Your letters...

Broken NHS needs review

Dear Sir, — Barry Wood's lengthy exposition of local problems with physiotherapy (Standard, July 19) neatly sidesteps the fact that the NHS is broken to an extent that more funds will merely disappear down the same plughole.

The fundamental flaw is that any system that provides goods or services free to anyone who asks for them is bound to fail or have to resort to rationing.

Imagine how things would be if our food supplies were to be taken over by the state so that we would only get what is available? It would be like the USSR in Stalin's time.

Likewise, some readers will remember when the UK telephone system was a state owned monopoly so that one had to wait a year or more just to get a phone line and be supplied with a telephone in any colour as long as you wanted black.

Continuous whining and scaremongering by the vested interests in and around the NHS still prevents any consideration of alternative models that share funding between the state and the people through compulsory insurance for those in work.

As an example of the difference this makes, try phoning the A&E department in the major hospital in any large town or city across Europe, or further afield, at about 11 pm on a Friday or Saturday night and asking how long their waiting time is. The answer will be: ‘What is a waiting time? We see everyone as they arrive’, yet here we are told that there is no alternative to four hour plus waits and we actually believe it.

As one example, I was in the city of Reykjavik 18 months ago and being in pain went to A&E in the only hospital there during the Friday evening traffic rush hour arriving at 5.05pm I was registered at once and seen by a nurse five minutes later.

She wanted a doctor’s opinion and the duty doctor came in at once. She opined that it was not too serious but wanted me to see a consultant to confirm her opinion.

It took five more minutes to get up to the consultant’s floor to find one waiting for me. The initial diagnosis was then confirmed by a thorough and unhurried examination after which she went and typed up a full report in English for me to give to my GP here.

We left the hospital at 5.47pm, so 42 minutes end to end and there was still no queue for treatment.

As I had left my EHIC card at home I was charged a fixed rate of £650.00 for the service which I paid by card and reclaimed from my insurers on my return home.

People here have been brainwashed by politicians of all flavours that the NHS is the only option and yet no other country anywhere has ever considered adopting it — doesn’t that tell us something quite significant?

Do your readers know that all over Europe anyone wanting to see a specialist consultant just makes an appointment with the one of their choice without any GP intervention or ‘Choose and Book’ nonsense? Likewise, physiotherapists.

I could go on but I don’t want to risk exceeding Barry Wood’s prolixity; so all I ask is that people open their eyes to the possibility, nay desirability, of another model which would serve us better and stop whinging about the NHS behemoth that tries and fails to be all things to all people.

We must demand that a proper Royal Commission be set up to get us the service we need at a cost we can afford. — Yours faithfully

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

PS: Lest anyone think that my views support staying in the EU, that is utterly wrong. What I am pointing out is that by coming later to the party and being prepared to make people realise that there are costs to providing medical services that meet the needs of the populace, most other countries do far better than we do across the board. We should not be too proud to take on good ideas wherever they come from.

Thank you for our care

Dear Editor — We would like to praise the Royal Berkshire Hospital A&E for the care given last week on July 12 when Eva had a severe nosebleed.

From our arrival at 10.48pm until we left at 2.40am on July 13 all those who cared were first class.

We hope they continue to give the service shown and we send our best wishes. — Yours faithfully,

Keith and Eva Allen

Donnington Gardens,

Reading

Celebration was inspiring

Dear Editor, — I am writing on behalf of the Gillotts Parents Association to thank everyone involved in the fantastic moon landing 50th anniversary celebration in Market Place on Saturday evening.

It was a wonderful sight to see the town packed with young and old, joined in their fascination for space exploration, science and human endeavour.

The evening was full of wonder and good humour, brought to life by Dr David Baker (former NASA Apollo Mission scientist) and Dr Michael Warner, whose expertise and passion were infectious.

The town was so lucky to be chosen to host such a wonderful event and Michael deserves massive appreciation for enabling the whole community to join him in the celebration.

The time and energy he put in to making sure it was the best night it could be was phenomenal.

The town council should also be commended for their enthusiasm and hard work supporting the event and ensuring that the moon took centre stage!

Michael also gave our young people a fantastic opportunity to learn about the development of space exploration — the science and the drama — and gain an insight into the people and technology that made history.

It highlighted the fragility of Earth in the vastness of space and the responsibility we all share in taking care of our home.

The science prize, awarded at the end of the evening, also ensures that students will be inspired for years to come. Congratulations to all the scientists who took part on the Moon Lander competition and the winner, Ella Woods.

Finally, Gillotts were chosen by Michael to benefit from any donations collected at the event and we were blown away to come away with £1,000 from the crowd.

A massive thank you to everyone who generously contributed and showed their support for the school.

As a parent, it was so wonderful to see Gillotts front and centre at such a brilliant community event. — Yours faithfully,

Denise Williams

Chairwoman, Gillotts Parents Association

It was out of this world

Dear Sir, — A big thank you to the organisers of Saturday night’s moon landing anniversary presentation in front of Henley’s town hall.

