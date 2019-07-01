Monday, 01 July 2019

As many of your readers must pass over Sonning bridge at least a couple of times a day I was wondering how many of them noticed the heron on the north bank of the Thames at Sonning Eye.

I first noticeD the bird, some 50 yards before the Thames footpath bridge, on Saturday whilE waiting for the traffic lights to change as we headed towards Sonning. Thinking it may have been sitting on a nest, I went back on Monday to see if the heron was still there and sure enough it had not moved so I took a few pictures, which I thought I would share with your readers so that they could also look out for it. — Yours faithfully,

W Lewis

Shiplake Cross

