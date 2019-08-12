Riverside seat for weary walkers

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
Sir, — I came across this folding chair on the stretch of the River Thames between Benson lock and Wallingford Bridge. It appears to have been there for some time.
I cannot think that it is of any use to anglers. Maybe it’s just to give some respite for the aged walkers, myself included, using this length of the towpath.
The other picture is of a branch on one of the beech trees at Wittenham Clumps.
I thought the identations on the bark made it look like a prehistoric animal. Then again, it may just say something about the photographer! — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
P.S. I still miss producing black and white prints, even though it is still possible using the monochrome setting on a Nikon camera, as these images show.
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say