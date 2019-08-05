Reason to be hopeful for wildlife

Sir, — I share your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane’s dismay at Oxfordshire County Council’s destruction of a roadside stand of violet helleborine some 10 years ago in its obsession with cutting verges before such flowers have shed their seeds (Standard, July 19).

He says that “nothing has improved” but I feel that we might be turning the corner.

I doubt very much that my 30 years of pleading with highways officials for a more responsible style of verge management has had any impact but it is my most fervent hope that Plantlife might just have got the message across, i.e. that verge cutting must be delayed until late August at the earliest.

Apart from the B481/B480 Nettlebed to Watlington stretch (why?), this is the latest that verge cutting has been delayed in my memory, so there is perhaps, cause for optimism.

The council department responsible for its £1million mowing budget is somewhat impenetrable (the switchboard is unable to tell me what it is even called) so I have been unable to elicit a date for this year’s cut.

Our verges are of enormous and vital ecological importance with so much going on during the flowering months.

I enclose a photograph of a roadside hogweed flower, host to numerous red soldier beetles, also known as the hogweed bonking beetle (really!), which feeds on aphids, pollen and nectar and pollinates two species of hogweed.

The beetle also forms an important part of the blackcap’s diet as the second photograph shows.

The pictures were taken by a brilliant local wildlife photographer, Fiona Hoare.

The very flamboyant ragwort plays a vital role in the life of the cinnabar moth. In fact, 30 species of invertebrates use ragwort exclusively as their food source and there are another 22 species for which it forms a significant part of their diet. So, you see, ragwort isn’t all bad. Vincent concluded his piece with a rather plaintive: “We are already losing so much — can’t we just save a little?”

Last year I was on the point of giving up my battle with the council, which would have been something of a relief to my friends so that I might desist from boring them on this subject, but with Plantlife’s campaign enjoying so much press this year, I feel re-invigorated and I would urge anyone who cares about roadside flowers to sign up to its petition.

So, Vincent, I believe that with just a little more effort, we could in fact save a lot. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome