Your letters...

Boris brings back belief

Sir, — As a fully paid-up member of the Conservative Party, I will be one of the many casting a vote for our next prime minister.

I know there are some opposed to Boris Johnson, as they have indicated through you newspaper, but I have thought this through and I am going to vote for him.

Why you may ask? I am fed up with “Project Fear” and negativity in politics. I want a half-full PM who will take us out of the EU, as we voted for, making Britain “Great Britain” again.

Would I buy a second- hand car off Boris (the litmus test being asked by the media)? Yes. I would. Okay, it might have some dents and scratches, it might be firing on only three cylinders and need a good service but Boris would tell you this.

Boris might be a character and have fun, but he would tell the truth and you would drive away in that car with confidence that he has sold it with a full explanation of its faults and you would have a good deal.

There has been much media attention on some domestic discussion that the neighbours were so worried about they taped it and “sold” the story to the Guardian. Does that sound like a good old lefty stitch-up?

Incidentally, have you noticed that no lefty BBC correspondent has questioned how much the neighbours were paid by the newspaper?

I am fed up with people in the public eye being judged by the media, which selectively quotes so often out of context.

Boris will bring belief back into this country and give us the heart and soul that we have been so lacking.

He will develop tax cuts for all and reduce corporation tax, continue the reduction in unemployment and, most importantly, drive development and employment in the Northern Powerhouse.

Let’s all get behind Boris for PM, encourage a good, diverse, powerful cabinet and go forward with strength and make sure we do not lose our house, growth, status and our trousers to Corbyn’s tax-grabbing Marxist intentions. — Yours faithfully,

David Orpwood

Watlington

Tough choice for Tories

Sir, — Here is an interesting dilemma for the Tories.

Vote for Boris Johnson and put into Downing Street a man who has, at least according to the Sun, regular stand-up rows with his girlfriend, one of which led to the involvement of the forces of law and order, or vote for Jeremy Hunt, who appears to be a regular guy with a wife and family and apparently has had no stand-up rows that offended the neighbours.

What a decision to have to make.

Whoever wins this race for Downing Street gets the greatest poisoned chalice, probably in British history.

So here’s a possible strategy. If you, as a Tory voter, don’t like Boris Johnson vote for him as his premiership will be short-lived and he is most unlikely ever to recover from the mess that he is going to make of Brexit.

The only downside to this strategy is that in making a mess of Brexit it is going to do serious damage to the United Kingdom and its people. Isn’t politics a gas? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

PM to feel proud of

Sir, — If readers can recollect my previously published letters about one of the last two prime minister candidates, they may not be totally surprised to know I will definitely be voting for the other one!

I had very brief email contact with the latter individual some years ago when I held a senior role in a UK Trade Association and I am very confident that if elected he will:

• Seldom require police resources, except for those of the “PM’s protection squad”

• Command respect in international forums, particularly in relation to our forthcoming close partnerships with both EU and also non-EU countries

• Proactively address the plight of the man-in-the-street as artifical intelligence technology comes whistling in and massively disrupts the lower end of the jobs market

• Build a highly competent and impressive team around him, while liaising collaboratively with other UK political parties to ensure that vital pan-UK objectives can be set and then achieved

• Approach challenges in a non-inflammatory way and without reliance on huff and puff, bringing extensive knowledge and experience to the role of PM, hence rapidly becoming a prime minister we can all feel proud of. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Independent or republic?

Sir, — In response to Edward G Hallett (Standard, June 21), the Brexit process has been a disaster because of unmotivated, incompetent handling of the matter and MPs who cannot accept the outcome of the referendum.

He suggests that another referendum might result in a decision to remain.

My counter-suggestion is that voters tend to treat the European parliament elections as a single issue proxy referendum and have reaffirmed their previous decision by a majority vote for the Brexit Party.

He cites Churchill’s vision of a united Europe but reference in the 1946 Zurich speech was to mainland Europe. If he meant participation rather than support by Britain, it is hardly conceivable that he would have hoped that France would “recover the moral and cultural leadership of Europe”.

That was an age when Europe was “them over there”, whatever the geography books might say.

Churchill’s vision did not maintain peace, even presuming that there was any appetite or capability for further conflict in (western) Europe. It was the perceived Soviet threat that inspired unity under NATO.

Evolution of former Soviet satellites to become members of the EU arose from collapse of the Soviet Union, not the prior influence of the EU.

Mr Hallett says NATO alone is insufficient for European defence. It includes major EU nations plus the immense resources of the USA and Canada, so where’s the insufficiency?

He worries about losing our status on the world stage. That is the point of “ever closer union”.

It would eventually be the United States of Europe that would be the world player, its previous nations fading into history. Do we want in due course to become part of the Republic of the USE?

That is the fundamental choice to be resolved for oneself, rising above all the shorter-term histrionics and politics: independent monarchy or region of a republic. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Sonning Common

How to ease congestion

Sir, — There are two low cost actions that the local authority might consider taking to ease congestion in Henley at busy times:

1. Paint a spaced white line down the centre of New Street. This might encourage unaware drivers to form two lanes from the Bell Street, helping to more clearly split the flow into those intending to cross the bridge from those going straight on towards Station Road.

Currently most drivers drive down the centre of New Street. preventing the formation of two lanes. This causes congestion on Fair Mile, Marlow Road and King’s Road.

2. Move the white line in the centre of Reading Road 2ft nearer the pavement on the Christ Church side of the road, starting at the beginning of the parking zone on the opposite side of the road and all the way to the Friday Street junction.

This would ease the traffic flow for Reading-bound traffic, especially large vehicles, turning right out of Greys Road.

It would also encourage drivers to keep closer to the western pavement. — Yours faithfully,

A Smith

Fair Mile, Henley

Gentlemen of the road

Sir, — I’m writing with regard to your front page picture and story about the altercation between a Chiltern Cars driver and another road user (Standard, May 31).

I presume that the taxi driver must have been sufficiently provoked to respond with the hand gesture captured on camera as I and my family have had nothing but overwhelmingly positive experiences using Chiltern Cars over the years.

The drivers are courteous, professional gentlemen. — Yours faithfully,

James Lambert

Mill End, Hambleden

Parking’s so important...

Sir, — Hear, hear, Ed Sierpowski (Standard, June 21).

Hopefully, your letters and photos as published in recent issues will successfully remedy the perceived and pressing First World problem of parking in the Tesco drop-off point by obviously “selfish, ignorant, obstinate” drivers that “make driving such a misery” and the correspondence on this matter can be closed. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Ball

Managing director, Country Garden Cakes, Newtown Road, Henley

Failing our children

Sir, — In a world where so many children and adolescents live in poverty and face starvation, the horrors of war and the threat of life-threatening illness, the rate of self-harming within this age band in the UK has risen threefold since 2000 (according to the most recent figures).

While there will always be youngsters who have serious difficulties in managing their emotional and mental health (even in the UK where they are mostly cushioned from the list above and are safe and secure), this rise in self-harming is because we as a society are failing to give them the individual attention they need (and which previous generations received).

Is displaying self-harming and other mental ill health symptoms now the only way that many of our under-16s hope to get the individual attention that they need? —Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Why axe my workout?

Sir, — After I suffered serious lower back problems, the physiotherapist at Townlands Memorial Hospital thought it would be a good idea if I did more exercises in a swimming pool.

Having been a regular swimmer at the leisure centre pool, I decided to enrol in their “water workout sessions”.

I started last year and was attending four sessions a week.

After a while, these were reduced to three a week but can you imagine my consternation and disbelief when on Friday we were informed that the Friday session was to be axed?

This raises several issues. Is the leisure centre interested in anything except their budget? I would have thought that they should be encouraging more exercise, especially for us older members who want to exercise without too much strain on our joints.

What is more annoying is the centre did not have the decency to inform us in advance this was happening. Virtually everyone who attends will have an email address so contacting customers is not difficult.

I was under the impression that the centre was owned by South Oxfordshire District Council and run by Better.

The impression given is they are more interested in money than providing classes for older people to enjoy.

I live in hope that they will change their attitude but I doubt it. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Watson

Church Lane, Peppard

Protecting our verges

Sir — Last weekend I delighted in the spectacle of dozens of bees feasting on the flowers of a large clump of hedge woundwort in my scruffy yard, which is managed neglectfully for wildlife.

It’s not a spectacular flower — with smelly leaves — yet so many pollinating insects seem to enjoy it.

And on Monday, while visiting my late parents at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe, I was so pleased to see that a large area of the graveyard remains unkempt and thus resplendent in ox-eye daisies, campions and so much more.

It also gives me great pleasure to observe so many roadside plants coming into flower now: knapweed, scabious, hedge and ladies’ bedstraw, agrimony, common toadflax — the list is endless. So many beautiful grasses too.

It is my greatest fear that any day now Oxfordshire County Council’s verge masher will arrive to destroy all of these beautiful and much-needed flowers. And for what reason?

Now that the cow parsley has waned, any perceived obstruction of visibility has passed and in any case this is a specious argument in that reduced visibility requires that we must drive accordingly, i.e. more slowly.

For many years, the charity Plantlife has campaigned tirelessly to encourage a less zealous policy of verge mashing in the vain hope that all councils might delay verge cutting until after the flowers have seeded, ideally in late August/September. But, sadly, to no avail.

During the last 60 years we have lost 97 per cent of our ancient meadows and our wildflowers have been lost from most of our arable land, so all we have left really are our roadsides.

It would, of course, be naive of me to hope that our government might enforce legislation to safeguard this haven for our all important crop pollinators, on whom man’s survival depends.

About six years ago I was able to persuade the county council not to mow the verges from Britwell Salome south up Britwell Hill to the B480 until the autumn.

