conflict and war.

I am old enough to remember as a child sheltering under the kitchen table during nightly air raids. The noise was horrendous, mostly from the battery of guns on the hillside behind our cottage.

We survived an incendiary bomb that struck our roof. The ducks in the duck house, like many thousands of families, were not as lucky. This was in a Dorset village. What must it have been like in London and other cities?

We need our friends in the EU, and they need us, to guard against the rise of extreme right-wing politics throughout Europe. NATO alone cannot protect us.

This transcends party politics, the hysteria of Brexit and all other considerations by a country mile. — Yours faithfully,

Edward G Hallett

Longfield Road, Twyford

Brexit fiasco is harmful

Sir, — As we enjoy the battle of the remaining Tory leadership candidates, it is worthwhile reflecting on the fact that the Brexit conundrum is insoluble until we face up to three important facts.

The first of these is that Parliament has never represented the will of the people. Nor have the British people ever wanted it to.

The first past the post system regularly leads to situations where political parties, with the support of 40 per cent or less of the public, have had very substantial majorities and have been able to implement their policies without the slightest regard to what the majority of the electorate actually wanted.

This battle cry of the Brexiteers that Britain has to leave the EU because Parliament must follow the will of the people is a pure phoney.

The second fact that we have to face up to is that it is perfectly correct to say that the majority of people who voted for Brexit did not fully appreciate the implications of so doing (including me).

This is not to say that in any way they were/are dullards. Most people in this country are simply not bothered to know the ins and outs of international trade agreements or the obligations which this country has under its multitude of treaties. We simply don’t have the time to be experts on these topics.

We employ our politicians to take on this burden for us and although we are highly suspicious of politicians, with due cause, we still believe that, by and large, they will not do any deliberate harm to our country or its people.

The objection of the Brexiteers that questioning the understanding of the voters is an insult is again a pure phoney.

Finally, and perhaps the biggest lie of all, is that anything can be negotiated.

The nonsense line that what the EU is saying is only a negotiating tactic and is in bad faith is wrong.

That the EU wants to do us down in order to prevent others from leaving as well is at least massively exaggerated if not a lie. Some things are just so fundamental to a party in a negotiation that they are fixed.

Maybe it’s true that many things are negotiable but not everything and sometimes we have to admit that we have to take it or leave it.

These would-be prime ministers are kidding themselves and whoever wins the Tory game of thrones will be humiliated.

So far the Brexit debate has caused considerable harm to the UK.

I am distressed by this because I want to see this country and all its people prosper.

If we carry on with this Brexit fiasco, there is little doubt that even more harm will be done. — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Backing the wrong horse

Sir, — I read with interest your article regarding John Howell and the Conservative Party leadership race (Standard, June 7).

I see that, as usual, our MP is sitting on the fence in his support for two possible candidates — Jeremy Hunt, who voted Remain, and Michael Gove, who voted Leave.

I was also intrigued to read John’s suggestion that many Conservatives would resign if Boris Johnson is elected.

I trust he will stand by his convictions and step down as a Tory MP in favour of someone who will support Boris and, more importantly, support the Henley constituency.

Mr Howell seems to spend far more energy supporting the Council of Europe, Nigeria, Israel etc. than on his constituents.

The time has come for him to step down in favour of a more proactive person to represent the people of the Henley constituency. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Just the old boys’ network

Sir, — Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Rory Stewart are all old Etonians who went to Oxford.

With the rumour that David Cameron might be considering a return to politics, why not make it mandatory: all would-be MPs must be old Etonians who went to Oxford.

How much more straightforward the lives of the rest of us would be were this the case.

“Let the aristocrats decide” make that our motto. What a massive relief all round. What a boost to the mental health of the nation.

“Aaah, I’m feeling better already. How about you?” – Yours faithfully,

Paul Willson

Pound Lane, Sonning

Parking plan won’t add up

Sir, — That Network Rail need a survey to tell them if they can reduce the parking at Henley station beggars belief!

According to your article (Standard, June 14), the current net capacity is 249 minus the 55 spaces reserved for Invesco and Hallmark House, leaving 194 available. Taking away another 61 permanently and 50 for a year while a hotel is built brings that down to 83 spaces — a 57 per cent reduction. Of course it won’t work.

And providing extra space at other stations defeats the object of the railway — to keep traffic off the roads.

Parking space on “the network” in total is irrelevant — what matters is the demand at each station. — Yours faithfully,

David Watson

Cold Harbour, Goring Heath

Delays are unacceptable

Sir, — The responses last week from Buckinghamshire County Council and ET Landnet concerning the broken bridge on the public footpath near Fawley Court were misleading, conflictive and unacceptable.

I understand that the bridge across is the responsibility of the county council. The footpath has been closed temporarily for six months from November 13 until July 16 and, according to temporary traffic regulation orders, the charge for each closure is £1,820.

This is not a considerable expense as stated by Michael Wood, director of ET Landnet. It is a nominal charge that equates to £303 per month of closure.

July 16 clashes with the regatta season for the Fawley Court River Club activities, so an application for an extension was made.

This requires two months’ notice, so the council knew full well before May 15 the footpath would remain closed.

What is the game here — is there only one contractor qualified for this bridge building exercise?

I’m certain that the Henley Army Cadets would have welcomed the opportunity to practise bridge building!

Mr Wood writes that Fawley Court has incurred considerable expense, including consultants to determine the erosion of the riverbank.

This erosion and the planned riverbank defences are a separate concern with South Oxfordshire District Council P19/SO143/FUL, whereas the Long Water at Fawley Court is fundamentally static water with no erosion of the bank.

The bridge collapsed because it was of poor design and was failing for several years before the inevitable. Why didn’t the council make the necessary rebuild years before? — Yours faithfully,

Rupert Molloy

York Road , Henley

Supporting bus service

Sir, — I am very pleased that Goring Parish Council has agreed to a grant of £2,000 towards the services operated by Going Forward Buses (Standard, June 14).

The Goring to Reading via Whitchurch Hill service does receive some support from Goring Heath Parish Council, for which I am also very grateful.

Unfortunately, Chris Bertrand has had to pull out of the support group, so if anyone else is interested in taking this up or joining the group I would be very happy to hear from them.

I am also always interested to hear from anyone who might be able to drive one of our 14-seater minibuses from time to time. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Ward

Director, Going Forward Buses CIC, Goring

Ferryman and family

I read with interest your Hidden Henley item about the Aston ferry (Standard, June 14).

My father-in-law Fred Harper was the last ferryman there before the last war.

He had three sons, Arthur, Reg and Len, and a daughter Gertie.

The youngest was Len, my husband, who helped at with the ferry when not at school.

His dad dared him to swim across the river for half a crown, which he did.

There used to be a picture hanging at Fawley Court of him rowing his boat. I was surprised to see it a few years ago. There was also one at the Flower Pot.

Fred was recalled to the navy in 1938 and he served as a chief petty officer throughout the war.

Two of his sons went into the army. Aston got a surprise one day to see a Sherman tank lumbering down the lane as Reg had dropped in to his mum’s for a cuppa as he was passing!

Len joined the Fleet Air Arm as a pilot and was sent to Canada to train to fly.

Gertie was the only one not to survive the war. She was sent to work in the underground factory at Warren Row but contracted TB and died, aged 24. Tragic.

After the war Fred was lock-keeper at Penton Hook Lock on the Thames in Surrey so the family moved to Staines.

Arthur stayed in the army as a regimental sergeant major. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs P Harper

Turville