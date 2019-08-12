Your letters...

Ridiculous misuse of law

Sir, — On Tuesday last week I had an experience at Waitrose in Henley that I found so surprising and actually offensive that I thought I would share it with your readership and maybe prompt a debate about what others would have done in my place.

I have shopped in Waitrose regularly during the last eight years and counted it a pleasant experience with helpful staff, some of whom recognise me.

On Tuesday last week around 5pm I was shopping with my two grandchildren, aged 22 and 20 respectively, and we arrived at the check-out with a trolley full of various items including one four-pack of beers.

As my grandson stood packing my bags, the man at the till removed the beers from the belt and demanded to see his identity, which was promptly produced, although I found this extraordinary in itself because this was my shopping being paid for by me and I said so.

Not satisfactory, according to the man on the till who then demanded the identity of my granddaughter (aged 22) who did not have it with her because she was just along for the ride and is not under-age, which I explained.

The beers were then firmly removed and put on one side and I was told that I could not buy them.

I reiterated that as a 76-year-old I am perfectly entitled to buy alcohol whoever I may be shopping with and this was MY shopping being paid for by me.

Apparently, retailers’ rules seem to require that when adults are shopping with teenagers or young adults who may appear to be under-age, proof of identity is required from everyone.

I asked for clarification on this and another member of staff who looked young enough to be challenged himself came to the till and said he was sorry but he could not over-rule his colleague.

This item of my shopping was duly put to one side and I was allowed to pay for and pack the rest, whereupon I asked my grandchildren to leave the store and take the goods to the car.

I stood my ground and said I would now pay for the beer only to be told that was impossible, the implication being that I might be aiding and abetting under-age drinking.

Stomping off to the enquiry desk as only an enraged grandmother can, I asked to see a manager and waited around until an obviously young female member of staff wearing a customer service badge appeared to reiterate that this was company policy.

My grandson then bought the beers from Sainsbury’s for me but the whole experience left me with a very sour taste and desire to shop somewhere else.

I asked my husband what he would have done and his response was that he would have left the shopping on the conveyer belt and walked out because of the direct insult to his own integrity and right to buy what he chooses.

I would be interested to know what your readers would have done in the circumstances and would also warn parents filling their trolleys with weekend supplies and bottles of wine that if they have teenagers with them they may be challenged if the relevant identity cannot be produced — a farcical misuse of the letter of the law. — Yours faithfully,

Leda Patten

Cromwell Road, Henley

A Waitrose & Partners spokesman responded: “We’re very sorry Ms Patten was unhappy with the experience she received and we’re investigating what happened.

“As a responsible retailer, we have a legal responsibility when selling alcohol to prevent it being purchased by anyone under age.

“In line with many other retailers, our cashiers will ask for proof of identity from anyone buying alcohol who they believe to be under 25 and, if one of our cashiers believes alcohol could potentially be purchased on behalf of an under age person, they are always encouraged to take a precautionary approach and check the identity of both customers.”

How to beat the vultures

Sir, — I see that yet again an elderly and vulnerable person has fallen foul of the parking robots at the Chiltern Court care centre (Standard, August 2).

A care home will always have a large number of older visitors who are not up to speed with modern technology or parking regulations and so are pounced on by these vultures.

I would suggest, instead, payment of a nominal sum, say £1, to a ticket machine, which would issue a ticket, thus confirming that the fee has been paid.

Profits from this could go to the home for the benefit of the residents.

I’m sure that nobody would begrudge paying in these circumstances and it would deter unauthorised parking by non-visitors. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Let down by planners

Sir, — Referring to the recent letters from Chris Leeming and Peter M Adams, Henley has been badly let down by the local planning system.

An historic market town is now being subjected to a rash of large and undesirable building projects, almost exclusively housing for the older generation and seemingly not selling all that well.

Almost no “affordable” housing is being provided for the younger people of the town. Why did we bother to produce and democratically approve the neighbourhood plan which is now almost totally ignored?

