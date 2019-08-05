Monday, 05 August 2019

Can you solve footpath mystery?

Sir, — A mystery for your readers.

1. Where is this signpost located? Clue: within half a mile of the centre of Henley.

2. Why is it situated in an impenetrable jungle at the edge of a precipice, where there is no visible or possible path?

3. Why can it be used “only in times of flood”?

I would be interested to hear any answers to the last two questions. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

