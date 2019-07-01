Fond farewell to the Dog and Duck at Highmoor Cross

As my photograph shows, all that remains of the Dog and Duck at Highmoor Cross is a pile of rubble and the empty pub sign.

Dating back to at least the 1770s as a pub, “the D & D”, as it was known locally, closed in 2012.

The barn, which is listed, and the site of the old pub are to be redeveloped into residential properties.

After moving to Highmoor in 2005, we enjoyed many a pint and pie at the D & D. We met a succession of landlords, starting with Simon (good for steaks), followed by Linda, a colourful, alternative lady who we witnessed introducing the local shoot to fruit flavour tobacco hubble bubble pots and then disappeared overnight!

Next was John, from Cholsey, who stayed for a year or two and returned the pub to more traditional fare.

Lastly, a couple ran it for about six months to a year as well as running the Five Horseshoes in Checkendon, which coincidently closed around the same time.

I’ve been reliably informed that the famous screenwriter Richard Curtis used to frequent the D & D when he lived nearby and may have based some of the characters of The Vicar of Dibley on some of the “interesting” residents of Highmoor Cross. We also saw Jeremy Paxman supping a beer or two in the Woodsman bar once or twice.

Going further back in time, a more infamous person briefly visited the D & D as the following excerpt from a local history record shows.

“Dr Henry Hawley Crippen (1861-1910). Mr John H Baker records in a school on the ground floor seeing a dapper man dressed as for a walking tour. He recognised him from press photographs as being Dr Henry Hawley Crippen, wanted for the murder of his wife Belle. Ethel le Neve, his mistress, dressed as boy, was observed on Nettlebed Common. Crippen had afternoon tea at the Dog & Duck, asking for jam without pips because of his false teeth, and played a tune on the landlady’s violin while waiting. The wanted couple then made their way down to the south coast and embarked on the Canadian Pacific liner Montrose for America. They were arrested on board as a result of wireless telegraphy, its first use in this way.”

It’s sad that the D & D has gone but thank heavens we still have the lovely Rising Sun pub at Witheridge Hill within walking distance of our house! — Yours faithfully,

Debbie Warren-Price

Highmoor