Your letters...

I prefer the green space

Thank you for your article on the sale of Reading Golf Club in Emmer Green (Standard, June 21).

I live nearby with my family and two young children. I have never played golf but appreciate the space, views and green space within easy walking distance.

In October, the club released a report stating the wonderful benefits of a nine-hole course and the opening up of the land to local people. What changed in six months?

Perhaps the government inspector’s legal requirement to retain leisure facilities for the foreseeable future?

The club and the developer Fairfax have clearly seen the 130 units as a foot in the door to try to silence the local opposition and the council, so now the cat is out of the bag they’ve decided to drop their pretence.

Legal challenges are undoubtedly necessary, and warranted, especially when the developer chosen states on its website something like, “We certainly don’t see a refusal as being the end of the road. In fact, far from it”.

The club complains about falling membership but has it integrated with the primary and secondary schools (both within walking distance) to encourage future players?

It also complains about not being able to expand the course and yet its last contact with a landowner was a single email in 2015!

Quite frankly, the “sad statistic” mentioned in the article are the 300 votes bought with the promise of fat returns and what will be the forever changed shape and character of Emmer Green. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Morgan

Emmer Green

I’d welcome sixth day

Sir, — Councillor John Halsall must be the most miserable man alive.

Adding an extra day to Henley Royal Regatta is an excellent idea as it will encourage the growth of women’s rowing and promote diversity and inclusiveness in our sport.

Most people forget that our female rowers out-medalled the men at London 2012.

I am always amused and astonished when fellow Henley residents moan about the regatta — after all, it has been going since the 1830s and is world famous.

Did you not realise that there was a regatta in Henley when you moved here?

The regatta brings prestige and renown to the town and many other benefits, including a significant cash injection to the local economy.

Yes, there is some antisocial behaviour but no more so than other events in the social season and most of this behavior occurs on the Friday and Saturday.

I hardly think we will need to worry about hooliganism on a Tuesday.

I think we can put up with a week’s disruption once a year and, frankly, if you can’t, then the first week of July is an excellent time for a holiday! — Yours faithfully,

Natasha Nixon

Henley

Thoughtless pedestrian

Sir, — I witnessed a near accident on Wednesday, June 19 as I was walking into Henley along Marlow Road.

As I got to Swiss Farm a bus coming from Marlow direction stopped and a teenage girl got off just opposite the entrance with her head in her phone and headphones on. She crossed the road behind the bus, causing a car coming from the Henley direction that she hadn’t seen to brake suddenly, stopping within feet of her.

I shouted to her, ‘You should look where you’re going or you’ll get yourself killed’.

She walked away but then a short distance later shouted back at me “w****er”.

I shouldn’t bother caring but I’d feel for the poor driver that might have hit her. This happened within 20ft of where Daniel James was tragically killed in March last year. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Pinches

Marlow Road, Henley

Stop this barbecuing

Sir, — On Sunday at about 5.30pm to 6pm we were walking in Marsh Meadows beyond the River & Rowing Museum in Henley when we saw smoke from a barbecue close to the towpath.

We went over and told the gentleman to put it out. He refused and proceeded to fill his hubble bubble pipe with water and pointed two fingers and a metal fork at us.

Further towards Marsh lock, we saw three men barbecuing. We asked them to put the barbecue out, which they kindly did.

We feel there are not enough large “No barbecues” signs along the path. Would it be possible for Henley Town Council to have these installed before the summer is over?

We understand there are wardens but on Sunday there was none visible.

Nobody minds a picnic but lighting barbecues with large quantities of meat is unpleasant and dangerous. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Morris

Compulsory reading

Sir, — The letters from Jim Munro and Professor Dan Remenyi (Standard, June 28) should be compulsory reading for all those members of the Conservative Party eligible to elect the next prime minister. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

No working together

Councillor Ian Reissmann, the chairman of Henley Residents Group, stated he would work with the Conservatives on the town council to do what’s best for Henley.

But because his party has a majority on the council, it runs every committee with an HRG chairman and deputy chairman.

So HRG keeps control of everything that’s going on. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ian Clark (Conservative)

Henley Town Council, Cromwell Road, Henley

Channel challenge

Sir, — My son, Henry Bell, joined a relay team this time last year to train to swim the English Channel.

Henry has been a swimmer since he was five months old. He started open water swimming when he was ten under the tutelage of local triathlete Nigel Downing and has won many awards.

The Tri50 channel swim team consists of six like-minded people who did not know each other before the training started but have come together with a shared love of the water.

Training has been gruelling, taking place throughout the winter in skins in the Thames in temperatures as low as 2 degrees!

All the team have joined the Henley Open Water Swimming Club to train in the river at local venues and also in the sea.

They are registered for the swim with the Channel Swimming and Pilots Federation and the challenge is due to take place sometime between July 10 and 16, depending on tides, and the swimmers are likely to start their crossing at 2am or 3am.

The water will be cold and the team will meet an amazing array of aquatic life on their journey, including dolphins, seals, whales, jellyfish and even the occasional shark.

The last person out of the water must run up the beach for a few yards and pick up a stone before turning round to face the sea and holding it aloft, signifying the successful completion of the swim.

Nirvana Spa are sponsoring the swim and chief executive Sean Barley is a member of the team.

The brains behind the challenge is Tri 50 founder Jo Lewis, who was Henry’s first swimming teacher at the David Lloyd Centre in Reading, while team member Stephen Gould has been co-ordinating the swim, the blog and the vast amount of admin needed to organise it. I am acting support crew and we are likely to be on the boat for around 14 hours.

This amazing event is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society and to this end I am organising a local recital called A Summer Serenade of English Music at All Saints’ Church in Peppard tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30 pm.

Myself, the Rev James Stickings, our rector and former choral scholar, and the pianist Anthea Fry will take part. There will be a retirement collection for the charity and for the church.

Please do come along and support us. It is only an hour long and will be a relaxed and enjoyable evening. — Yours faithfully,

Rebecca Bell

Sonning Common

Keep off my cherries!

Sir, — It was good to see Roger Hanner’s beautiful pictures of ring-necked parakeets enjoying the fruits on his cherry tree (not a rowan) in Shiplake.

I hope that they don’t find my cherry tree though. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Henley tree warden, Berkshire Road, Henley

Too few verge protectors

Sir, — With reference to Paul Sargeantson’s letter in respect of neglectfully nurtured roadside verges slowing down traffic (Standard, June 28), I agree.

Regrettably, we are in the minority. — Yours faithfully,

Paddy Jackson

Chestnut Place, Watlington

Poem for our times

Sir, — This suddenly came into my mind the other morning.

It is, of course, a parody of Home Thoughts From Abroad by Robert Browning. — Yours faithfully,

David M Page

Bridge Path, Woodcote

Now that Brexit is here

And whoever wakes in England,

See each morning with despair

That the lowest vows

And the bullshit briefs

Round the table give us all such grief

In England now.