Well done to novice charity rowers

Monday, 01 July 2019
Sir, — I am very proud of my friend Lucy Montgomery and her friends (all aged over 50) who rowed from Oxford to Henley in support of Cancer Research UK.
They rowed a total of 89km in three days, going through 16 locks — and none of them had rowed before! Well done, girls. — Yours faithfully,
Victoria Page
Henley
01 July 2019
