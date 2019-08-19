Great job... would someone like it?

I have had a plot at the Greencroft allotments in Henley for 40 years and with my wife Elaine have reared our children and families on homegrown produce.

She has had her own plot for the last five years.

For the last 15 years I have been the manager but now feel the time is right to retire and spend more time on my own allotment and have the freedom to explore the world and develop new activities.

I have enjoyed meeting new people at Greencroft and helping them get started on their plots and also trying to keep the site safe and tidy.

I would like to thank past and present members of the allotment committee and the council for all their help as well as fellow allotment holders who have become friends.

If any Greencroft allotment holder would like to take over, please let me know. — Yours faithfully,

Lewis Every

Swiss Farm, Henley