It was a very professional event but at the same time informal and inclusive - giving the awards to Gillotts students was a master stroke. — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden

Encouraging our athletes

Sir, — I am totally in favour of the proposal to have a sixth day of Henley Royal Regatta.

The more we encourage and facilitate events for our sports women and men the better for their progress.

So what if we are all disrupted for a few days of the year.

I personally feel if we all adopted the negative attitude that has been shown by Councillor John Halsall, the new leader of Wokingham Borough Council and vice-chairman of Remenham Parish Council, we would have very little happening in Henley.

If one doesn’t like the buzz and action of the events in town and surrounding areas then move away through the period. Your rental fee on your home through this period would certainly make you happy.

Anyone coming to reside in this fabulous place knows this is what happens at this time of year.

My husband and I live right in the heart of Henley and yes, it is a little inconvenient for us at times. But on the positive side, you have to admire the huge effort that has been put into running this amazing event.

To witness all the splendid outfits that the regatta spectators have taken so much time over and it does brings a smile to your face when you see those gorgeous athletes competing so hard. It’s so wonderful to see strong healthy bodies in this new world of obesity.

More importantly, the more sporting heroes we have as role models for the young the better. I know this for a fact.

At a very young age I was in awe of the top women and men of my chosen sport. They were my heroes and I wanted to imitate them, which eventually resulted in my being selected at 17 years of age to represent my country in the 1968 Olympic Games. So let’s look at the big picture. A week of traffic problems is not a lot to ask in the great scheme of things Let’s be generous, let’s allow one extra day. — Yours faithfully,

Margot Blakely

Thames Side, Henley

Boris brings shame on us

Dear Sir, — British politics has reached its nadir. If Boris Johnson thinks he can unite the country, he is deluding himself.

This isn’t a matter of ideological differences, we now have a Prime Minister who is a proven liar. Not just lies on buses about money available to the NHS and kippers that are subject to UK not EU rules. I remember a lunch when, looking as innocent as a child, he said definitively that he was not anti the EU but that his hostile articles were just designed to stir things up a little.

He was demonstrably the worst Foreign Secretary in living memory and Nazarin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family have had to pay the terrible price.

It is well known he supported leaving the EU in order to increase his chances of becoming Prime Minister and he has succeeded. He was described by Sir Max Hastings, among many other distinguished people, as “utterly unsuited to be a Prime Minister.” The Conservative Party has just elected Trump minor to the highest office in our land.

He brings shame upon this country and the sooner he is forced to resign the better the chances of our regaining our self-respect. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Luff

St Mark’s Road, Henley

No problem with trains

Sir, — The comments made by Patrick Fleming for the Henley Branch User Group in the “Commuters unhappy with train sizes during regatta” article (Standard, July 19) don’t seem to match reality.

It was suggested that “commuters ran for the hills” to “stay away from this mess” and that longer trains are needed. This “emergency” didn’t match the feedback that we received, so we asked the 600-plus members of the Henley Trains extended community for their comments.

Not one commuter leaving Henley said that they plan differently. Most commuter flow is against the regatta flow.

Morning commuters were unaffected. Evening commuters made Twyford busy in both directions and there were some added evening partygoers heading north, but in both cases there was also a four car train running instead of the normal three.

Great Western Railway run and ran the maximum service that they can physically provide during Henley Royal Regatta.

In the week, it isn’t practical to run services directly from the main line, but the trains from the Twyford branch platform were the maximum four cars throughout, and this shuttle ran flat out all day, as normal.

On Saturday, a seven car train ran from the main line platform which is quieter at the weekend. So no emergency, no running for the hills, no mess.

The few familiar issues that we picked up were: difficulty for some Shiplake passengers to get on during the day, (with only a northbound stopping service); congestion at Henley for ticket checks (this is normal); slipping against the timetable; some platform confusion at Twyford.

This year, passengers in Wargrave benefited from trains stopping in both directions.

As ever, we have already fed members’ feedback to GWR for their post-event review.

To keep informed, travellers can follow @Henleytrains on Twitter for daily disruption reports or join our mailing list for major issues by contacting henleytrains@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

Neil Gunnell

Blandy Road, Henley

Bus is the right size

Dear Sir, — With reference to Debbie Eagle’s letter (Standard, July 19), I am asking the Mayor and councillors not to vote for a smaller bus.

I travel on route 152 five days a week and I use a four-wheel walker. Also, there are a lot of people with walking aids and shopping trolleys on this route.

If they change the size of the bus we wouldn’t be able to use it and it would mean having to use taxis or staying at home. So let us have our green Henley bus. — Yours faithfully,

I Spiers

Harpsden Road, Henley

Undervalued volunteers

I would just like talk about my experience around the Henley Festival and the river folk of the environment agency and, specifically, a lovely lady called Carol.

I witnessed the hassle, abuse and general disregard people show. It's a disgrace frankly, and if something went wrong these are the very people that are most likely to solve any problem.

Most boats are unlicensed, clearly a lot of drink is consumed and the attitude is terrible, but that's not my story.

I paddle-boarded up on Wednesday with my 14-year-old daughter and the lovely Carol stopped me and asked if I would be going back in the dark. She then gave us head lights, no charge, just responsible and with safety in mind.

I then happened to thank the lovely Carol as I bumped into her walking my dogs in Mill Meadows two days later.

Then Björn Again and Saturday night when this time I had my wife with me, both straddling the board possibly after a wine or two.

There Carol was again, caring, bothering and of course I’d forgotten the headlights she had given me days earlier.

After a short and very pleasant telling off with a smile — much needed — I was given new lights.

What a great undervalued asset to the river these guys are.

Strange isn’t it that if you’re a drunken idiot you don’t get the best response. If you’re a bit ‘merry’ but polite and respectful the outcome is very different.

I owe you a beer or glass of wine Carol, you’re a legend doing a great job as are your colleagues. Thanks for looking after us all — Yours faithfully,

Johnny Shafe

New Street, Henley

Turmoil can lead to action

Sir, — It matters little who the new Prime Minister is. The change in personality at the top of a government will almost certainly affect nothing.

It is possibly reasonable to say that Mrs May’s approach to the Brexit situation was not optimal but neither was it as incompetent as some people are trying to make out.

Brexit and the subsequent political manoeuvring, which has totally bored so many of us, may be seen as one of the most refreshing periods in British political history.

We are being forced to face up to the profound divisions in our society and our remarkable disinterest in addressing them.

Parliament’s function is above all to protect the interests of the people of this country. This overrides the so-called will of the people which can, indeed, be fickle. The result of the referendum can be understood as highlighting our need for political reform, and therefore perhaps a more realistic attitude would be to celebrate how the current political turmoil, although quite uncomfortable (uncomfortable does not mean bad), has provided us with an opportunity of being better able to understand our society.

Maybe, within the continuing turmoil we are likely to see in Parliament in the next few months, there will be an opportunity for the country to do something really meaningful about the challenges we face? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

All talk and no action

Sir, — There is still too much waffling about the dangerous crossroads in Peppard, with no expectation of action.

You reported last week that, following a serious accident on June 21, the fourth so far this year, highways officers have visited the crossroads on the Stoke Row Road “in order to reassess the interpretation of the guidance” for replacing a Give Way sign with a Stop sign.

Apparently the existing guidance does not justify a stop sign in the westerly direction, towards Gallowstree Common, although there is a stop on the east-bound carriageway in direction of Henley. Drivers travelling west-bound have a restricted view in both directions, and some do not slow down sufficiently to take a good look at the major road.

I served on the Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council 35 years ago and raised the matter of the dangerous crossorads, infamous for frequent crashes, but met with the obfuscation that is still employed.

It’s hard to imagine how many crashes have happened in the meantime, sometimes with injury, with the cost of damage perhaps running into millions. But until there is a fatality, heads will remain in the sand and counter-arguments will be employed.

What does it cost to replace a “give way” sign with a stop sign, and paint a white line across the road? Less than the cost of one accident, probably.

The speed limit along the Stoke Row Road is 30 mph and always has been. In fact there is a 30 mph repeater about 10 yards from the crossoads, which the highways officers would have noticed if they were doing their job properly.

So for Cllr Bartholomew to say that the current accident record is “good”, and that traffic calming measures would have to be installed to support a 30 mph limit, is just baloney. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Cotton

Shiplake Bottom, Peppard

Poppy is quite right

Sir, — After reading your article on Poppy Feeney’s clean up campaign (Standard, July 19), I’m not sure whether to be happy or sad that it has taken a 10 year old to show enough maturity by leading the way for all pet owners.

However, as a dog owner myself, I am grateful to Poppy for taking the initiative, rather than just ranting about it, as I am... One of my pet hates is when people don’t clean up after their dogs.

Another is those who do clean up after their dogs, but then proceed to decorate the trees and bushes with the hanging parcels as if this is better than leaving it on the floor.

It should be a given that people clean up after their dogs in public spaces like Mill and Marsh Meadows, and the YMCA football pitch is just foul play. Let’s not turn Henley into a dumping ground!

Well done Poppy, keep up the good work!— Yours faithfully,

Nick Hughes

Watermans Road

In need of reassurance

Sir, — No doubt Mr Theobald, deacon of St Michael’s Catholic Church, Sonning Common, intended his Thought for the Week (Standard, July 19) to be reassuring. However, when presenting the Christian perspective on death he sums it up by quoting from the Requiem Mass: “Indeed for your faithful, Lord, life is changed, not ended... an eternal dwelling is made ready for them in heaven”.

This is all very well for the faithful but what about the great majority of us who have no Christian faith? It would be very helpful if Mr Theobald, in a letter to the Henley Standard, would let us know how we stand. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Wonder and frustration

Sir, — One fine evening, I was driving along the Marlow Road, admiring the delightful, unspoilt landscape.

There ahead of me, against the lush green of the grass verge, I spotted a brightly coloured pheasant, his plumage magnificent as it caught the dying embers of the setting sun.

How lucky we are, I thought, to live in such a beautiful country.

Then the stupid bird hopped into the road and I ran straight over it. — Yours faithfully,

Kerry Miller

Henley