The new hospital was built with an extra storey, which remains unoccupied. This, together with the adjacent residential block, is massive, unneighbourly and insensitively designed.

The huge development off Market Place will produce more shops while many shops are empty and many retailers find it difficult to survive.

Where are all the new residents going to park when shopping in the town? The planning authority should have exercised more control to preserve and enhance the character and scale of Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Freer

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Designers lack foresight

Sir, — The road layouts and house designs in Henley are stupid with foresight so utterly lacking.

Flat-fronted terraces would show foresight. Build three up and three down, or more and no garage. Every house would have a garden. All kinds of journeys would be shorter and bus journeys would be more practical.

Few, if any, housing association or council houses would be needed. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View, Henley

Can’t trust this cabinet

Editor, — I write in support of Peter Luff’s letter of two weeks ago and of those supporting him in last week’s Standard.

In fact, the situation is worse than they describe. The Prime Minister has been shown to be not telling the whole truth on many occasions and in my opinion is therefore not fit to hold the position he does.

What is worse is he has appointed others to senior cabinet roles with similar traits.

The new Home Secretary was sacked by the previous PM for breaching protocol and for not telling the whole truth about her trip to the Middle East.

The new Foreign Secretary claimed just last week that he had spoken many times about leaving the EU without a deal during the 2016 referendum campaign.

Since he made this claim, it has been widely debunked by respected news organisations. He also campaigned for the position of PM on a platform of suspending Parliament, our main democratic body, to get a no deal Brexit done.

The new Education Secretary was sacked by the previous PM because she believed he was involved in leaking state secrets.

Boris Johnson’s special adviser, along with Michael Gove, was the “mastermind” behind the Vote Leave campaign. Vote Leave broke electoral law to such an extent that if the 2016 referendum had been binding, the result would have been voided. He was also found to be in contempt of Parliament.

If we leave without a deal, no amount of planning can surmount the fact that much of what happens next is out of the Government’s hands. I believe there will serious consequences in the weeks, months and years following no deal.

There is some hope. There is no majority in Parliament for no deal. Nearly every opinion poll for the last two years has shown a majority supporting staying in the EU.

And in the recent EU elections, the parties campaigning for a second referendum trounced those supporting a hard Brexit (42 per cent of the vote across the UK to less than 35 per cent for the Brexit Party and UKIP). — Your faithfully,

Robert Thompson

Henley

What’s point of Brexit?

Sir, — After following three years of contrasting views often expressed in vivid terms, not only in the Henley Standard but also in those areas of the media harbouring antediluvian ideologues, dreaming snowflakes and liberals, what, on balance, is the point of Brexit?

Capitalists claim the EU is a socialist plot and the communists claim it is a capitalist plot. These two views have combined in an attempt to exterminate something which tends towards liberal social democracy (I hear the antis immediately objecting).

So what are the benefits of Brexit as advocated by Brexiteers?

• The return of “sovereignty” and being able to make UK laws with no foreign intervention... hmmmm, in an age of global interconnections and established treaties?

• Certainly none of this federal/United States of Europe lark. Well, federations and confederations (there’s a subtle difference between them) come in various guises and the EU is some way from that course. But what is so obnoxious about an integration system which would allow us as Europeans, albeit with different characteristics, to interact more fully and more efficiently?

• Removal of “free movement” (migration of people to the UK). Although never exactly “free movement of people” (if the EU rules had been properly applied by the UK), there apparently will have to be continued “migration” to the UK from the wider world and not just the EU but, of course, controlled by quota... hmmmm.

• Disengage with “globalisation” and re-establish British industry, farming, fishing and horticulture and regain independence via localism — eat British lamb, drive British cars, get the un-employed into work, train up Brits as doctors as migration ends.... hmmmmm. Ah, but we shall trade with the Commonwealth countries... hmmmm.

• Or (a Brexit contradiction) sign up to unadulterated free trade (World Trade Organisation) agreement, c.f. Brexit economist Professor Patrick Minford, who accepts that this path would see the end of British manufacturing and farming. Other than for a few entrepreneurial buccaneers, is this a wise course to follow?

• Then the essential issue of “upholding democracy” by respecting the referendum result. So, following these years of trying to square the circle, we now shoot ourselves in the foot on one interpretation of democracy, c.f. Professor A C Grayling et al.

While on democracy, Brexiteers say the EU is not democratic… hmmmm. Proportional representation allows parties such as UKIP and the Brexit Party to be elected to EU parliament! Ah, but the EU Commission is not democratic. As a civil service, it puts the meat on the bones of policies agreed by the European Council of Ministers i.e. the heads of individual states and their elected ministers.

Nevertheless many EU supporters think there is room for improved democratic representation.

There might be other lesser benefits that Brexiteers could advance but the idea that we must be optimistic for an unknown future and suffer before these golden uplands arrive in 2050 seems “bonkers” (to borrow a word from our Great Leader).

Many people might be “fed up” with Brexit and the inability to find a way forward, but we the people caused the problem by voting the way we did.

We therefore have the responsibility to keep on top of the debates and should be wary of a well-orchestrated call for a fantasy new Britain outside the EU or sleepwalk into signing up to a new deal which just removes “uncertainty” and relieves our boredom of the topic.

Perhaps better the EU devil we know.

I shall leave the benefits of being in the EU for others to provide and await the attempt by Brexiteers to support their position. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Giuliani

Wilson Avenue, Henley

Senseless isolation

Sir, — The prospect of the devastating impact of Brexit daily continues to get worse: threats of factory closures, shortages of food and medicines, a leap in prices of essential household items, diminishing global influence, civil strife once more in Ireland, a slump in the value of the pound, staff shortages in all of our national services and a Prime Minister who wilfully takes a wrecking ball to international agreements and the country’s legal commitments to its allies.

The senseless bit is that this is not an external threat thrust upon us. This is the choice of the Government.

And the fantasists are holding the reins again — with exciting images of participation in global markets, free from the binding constraints of a Brussels bureaucracy.

No need to worry about our sheep farmers needing to slaughter all their EU-bound animals, the Japanese are going to buy them all. Except, oops, our trade deal with Japan disappears at just the same moment as our EU one does.

The ace UK team of negotiators (notice how every politician has suddenly become a world authority on negotiating tactics) is once again demanding change by thumping the table harder and shouting louder, as opposed to offering new proposals, while ignoring the fact that, having left with no deal on October 31, the country is then in the worst possible situation in which to secure deals.

Desperate, friendless, unreliable UK, with vastly less negotiating leverage than the little it has right now. Is it any wonder that people across the world look at UK in total bewilderment?

What’s this, you say? Think positive. The US will give us an amazing deal. Really? You really believe that? If so, you have failed to look at Trump’s recent history. He pulled out of the Canada/Mexico deal at the beginning of his presidency, replacing it with an identical set of trading terms but now including strict limitations on trading with China.

When he pulled out of the Iran agreement, he threatened the UK and Europe’s businesses with crippling sanctions if they continued to trade with Iran.

Just this week he has made it clear that any attempt to insist global American tech companies pay tax to anyone but him would face retaliation. This is the price Trump extracts from anyone wanting to sell into US markets.

You want to sell to Trump? You sign up to his “America First” agenda. What will he demand next – a watering down of climate change proposals maybe? Perhaps insisting we buy his filthy coal as well as his filthy chickens?

And for what? What do we citizens gain from all this chaos? Where is the silver lining on this increasingly large and very dark cloud?

Earlier this year, John Howell MP wrote to me: “If you look back through our manifesto, the important point we made was that there does need to be a deal. Simply crashing out is not desirable.

“This is far less to do with trading on World Trade Order terms and so much more to do with needing to end our relationship with the EU in an ordered way.”

He expressed anger at the aims and tactics of the European Research Group.

