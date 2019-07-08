Monday, 08 July 2019

Reminder of ‘home’ down under

Sir, — I grew up on River Terrace in Henley, so you can imagine my surprise when visiting Australia last year I found a small canvas bag at the house I was staying at labelled “Putman of Friday Street, Henley-on-Thames”.

There is a listing at Sothebys for a “Putman of Friday Street” bag that was owned by Vivien Leigh and researching online I can see that Putman & Sons was a tent manufacturer, supplying the royal regatta for many years, and I assume that Putman of Friday Street was a related company.

However, beyond that my searches have drawn a blank.

I’d be fascinated to hear from anyone who knows more about the company, or who can tell me what happened to it. People can contact me directly at tristan.watson@gmail.com

Unfortunately, I no longer live in the area. — Yours faithfully,

Tristan Watson

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

