Your letters...

Stand up for Parliament

Sir, — I guess there are different ways in which democracy can work in practice. At least that is the conclusion one comes to when reading that our MP John Howell says he must follow Boris Johnson because he was elected by the party (Standard, July 26).

According to the Parliament website, an MP’s role is to have responsibilities to their constituents, Parliament and their political party; it does not say what they should do if the three aspects of the role conflict or which is the more important.

I would like to think that the order they are stated should set the priority but then, of course, I’m biased.

I believe, therefore, that we, the residents of the Henley constituency, should have some say in whether our MP blindly supports the Prime Minister or whether, like some other Tory MPs, he fights to avoid a no-deal Brexit at all costs.

Many people believe that our Parliament is a good form of democracy but this becomes irrelevant if the Prime Minister thinks he can over-ride it when it suits him.

I would like to see John Howell stand up for the rights of Parliament.

If David Nimmo Smith is correct in saying “What you see with Boris is what you get” then heaven help us. — Yours faithfully,

Peter C Stone

Blandy Road, Henley

Put country before party

Sir, — I would like to congratulate Henley’s former MP Boris Johnson on his appointment to the role of Prime Minister.

I am sure many of us remember that, as our constituency MP, Boris was very active — lighting bonfires on Bonfire Night, visiting schools and generally taking every opportunity to appear as a genial and amiable person. He appeared frequently in photographs published in the Henley Standard.

Of course, since then he has used language that is considered racist, been shown to be a philandering and generally incompetent politician, wasting much public money while mayor of London and upsetting members of other governments as foreign secretary and so forth.

In his case, being a good entertainer and highly ambitious clearly trumps any sense of ethics and talent.

But now elected to be leader of the Tory party on a “no-deal is possible” platform, one has to speculate with a high degree of trepidation what a Boris premiership is going to bring down upon us all.

And indeed everyone – even those of us in the cosy and privileged enclave of Henley – could be very adversely affected.

If we are fortunate, our current MP John Howell may finally see his way to side with those in Parliament who put the country before party and stop a no deal Brexit.

Maybe John can join with those who light this bonfire under Boris? It is certainly no secret that he is not a fan of Boris. Perhaps John could go further and join another former constituency MP Michael Heseltine in campaigning to remain in the EU. That would be truly heroic.

We can but hope. It’s not too late, not yet.

— Yours faithfully,

Ralph Hickman

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Finger off the trigger, PM

Sir, — Boris Johnson, thank you for your speech outside 10 Downing Street on Wednesday last week.

Sadly, based on my experience when you were MP for Henley, I have a low degree of confidence that you can execute your “programme”, especially since you seem de facto to have divested yourself of the vital experience of Jeremy Hunt, among many other worthies.

Several years ago, we almost met at your farm near Thame when you had invited a group of Henley Conservatives there by bus.

We waited for your good self for at least 30 minutes after our arrival but when you appeared and I proffered my hand in welcome you remembered there was someone else on whom you wished to bestow your time so you turned right and walked away from me.

Nevertheless, I did instead succeed in meeting your daughters — really delightful young people.

Candidly, however, the thought that gives me most serious concern is your finger on our nuclear trigger and the same thing across the Atlantic with your good friend Mr Trump.

Please do be ultra-careful, Henley could very easily be wiped out as a result of “finger trouble”. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Questions of impartiality

Sir, — According to Peter Luff Esq., with the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, British politics has reached its nadir as he is a proven liar who brings shame upon this country (Standard, July 29).

Now I’m all in favour of calling a spade a spade and, judging by your reportage, many will write in support of the PM.

In any event, after the paralysis and procrastination of the last few years, when the country became a laughing stock, his energising presence will be like a breath of fresh air.

No, I wish to focus on the following paragraph in Mr Luff’s letter and I quote: “He was demonstrably the worst foreign secretary in living memory and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family have had to pay the terrible price.”

This is arid nonsense not only because this lady had been arrested, charged and tried, been found guilty of spying and jailed long before Mr Johnson took over as foreign secretary.

