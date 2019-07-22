Another flyer

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
Sir, — To continue the theme of aircraft after the pictures of the Lancaster bomber and Meteor (Standard, Jul 5), I thought this image of a tiger moth was relevant.
This one landed in our conservatory and believe it is a scarlet tiger moth.
Does it qualify? — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
22 July 2019