But when will he back up his words with actions? It’s time Mr Howell deployed his considerable influence to stop this no-deal Armageddon. — Yours faithfully,

Will Stevens

Oaks Road, Lower Shiplake

Generations disagree

Sir, — Heather Allwright is correct when she says that the future is for the young and not for senior citizens (Standard, August 2).

However, during the Brexit referendum vote, much was made of the case for grandparents voting according to the wishes of the young. Had this been the basis for casting our votes as older persons in the last general election, we would now have a Corbyn/Marxist government. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Amusing perspective

Sir, — I read with amusement J F Sharp’s comment that Brexit is nothing compared with children stuck in camps and the homeless all over the world (Standard, August 2).

I, too, have a hard time getting a perspective on life when I, for example, have a difficult nose hair to cope with or England collapse in the Test match.

And what about the real problems in the world — female genital mutilation, Iran developing nuclear weapons in order to destroy the only democracy in the Middle East, ebola or Extinction Rebellion, whose manifesto is to overthrow democracy, or Jeremy Corbyn who would surely stop Henley Royal Regatta and ban Pimm’s altogether?

Oh dear, I mean, really! Perhaps J F Sharp should move from Swiss Farm to the funny farm. — Yours faithfully,

Soren Nielsen

Belle Vue Road, Henley

Beware of social media

Sir — Any real information about how exactly social media has been and is being used to manipulate public opinion has been slow to surface. However, it is now slowly seeping out into the public domain.

What is interesting is that it seems there is no public access to any audit trail as to what has been/is being sent to anyone and that the big social media companies are not prepared to allow any inspection of how their systems are being used to spread false information which affect public decisions.

Freedom of speech is most precious and it should be of little concern (but not of no concern) what people say in private but in public freedom of speech must be accompanied by responsibility and those who deliberately misinform us should be held to account.

Carole Cadwalladr has now rendered an excellent account of this which is available for anyone to watch on the internet.

If our Government is not prepared to do anything about ensuring that social media is not used to spread lies that affect all our lives then it will have to be up to us as private individuals to stop using these social software systems in order to bring them under control.

They only exist because of their popularity with the public. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Protect cash for vulnerable

Sir, — I wanted to bring to readers’ attention an issue that concerns me.

Councils across the country have funding that provides a safety net for vulnerable families in financial crisis.

These emergency funds, called Local Welfare Assistance Schemes, are a lifeline to those with nowhere else to turn.

However, drastic funding cuts in recent years has put councils under huge financial pressure.

As a result, I’m concerned that in the next round of budget planning, the funding available for this important scheme could be reduced, or cut completely.

This would be disastrous for some of the most vulnerable families and young people.

Research from the Children’s Society shows that, on average, funding for local welfare provision equates to 0.3 per cent of a council’s total budget.

This feels like a relatively small amount of money for something so vitally important to those most vulnerable.

I do hope councils will commit to protecting our Local Welfare Assistance Scheme to support families and young people in crisis as well as calling on the Government to properly fund this type of support in the future. — Yours faithfully,

Kim Walker

Goring

Inflexible binmen

Editor, — I am a bit fed up as the dustmen rejected our green bin last week, apparently because it contained “other non-recyclables”.

As we take a fair bit of trouble sorting our rubbish, and our bin would have been at least 90 per cent, if not 98 per cent, correct, I feel this is a bit petty.

Apparently there may have been one or two plastic wrappers which may not tick the box and I think they said plastic bin liners cannot be recycled... or perhaps the lorry was getting a bit full?

Having visited a waste processing plant, I know that each week all rubbish is processed and sorted — non-recyclables separated out of the green bins and recyclables sorted out of the black bins. Thus minor mistakes such as ours are not as big a problem as totally unsorted rubbish.

I feel common sense should guide the dustmen — it must be pretty obvious if a householder has made an effort to sort and less than 10 per cent mistakes should not be penalised.

Sadly, one’s first reaction might be to stop bothering to sort at all, but if in doubt we will definitely now “black bin it”. — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Goring Heath

I remember flood sign

Sir, — I very well know the signpost stating “Public footpath (in times of flood only)” pictured by Rolf Richardson (Standard, August 2) — or at least its twin.

