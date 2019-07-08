Reminder of ‘home’ down under

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
Monday, 08 July 2019
Sir, — I grew up on River Terrace in Henley, so you can imagine my surprise when visiting Australia last year I found a small canvas bag at the house I was staying at labelled “Putman of Friday Street, Henley-on-Thames”.
There is a listing at Sothebys for a “Putman of Friday Street” bag that was owned by Vivien Leigh and researching online I can see that Putman & Sons was a tent manufacturer, supplying the royal regatta for many years, and I assume that Putman of Friday Street was a related company.
However, beyond that my searches have drawn a blank.
I’d be fascinated to hear from anyone who knows more about the company, or who can tell me what happened to it. People can contact me directly at tristan.watson@gmail.com
Unfortunately, I no longer live in the area. — Yours faithfully,
Tristan Watson
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
08 July 2019
