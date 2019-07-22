Natural way to encourage wildlife

Sir, — I’m wild about Henley. I grew up here and I love the wild spaces in and around the town.

So I was perplexed to read that £220 had been earmarked by the town council’s open and green spaces sub-committee to spread turf on a tiny area of Freemans Meadow to help wildlife (Standard, July 5).

Likewise, Henley in Bloom using more intensively grown and less environmentally friendly, nursery-bought flowers.

I applaud efforts to help wildife and, as I work in conservation, I wonder if I may suggest a much more economic solution and perhaps, if the council is open to it, a slight shift in mentality?

In my mind, wild plants shouldn’t really come out of a packet or be grown in a nursery. Likewise, our native bees are evolved to eat from our native flowers.

The term used to describe packet mixes are “pictorial meadows” and they look nice but offer less for wildlife than wild alternatives. From unknown sources, they also introduce restricted genetics into the plant community.

For the wildflower patch, what is it that the council is wanting to achieve? May I suggest either allowing nature to decide or asking if the local wildlife trust or owners of species-rich meadows matching the soil type could provide some seed from their reserves?

For Henley in Bloom I put down the gauntlet to choose more native and locally sourced flowers, with peat-free soil naturally.

Many wild plants are in trouble, as are pollinators. There is some excellent advice from Plant Life, which I would recommend following before buying any turf at (https://plantlife.love-wildflowers.org.uk/

wildflower_garden/how_to_grow_a_

wildflower_meadow/

There is also some brilliant advice on roadside verges for wildlife (which helps with pollution too). Working with nature to encourage native and local wildflowers is the way forward in my mind. This results in more money being left to spend on wildife with more benefit overall — happy wildflowers and pollinators.

A few suggestions:

1. Allow wildflowers to self-sow or use local/reputable genetically known sources, e.g. the wildlife trust.

2. Avoid using pesticides and seed/turf from nurseries which cannot provide info on source of the seed.

3. Leave more areas wild e.g. Fair Mile could have more areas left uncut until August.

4. Save money on carbon-heavy short- lived plants and opt for wildflowers — pictorial meadow species could be appropriate for hanging baskets, for example.

The picture above is of a patch in my garden which is being left uncut until the end of summer to allow seeds to ripen and sow themselves ready for next year’s flower extravaganza! The purple flower is a wild self-heal that was self-sown and is brilliant for many types of bee and other pollinators. The other image is of a bee orchid, which I found locally.

If more verges and areas of park are managed for wildife, Henley will become more orchid-friendly. I know of one garden with white helleborine orchids which have been there all the time but the owner had beeen mowing them until he left the lawn for longer one year and discovered them! Now he has a fantastic natural wildflower show every year — just fabulous!

Finally, it seems the Henley Standard is increasingly and admirably publishing more on environmental topics, including the fabulous Nature Notes. Please keep it up — you have a regular reader and I would love to see a whole page! — Yours faithfully,

VG