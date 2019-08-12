Riverside seat for weary walkers

Sir, — I came across this folding chair on the stretch of the River Thames between Benson lock and Wallingford Bridge. It appears to have been there for some time.

I cannot think that it is of any use to anglers. Maybe it’s just to give some respite for the aged walkers, myself included, using this length of the towpath.

The other picture is of a branch on one of the beech trees at Wittenham Clumps.

I thought the identations on the bark made it look like a prehistoric animal. Then again, it may just say something about the photographer! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

P.S. I still miss producing black and white prints, even though it is still possible using the monochrome setting on a Nikon camera, as these images show.