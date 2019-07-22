Your letters...

Rationing our support

Sir — In Oxfordshire we have a National Health Service, but only a county service for essential support services like physiotherapy, which bears no resemblance to the support services as supplied in other counties, for example Berkshire.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is restricting physiotherapy capacity with meagre budget funding allocations to a private provider, Healthshare. We are seeing the delivery of physiotherapy at the Townlands Memorial Hospital with a 17-week wait time and time between appointments lengthened to upwards of four weeks. Put crudely, the physiotherapy services are being rationed to patients.

At the old Townlands we had at any time four to five physiotherapists and a sufficiency of equipment. Today in the new Townlands there are just two physiotherapists with a solitary “walker” provided by the Friends of Townlands Hospital. How times have changed from a national service to a private company with unknown profit targets.

The strategy of the commissioning group has effectively written a licence for private physiotherapy companies in our town to make a lot of money and all set against our demographic profile of an aging community who regard physiotherapy as an essential service.

In the private physiotherapy companies wait times can be reduced to days and number of appointments per patient only restricted by their wallets. Inevitably these shorter waiting times cause elderly people to vote with their feet and therefore they represent good business.

Charges per physiotherapy session have escalated over the last five years as the commissioning group’s changes have bitten. Hence today a 30- to 40-minute session costs in excess of £50 and inflation has been of the order of 10 per cent versus two to three per cent in the economy.

Compound this with the fact that the commissioning group will not pay the Royal Berkshire Hospital for any support services so that South Oxfordshire villagers are thrown back on the inadequate support services offered at Townlands.

As a citizen what is our ability to challenge the commissioning group’s strategy? Apparently little, as there is no mechanism to challenge.

Gone are the days of that warrior Dr Peter Ashby rushing to the support of our community. The Townlands Steering Group is comatose and disinterested. The Townlands Steering Review Group was quickly buried and our surgery doctors are overworked.

Once again the people of Henley are being let down. Do we wait for the £20billion health injection from Government or is there anybody out there who shares my concerns and would like to once again challenge the commissioning group? — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Peppard

Do we want sixth day?

Sir, — I understand that consideration is being given to starting Henley Royal Regatta a day earlier is in order to accommodate more female crew entries.

While this, in itself, is a laudable idea I think it raises the question about what the regatta actually brings to Henley, or takes away from regular life in the town.

Over recent years the “free car park”, which is basically numerous residential roads, has not only extended ever further from the river but has crept over more days than the longer established situation on the Saturday.

Access to properties is impeded or sometimes blocked and very often it is not possible for people to park outside their own homes when they return from, say, an out of town shopping trip.

Why should we have to put up with this nuisance when we get nothing out of it apart from probably a longer journey to somewhere else in order to do our own everyday shopping because it is more difficult than ever to get to local shops?

So maybe the regatta stewards could help the town by sponsoring the wherewithal to enforce a ban on all but residents and their own visitors parking in their own residential roads.

Never forget that the town is well served by public transport — rail and bus from numerous directions — so why not encourage that for travel to the regatta?

And unlike, it would seem, some local taxi operators, the trains and buses don’t demand higher fares during regatta week.

While the local hospitality concerns such as pubs and restaurants probably have their best week’s trade of the year at regatta time I do wonder about other traders in the town.

Some bite the bullet and accept that they will be better off closing and saving on overheads while their regular customers stay away to avoid the regatta crowds.

In some cases shops become noticeably emptier, for example, Tesco was far easier to get around on some days two weeks ago than is normally the case.

Again, presumably because some regular shoppers who come into Henley took due note of the traffic warnings and stayed away.

Henley Royal Regatta, great event that it is, has long been a double-edged sword for the town but I increasingly wonder what local people get out of it.

Going back to, say, the Sixties it was common for local people to get casual employment of some sort or other and, with a lack of corporate hospitality on the Berkshire side, no doubt businesses on the town side benefited even more than they do today as well as giving casual employment to local people.

So I come back to my opening question — if we are to have “more” royal regatta what will it do in return for the town which hosts the event? — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Let’s see your designs

Sir, — I was rather amused to read the invective-filled letter from Christopher Leeming on the subject of the dire architecture to be found around Henley (Standard, July 12).

I’m not unsympathetic with some of his views but I understand that he is himself an architect, so wouldn’t it be fair to show us some of the things he has designed? Then we could all have a basis for comparison? — Yours faithfully,

Jane Roberts

Cromwell Road, Henley

Pre-emptive position

Sir, — I support Councillor Tom Fort’s concerns (Standard, July 12) about the discourteous, pre-emptive position taken by Inspired Villages regarding their proposals for a retirement community on the edge of Sonning Common, in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

I attended the public exhibition at the village hall of the proposed development and, after a long conversation with a senior representative of Inspired Villages, it was clear to me that the company’s position was as follows:

1. The neighbourhood plan is regarded as being unrepresentative of the views of most residents and is merely the opinion of those involved in the working party.

2. There was no point in waiting for the result of the site assessment by the neighbourhood plan working party as there was a strong possibility that the site would not be recommended for development.

3. The development proposals will go ahead come what may.

The questionnaire visitors to the exhibition were asked to fill in is particularly worrying. The five questions cleverly avoided inviting possible negative responses to the development as a whole, but focused on details. The invited responses were ‘yes’, ‘no’, ‘not sure’.

Question 1: Do you agree there is a need for later living accommodation in South Oxfordshire? A ‘yes’ answer does not necessarily mean approval of this particular proposal.

Question 2: Would you make use of the proposed on-site facilities? Use of the facilities, once the village is built, does not imply basic approval of the development.

Question 3: Do you support the provision of a communal transport service to reduce traffic impact? Hard to say ‘no’ to this given that the retirement village would exist.

Question four: Do you support the creation of up to 70 new and local jobs? The answer could well be ‘yes’ but not for this development.

Question five: Do you have any other comments on these proposals? Certainly, this appears to be an open question but it is followed by: Please include any observations on other ways you believe this scheme would benefit the local area? It seems clear that the ‘yes’ answers would be interpreted and used by the company as expressing overall support for this particular project. —Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Sonning Common Parish Council

Clear waste from banks

Sir, — I read your article (Standard July 12) on the loan of boats to pick up river litter with great interest.

The River Thames Society enthusiastically supported the setting up of Thames 21 to combat the problem of the massive littering of the foreshore and river in London and this organisation has grown and proved massively successful in its task.

Since then there have been occasional requests to consider extending the scheme into the non-tidal river. We have never, however, found evidence of a regular problem sufficient to merit setting up such a scheme.

The feedback from our river wardens and members is that although there are occasions following winter floods when there is litter in the river, there is not a persistent problem requiring attention. The situation on the banks is less happy and substantial littering of areas such as Mill Meadows in Henley is unfortunately a regular occurrence.

If the state of the river is rather less happy than we see it then the River Thames Society would like to be informed. — Yours faithfully

John Skuse

Chairman, Middle Thames, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Town bus is ‘too big’

Sir, — When the new Mayor was elected, one of his promises was to get to grips with congestion and pollution in the town centre. Why, therefore, do we see a large bus trundling around all day, six days a week, negotiating narrow residential roads?

The service is justified but the size of this “town bus” is certainly not. Living directly on its route I can see that, at best, there are five maybe six people on board, generally two to three and very often none.

A smaller, handy bus would be more than adequate and any money saved could be used to improve the street/pavement and gutter cleaning on a regular basis. — Yours faithfully,

Debbie Eagle

Kings Road, Henley

Thank you for support

Sir, — Thank you to the people who asked me, “Are you all right?”

I was about to cross the road for a taxi when a lady from Stonor said, “Can I give you a lift?”

I said that I lived at the other end of town but she said, “You can direct me”.

As I have a bad back, my walking is affected.

I have good family and neighbours, especially Louise and Kevin. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Grant

Peppard Lane, Henley

Ode to the afterlife

Sir, — Here is a poem that I had forgtten I wrote back in 2010. — Yours faithfully,

David M Page

Bridle Path, Woodcote

I wonder if there is an afterlife,

A place called the promised land,

When once again we can take each other by the hand,

Will you still love me then

As I still love you now

What if love is but a dream

Our souls like fallen leaves, drifting down the stream.