Monday, 19 August 2019

Determined butternut squash seed

Sir, — My granddaughter Layla planted some seeds in seed trays I had prepared for her.

She gets a buzz out of watching seeds become small plants (and eating my raspberries, plums and other fruits).

However, we accidentally left this seed packet on top of a seed tray. It was between two trays and, incredibly, one of the seeds actually pushed its way through the packet, trying to reach daylight.

A very determined young butternut squash seed that will hopefully produce large squashes for us to make soup! — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

