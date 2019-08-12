Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Riverside seat for weary walkers

Riverside seat for weary walkers

Sir, — I came across this folding chair on the stretch of the River Thames between Benson lock and Wallingford Bridge. It appears to have been there for some time.

I cannot think that it is of any use to anglers. Maybe it’s just to give some respite for the aged walkers, myself included, using this length of the towpath.

The other picture is of a branch on one of the beech trees at Wittenham Clumps.

I thought the identations on the bark made it look like a prehistoric animal. Then again, it may just say something about the photographer! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

P.S. I still miss producing black and white prints, even though it is still possible using the monochrome setting on a Nikon camera, as these images show.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33