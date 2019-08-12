Jersey tiger moth no longer rare

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
Sir, — With reference to Tony Taylor’s picture of the Jersey tiger moth (Standard, August 2), I sent in a picture of one inside my house that you published in July 2013. I have had them breeding in my garden every year since. They are no longer rare. — Yours faithfully,
Laureen Williamson
Bell Street, Henley
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say