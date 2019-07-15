Walling in oven idea is half-baked

Sir, — I was dismayed to read that there are plans afoot to conceal the “bread oven and glazed surround” which is located within 20 Market Place (formerly Loch Fyne), behind a stud wall (Standard, June 21).

The oven has a long connection to the building. Stephen Hales, who was born in Stockbury, Kent, was just 23 when he commenced trading as a baker in 1880 at 61 Bell Street, Henley, now the Old Coach House (home to Grama Blend UK).

In 1893, with his business expanding, Hales relocated to 20 Market Place, residing with his family in a flat on the second floor.

What was the secret of his success? The answer was the method in which he prepared his bread, as illustrated by the following extract from local press sources of September 21, 1895.

“The principal advantage of the ‘patent hot-air ovens’ (produced by Perkins) is their remarkable cleanliness, not fire or blacks being anywhere near the ovens, they are absolutely free from smoke. It is mainly to this fact that Mr Hales attributes his success in bread baking.”

The people of Henley were very fond of the delicious produce on offer at 20 Market Place and in 1901 Hales listed his business within trade directories as the Model Steam Bakery, baker, cook and confectioner.

Hales came to the fore in bread making. The Henley Board of Guardians, their meetings held within the boardroom of the Henley Workhouse, agreed to accept Mr Hales’s tender to supply bread to the workhouse and the children’s homes situated in Belmont House and Radnor House (sadly, long demolished) in New Street.

Although his Market Place outlet boasted a rear outside area in which to take tea, accompanied by cake or scones, Hales took tenancy of 44 Hart Street (so-called Speaker’s House, although there was some renumbering of Hart Street), serving luncheons and teas not much distance from the scenic River Thames, according to a 1908 listing.

Hales was not a complacent fellow and in the Henley & South Oxfordshire Standard of December 27, 1912 he thanked the people of Henley for 32 years of loyal custom.

Though widowed in 1918, he carried on until he eventually retired to Kent, living near Ramsgate in a property named Henley House, where he passed away on July 10, 1930.

But that was not the end of Hales as his son Thomas Perrett (Perrett being his mother Lena Emily’s maiden name) took on the bakery.

It still ran out of 20 Market Place and the company’s telephone number was Henley 121.

Thomas died at his home, St Martins, in Belle Vue Road, Henley, on January 22, 1948. He had a son Robert but it is not known if he was a baker.

However, the business carried on until the Sixties when 20 Market Place was the location of the Philip Lawlor bakery.

So there we have it, a potted history of the Hales Bakery and its ovens, one of which was marked with the manufacturer’s name, “Smith & Son, Lambeth”.

It is part of Henley’s social history, a history that should be cherished and protected.

Indeed, it is possible that there are still some residents who fondly remember the bakery. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Hazeldine

Henley