Thank you for your dedication

Dear Sir, — Following the correspondence in your paper I feel compelled to send you the picture I took of our Deputy Mayor (and I believe his daughter) litter picking on the evening of Thursday during Henley Royal Regatta. He told me he’d been litter picking until 2am that morning.

For those of your correspondents who complained about the state of our streets, you’d have to say there seems to be an awful lot of litter to be dealt with!

All I have to say is well done the Deputy Mayor (and his family). — Yours faithfully,

Bob Thomas

Western Road, Henley