The sign I know replaced a very old, decaying one some 20 years ago at the corner of Wargrave Road and the little hill leading to what was then Ministry of Defence property.

It pointed to a stile into the adjoining field and I was always curious about the need for such an escape route.

However, during the floods in February 2014 Wargrave Road did indeed flood on the flat part near where the old swimming pool used to be and I suppose in former times, before this old Roman road bordering the river was made up, it flooded quite badly.

I assume this smart new sign was produced by Wokingham District Council (as it then was) and there would have been a similar sign at the other end of the footpath on higher ground off White Hill, which Ralph Richardson has found.

When the MoD subsequently sold off its extensive site, the new owners planted a laurel hedge in front of the sign, gated off the access to the field and now CCTV warnings threaten anyone trying to get through.

The hedge is now very thick and I can no longer see the sign, or it might simply have been removed. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Family of water-lovers

Sir, — The article on Tammy Hirst, who is to sail with the Clipper round the world yacht race (Standard, August 2), brought back vivid memories for me.

My daughter Laura took part in 1996. She had been left some money and asked my late husband and me whether she should pay off her mortgage or take part in the race.

We encouraged her to do the race and in the event she did all eight legs and was away for a year.

These were pre-mobile phone days so our only contact was a once-a-week call from the organisers to tell us where the boats were and the occasional crackly line call from Laura when they reached port.

I was very proud of her but very frightened that some calamity would occur.

We bought a big map and tracked the yachts, moving the pin oh so slowly round the various oceans.

She married Alistair, who was on the same boat, Mermerus, and their daughter Grace has taken to the water, not sailing but rowing for her Henley club and her Nottingham University team. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Froglets were toads surely

Sir, — With reference to your story abut the froglets at the pub in Playhatch (Standard, July 26), the froglet pictured looked like a baby toad! Toads love the Playhatch area as it is very marshy and boggy.

Toads and frogs appear after a spell of wet weather, when they complete metamorphosis (eight weeks). Leaving ponds, they seek damp! They do wonders in the garden, eating slugs.

Frogs are happy in shallow water, while toads like deeper ponds and marshy terrain. I have successfully reared 95 baby frogs this year in an aquarium. Sadly, newts eat tadpoles so this year I was determined to rear frogs out of harm’s way! — Yours faithfully,

Heather Allright

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Where did Dellor go?

I was looking forward to reading Tim Dellor’s column about the coming season for Reading FC in last week’s Standard.

The feature was advertised on your front page, and on page 27, as being on page 32.

All I could find there was a review of a new Volvo — maybe a better performer than Reading, especially after last season.

May I suggest that you check your work in future or employ a sub-editor? — Yours faithfully,

Phil Chappell

Henley

The editor responds: “I apologise for the Motoring page appearing twice and the resulting loss of the sports page featuring Tim Dellor’s column.

“This was nothing to do with sub-editors and checking our work but was due to the “extra” page being incorrectly identified when sent electronically to our printers.

“All the reports on the missing sports page, plus Tim Dellor’s column, were posted on the Henley Standard’s website on Thursday morning last week when the mishap became obvious.

“However, it seems our bad luck spread to the Royals who lost their opening match on Saturday.”

Please save the world

Sir, —

The rhythms of the world were meant to be

A united song without end

There because of and for both you and me

With every note in perfect harmony

And with everything contributing to the symphony

(From the opera singer to the chimpanzee —

From the wild winter winds to the storms of spring)

So let us listen while all of creation can still sing

Let us learn to care for the world again or at least try

Before we turn its waters red or simply turn them dry

Or drown its deserts beneath our tears.

Let us share each other’s joys, share each other’s fears,

Let us walk and work together to save the world

And recreate the paradise we foolishly have pushed aside

While falling victims to our own greed, foolishness and pride.

Let us all work again in tandem with the creator of the song

Before it is too late and the song goes irreversibly wrong

While the world still turns or before it burns.

— Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading