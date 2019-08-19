Determined butternut squash seed

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
Sir, — My granddaughter Layla planted some seeds in seed trays I had prepared for her.
She gets a buzz out of watching seeds become small plants (and eating my raspberries, plums and other fruits).
However, we accidentally left this seed packet on top of a seed tray. It was between two trays and, incredibly, one of the seeds actually pushed its way through the packet, trying to reach daylight.
A very determined young butternut squash seed that will hopefully produce large squashes for us to make soup! — Yours faithfully,
Peter Woolsey
Binfield Heath
19 August 2019
More News:
Five decades of achievements by Norman Radley
1962 Founder member, Goring Gap Players 1965-1999 ... [more]
Station plaque to honour community campaigner
A PLAQUE was unveiled at Goring station to honour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say