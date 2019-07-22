Monday, 22 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Another flyer

Another flyer

Sir, — To continue the theme of aircraft after the pictures of the Lancaster bomber and Meteor (Standard, Jul 5), I thought this image of a tiger moth was relevant.

This one landed in our conservatory and believe it is a scarlet tiger moth.

Does it qualify? — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33