Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Noisy parrots in my rowan tree

Noisy parrots in my rowan tree

Over the last few days I have had a number of parrots feeding from one of the trees in my back garden, which I believe is a rowan.

Their squawking is very distinctive and it was this that first alerted me to them just before they flew off.

The pictures were taken using a Cannon D200 with a 500mm lense. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Hanner

Shiplake

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33