In fact, far from being a proven liar, he committed the “gaffe” of telling the truth and refreshingly departing from the narrative peddled ad nauseam by the political establishment and the mainstream media.

He said she was there to “teach journalism”, which — given her media background and this country’s relations with Iran since at least 1953 — is a euphemism for activities aimed at subverting that country’s regime.

Her husband Richard has been allocated his own parking lot at the BBC, attended a cabinet meeting where he pleaded his wife’s case and was easily the best-dressed person there and even gained for his wife unprecedented diplomatic status.

The plot thickens further in view of the fact that officially as a dual national in trouble with her country of origin, this lady is exempt from British assistance.

I quote from the notes of a British passport: “6. Dual nationality: British nationals who are the nationals of another country cannot be protected by Her Majesty’s representatives against the authorities of that country.”

It is crystal clear that the case of Mrs Zagnari-Ratcliffe has been weaponised by authorities and propagandised by the media.

Appearing in front of the commons media committee to defend the withdrawal of free TV licences for the over-75s, the BBC director-general Lord Hall made a spirited defence of the decision and of the role of the corporation in general, claiming that in today’s world the BBC was needed more than ever to counter the assault of fake news and disinformation. Even if he is right on that, it doesn’t follow that the BBC itself is what it would like us all to believe: a paragon of independence, balance and impartiality, satirised in George Orwell’s 1984 as the ministry of truth. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caverhsam

Sick of this Brexit mess

Sir, — I have great admiration for Peter Luff’s honest letter.

Sick of Brexit! Compromise is required but our supposedly respected MPs keep falling out. It’s no surprise that other countries are laughing at us.

Sadly, Boris Johnson has enemies. More arguments? Yes, a mess. Another general election? It is very serious.

The future is for our offspring, not senior citizens like myself. — Yours faithfully,

Heather Allwright

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Worse issues in the world

Sir, — What is Brexit compared to the millions of people and children stuck in camps and the homeless all over the world?

Whose fault is it? — Yours faithfully,

J F Sharp

Swiss Farm, Henley

Streamline, don’t cut

Sir, — I just want to respond to the letter by Philip Collings regarding his experience in Reykjavík, Iceland, (Standard, July 26).

Iceland is a very small country with not such a hugely diverse population as the UK.

Heathcare in Iceland is universal, supported 85 per cent through taxation and 15 per cent from service fees.

The public there have stated they prefer health being supported by taxation using the Nordic welfare model.

In Denmark there is also universal healthcare through taxation and taxes are very high.

Both countries have small populations, so not so many complex issues as in the UK.

It looks as if the UK is not prepared to follow such a model to pay properly for the healthcare system, certainly with the new government under Boris Johnson.

With all his promises and no money in the kitty, I can only see that there will be more cuts to many services.

Mr Johnson has never presented what his plans would cost and put it to the public.

However, I do think some services in the NHS could be more streamlined but with such a large population it is not easy to do. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Johnson

Blandy Road, Henley

Why not have new hospice?

Sir, — As a former volunteer fund-raiser and member of the book sales team at the Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed, I was interested to see the new signs in the village for “Sue Ryder Home” and presume this is to raise awareness of the new hospice at home service.

However, it does raise several still unanswered questions as I understand there are now only six beds in use in the hospice. Why is this when the Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading is full with a waiting list, as is the Thames Valley Hospice?

The latter is fund-raising for a 27-bed unit at Bray because the need is so great.

Admirable as the hospice at home service may be, it cannot take the place of a dedicated place for the terminally ill.

I know from personal experience of nursing my late husband that sometimes I needed practical and physical support at very unsociable hours and relied heavily on friends for that help.

Not everyone has the energy, the will, the commitment or the space to nurse the dying at home. Does the hospice at home service provide 24-hour care?

I realise that, beautiful as the Joyce Grove site is, it is very expensive to run and now unsuitable.

Why can’t the site be sold and a new single storey hospice be built on the perimeter of the land? — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Sonning Common

More than ‘just one day’

Sir, — We would like to respond to your front page article referring to residents’ “fury” concerning the regatta extension (Standard, July 26).

The fact is the concerns of the Remenham residents are not dissimilar from those of Henley residents, especially illustrated in some recent letters about the costs to the combined community of the constant expansion of events.

This needs to be put in context. As was pointed out at the Wokingham Borough Council hearing, five of those opposing this expansion are members of the stewards’ enclosure, two are past Henley rowers and one is a coach at Henley Rowing Club. This was not an anti-rowing protest.

Central to our concerns was that there was a great deal of consultation that went on for some months before the proposal was announced but none with those most affected, namely Remenham residents, a fact that was acknowledged.

What conversations that were held occurred at a meeting on May 22 but we were then told on May 26 that the application would be submitted on May 28. This allowed no time for any feedback to be considered and looked like a token gesture towards consultation.

However, letters from supporters of the application dated back to March. We look forward to and expect a more proactive relationship in the future.

The stress placed on the application at the hearing was “it’s just one day”. Events in Remenham have increased from seven to 40 days of activity over recent years and all of it based on the “just one day” argument. It won’t do.

We think it is time for the residents of Henley and Remenham to take a collective view about what they want this area to be about; to consider what balance would mean.

Is this to be an entertainments park? If there were to be 365 days of events would this be acceptable? Few would agree with that. But, if not, where is the line in the sand because there is a real risk of this happening given the “just another day” logic? — Yours faithfully,

Nigel Gray, David Law, John Halsall, Ron Emerson CBE, Anthony West, Neil Brown and Michael Dudley

Remenham

I am tackling speed issue

Sir, — Your correspondent Michael Cotton politely accuses me of waffling and speaking baloney (Standard, July 26), when he has in fact conflated two separate issues.

In his defence, the Henley Standard article the week before was not entirely clear.

First, there is the issue of the speed limit at the Kingwood end of Stoke Row Road. The limit here is 60mph.

The accident record is officially classified as “good” because there is no record of any accidents involving injury in recent years.

I am working with the parish council to ascertain the desirability of reducing the speed limit to 30mph, as requested by some residents. Road safety officers have advised that if this were to take place speed calming measures would be required.

Secondly, there is the matter of the Gallowstree Road/Stoke Row Road crossroads. The speed limit here is 30mph.

In conjunction with the parish council, I arranged for improved signage and markings to be introduced in 2014.

Sadly, that has not proved to be enough and accidents have continued.

I therefore arranged for officers to re-inspect the site earlier in the year but was not satisfied with the outcome of their visit, which I felt gave too much weight to official guidance and not enough to the reality of the situation.

At my request, officers visited the site yet again earlier this month and I am awaiting an updated report.

I trust this clarifies the situation. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

I hope God loves us all

Sir, — I am grateful to Dougals Kedge for response to my Thought for the Week (Standard, July 26). As he quite rightly asserted, my intention was to be reassuring but asked a very important question. My personal response as a Christian is that Jesus revealed his father as a God of love, mercy and compassion to ALL.

We each have our own unique, personal history and it is not our place to judge whom God considers his “faithful”. My hope is, “That we may ALL merrily meet in heaven”. — Yours faithfully,

Deacon Brian Theobald

St Michael’s Catholic Church, Sonning Common

River flows other way

Sir, — The source of the Thames rises in the Cotswolds near Cirencester.

The river then flows through Oxford, Reading and Henley before reaching the sea beyond London.

Your interesting Hidden Henley article about Jethro Tull (Standard, July 26) managed to reverse the flow of the river.

It is upstream going from Lower Basildon to Crowmarsh. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Old town lost forever

Sir, — I write with reference to Christopher Leeming’s letter about the modern architecture in Henley (Standard, July 12).

On visiting Henley for the regatta, I did wonder what will pop up adjacent to Market Place with the sky-high crane visible. All will be revealed but at what cost?

Older Henley has lost out and cannot be replaced. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Petersfield, Hants

Fabulous planters

Sir, — What a lovely surprise! I refer to the fabulous planters recently installed outside the parade of shops at the top of Greys Road, Henley.

Let us hope that the seats may also be reinstalled to allow us to sit, chat and enjoy the new acquisitions. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Pegg

Periam Close, Henley