Since then there has been a marked spread of flowers to both sides of the road as a consequence of, I have learned, the swirling draft of passing vehicles. If any of your readers are interested in this project, I would strongly advise them to take a look at these verges any day now when they will be at their most colourful best. — Yours faithfully

Paul Sargeantson

Lower Farm, Britwell Salome

Nuisance conifers

Sir, — Those overbearing conifers are at it again (Standard, June 7). They look good as a single tree but when cut back in hedgerow form can look awful.

Sue Mellett must be one of thousands of people who suffers from this overbearing nuisance. Jewson have done their best to cover what could be a harsh sight to many eyes and it’s better than a brick wall.

Now Mrs Mellett’s green screen will be gone and she and her neighbours in Park Road will be calmed.

I lived in nearby Albert Road back in the Fifties and had a school friend called Keith Gray whose parents lived in Park Road. Does anyone else remember him? — Yours faithfully.

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Shop should be greener

Editor, — As we all know, next week is our wonderful Henley Royal Regatta.

We have many visitors coming to our town and to enjoy the Regatta so what I would really like is that those visiting be mindful of the single-use plastic.

I had hoped that the supermarkets in town would be also mindful of this and would be stocking paper cups, plates and wooden cutlery but they seem to have an abundance of plastic cups, cutlery and even plastic shot glasses.

As these are the places that visitors go to buy items for their picnics when they arrive in our town, it would be great if they could change from plastic to a more environmentally friendly alternative.

We all know that many revellers will go home and leave their litter behind and unfortunately some of that will be single-use plastic and will find its way into our beautiful river and the litter on to our streets and we will have to clean it up. So come on, supermarkets, do your bit. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Donna Crook

Henley Town Council, Abrahams Road, Henley

Let residents take decision

In response to the Trevor Howell, chairman of AFC Henley, who stated that residents voted for the 353-357 Reading Road development to go ahead (Standard, June 21), I would like to say this has not been concluded.

Yet on June 5, leaflets were put through people’s post boxes. Leaflets were handed out at Tesco on June 1 and in Market Place on June 8.

I feel there is something not right because the leaflets do not have a name and address on them, just the postcode.

I’m asking for a public meeting to be held at the town hall. Let the residents decide what they want at Jubilee Park. — Yours truly,

Councillor Ian Clark

Cromwell Road, Henley

Not what I call humour

Sir, — With reference to your Take Five item (Standard, June 21), there has been another acid attack in London, so I wonder what that so-called “comic” with her strange Brand of acidic “humour” would have said if you had stopped her and asked “Should anything be off limits in comedy?” — Yours faithfully,

Danny Darcy

Piggotts Road, Caversham

No village shop... yet

Sir, — Through your letters page, we would like to thank all those who took the time and effort to respond to our recent questionnaire regarding whether there would be interest from the residents of Kidmore End in having a community shop within the village, along Kidmore Lane.

We received some very supportive and enthusiastic replies as well as some valid and thoughtful considerations on this proposal. However, having assimilated all the various responses and also considered the large proportion of the village that had not replied, we did not feel there to be enough support for this to be the right time and place to go ahead with providing suitable premises to house a community shop or collection point.

We realise this is rather a shame, as we had believed we could have made a positive impact on the local economy and on traffic reduction within a village that had lost its store back in time and where the car has firmly become king.

A community shop could have helped reduce the number of shopping trips to other centres and online delivery vans entering the narrow lanes. — Yours faithfully,

Clive and Veronica Leeke

Kidmore End

Spiteful parting shot

Sir, — Further to Mike Spence’s comments on my Pegasus Bridge trip, where he referenced Wally Parr’s exuberant fun with a German gun next to the bridge (Standard, June 21), it is worth noting that he was actually trying to knock out a possible sniper who was taking pot shots at them on the bridge from somewhere unseen.

The Château Bénouville was assumed to be the location as the most obvious high point, so he quite happily put several shots into the top floor with the assistance of Pte Gray and Pte Gardiner.

It was only when it was pointed out to him that it was the maternity hospital that he stopped firing.

The sniper was never located. In later years, Wally read an article saying that in the retreat from the Bénouville area on June 6 the Germans spitefully bombed the Chateau’s maternity hospital. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Pinches

Henley

Pub gave me VIP service

I visited the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys recently. As I am dairy intolerant, I was very pleased to receive considerable thoughtfulness when studying the menu with our waiter.

The choices available for my main course were excellent. Inevitably, the thorny question of a dairy-free puddings was raised.

Our waiter said that he would go and see what could be rustled up and came back to tell me that the chef was making me a dairy-free chocolate mousse.

So I just want to say that I am very grateful for this VIP eatment and to thank the tsters Arms for goin the xtra mile. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola Page

Valley Road, Henley

Thank you from Mencap

Sir, — On behalf of South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, may I say a very big thank-you to the wonderful people of Henley for supporting our collecion at the Tesco store on Saturday, June 8, when we collected £428.36 for our funds.

We organise discos, theatre outings and a weekly club for our members, which they greatly enjoy.

It allows them mainstream contact in the local community and respite for their carers and families.

We are a local charity and would greatly value you passing on our thanks. — Yours faithfully,

Brian Connolly

Honorary treasurer, South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, Church Street, Henley