Your letters...

Good policy on alcohol

Sir, — Well done, Waitrose, for standing up to Leda Patten and not selling alcohol to her while with a possible minor (Standard, August 9).

Leda should applaud Waitrose for its policy to help discourage youngsters from drinking under age.

After all, it is losing out on a sale in the interest of helping others, including Leda’s grandchildren.

If she was so desperate for a glass of lager, she could always stop at her local corner shop or go to a pub! — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Store staff were right

Sir, — The Waitrose customer’s “beer ban” was clearly a frustrating experience, although not one that gives her a cause for complaint against the store.

The judgement of the staff that Mrs Patten was buying alcohol for her grandchildren was clearly an incorrect one. It was a judgement, however, that they were perfectly entitled to make under both their own company policy and indeed the law as set out on the Gov.uk website.

What I found perhaps most frustrating about Mrs Patten’s letter was the fact that she accuses the staff of both ageism and sexism before commenting that a member of staff looked “young enough to be challenged himself” as well as referring to another as “obviously young”.

These comments are in themselves ageist, as the age of the staff members is totally irrelevant to how they carry out company policy.

I’m disappointed the Henley Standard chose to publish such strong criticism of the Waitrose staff who were simply doing their job. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Cook

Henley

Different at regatta time

Sir, — Having read the article about Leda Patten being challenged about buying alcohol and the utter outrage that she must have experienced, I just wondered if the same applied during the regatta week, when people were buying trolley after trolley of alcohol, when checkouts were full to overflowing and Waitrose was making a nice little profit.

It is our duty as adults to protect the young from being consumed by alcohol but to subject this lady to this when it was clear she was an adult and her young companions were old enough is plain, out-of-this world stupid. — Yours faithfully,

Nigel Saunders

Shiplake Cross

I would have walked out

Sir, — Of course, the object of this scenario is crystal clear, but what a farcical mishandling by Waitrose in this case.

Surely once the identity of Mrs Patten’s grandson had been accepted, she could have asked her granddaughter to leave the store and wait outside. Is every single purchaser of alcohol to be questioned at each transaction and, if so, who is going to be daft enough to admit any alcohol was bought for anyone other than themselves?

If the accompanying person was indeed under 25 and not involved with the purchase but innocently “just along for the ride”, the implication is that any person under that age is obliged to carry their proof of identity at all times (which as far as I’m aware is not mandatory in this country) in case they happened to be with someone doing a fairly innocent shop which contained alcohol.

If all else had failed, as it sounds was the case here, then I’m afraid I too would have done just what Mrs Patten’s husband suggested and left all the shopping on the conveyor belt for maximum inconvenience to the store, having previously explained the stupidity of the scenario to any customers waiting behind me in the checkout queue. — Yours faithfully,

Judith MacBeth

Highdown Avenue, Emmer Green

None of your business

This is ridiculous — if you go shopping with eight-year-olds you don’t get stopped from buying alcohol, so why should you be stopped when with teens or older?

It’s like a bloody police state. What are we doing in the UK?

An adult takes responsibility for their family. You can serve alcohol to a child over the age of five at home if you want.

Waitrose, you need to see some sense and stop acting like some nanny state mechanism. It’s none of your business. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Steel

Marlow

Respect your customers

Terrible, absolutely out of order — it was ridiculous to assume that Leda Patten was buying alcohol for her grandchildren.

Waitrose and other supermarkets should be more respectful to adults. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Short

Choseley Road, Knowl Hill

Good sense was needed

My wife and I regularly shop at Waitrose and we could not believe how badly they handled Mrs Patten.

She was obviously old enough to buy the lager, her grandson had proof of identity and it was only the fact that her grandaughter did not, although she is of sufficient age, that caused the problem.

Surely some sense of discretion and judgement could have been used by Waitrose.

I have seen shoppers buying alcohol with children in pushchairs — will Waitrose now be turning them away?

This was unbelievably poor handling by a company usually known for the quality of its customer service. —

Steve Collier

New Street, Henley

Overpriced, unneccesary

Sir, — In response to your article about the Harrods café (Standard, August 9), that’s all Henley needs — another coffee shop!

No doubt the prices charged in this new upper class coffee and food emporium will be for only the well-heeled of the town who can add to their bragging rights where they have taken their well-earned coffee breaks.

You only have to look at all the shops that have come and gone over the years (even some from the multiple chains) to realise that they see Henley as a cash cow and quite often to their detriment. Not everyone in the area drives an expensive foreign car and lives in a million- pound-plus home and those that do often as not do not shop locally but go to London where the choices are greater and the prices are even higher.

Maybe if we did not have so many “yummy mummies” with nothing better to do than frequent the multitude of coffee shops already here and spend hours over a cup and natter to their friends on the phone or stare at their laptops, the demand for coffee would not be so great.

All this while “the old man” is out flogging himself to support the modern lifestyle that they have become accustomed to.

What the town should be pushing for are more useful shops, maybe another baker or butcher or candlestick maker to take on the existing status quo and inject some fairer pricing into the goods sold and not more coffee shops and expensive fashion and gift boutiques that seem to come and go.

We need something that the elderly and less well-off could use.

No wonder internet shopping is taking over as it is easier to buy with one click than spend time looking in Henley when you know what you want will not be there.

Still, you can’t get a hot coffee and a Danish or even fois gras online — at least not yet!

I have no doubt I shall get some abuse over this letter but then the truth always hurts. — Yours faithfully,

David Palmer

Swiss Farm, Henley

Another cafe ... so what?

Sir, — I see that Harrods is to open a café in Henley, bringing the number of coffee shops up to 18.

Quite frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

We voted to leave EU

Sir, — Perhaps I may be permitted to respond to Ian Giuliani (Standard, August 9)?

There are several good reasons for wanting to leave the European Union. I think the most important is that the organisation is doomed in the not too distant future.

The right of free movement of labour, its central plank, has undoubtedly had the effect of bleeding the workforce, particularly the most skilled and the youngest, from the poorer nations into the wealthier nations such as Germany, France, and, perhaps to our shame, the United Kingdom.

This may be giving us cheap labour, not always to the advantage of our own children, but it is having a disastrous effect on the economies and the demographics of the poorer nations such as Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Hungary, Poland and others.

This effect is not going to end well. You can already see the rise in extreme politics in many of those countries. It cannot go on indefinitely.

The global economy has changed out of all recognition since we entered the EU. The economies of many large countries, in particular India and China, have expanded very considerably.

I can see no reason why we should be linked in trade to the European Union in order to trade freely with those countries.

Free trade is the answer to all of this. There is no reason why, if we leave the EU, we cannot have a free trade agreement between us and the EU, replicating the effectively borderless trade that now exists and at the same time be free to trade on whatever terms we choose with the other nations of the world.

The Irish backstop is a ludicrous obstruction. The EU has many other land boundaries with non-EU nations, as do many other nations all over the world.

As civilised nations, I am sure that we could work something out which would solve all the practical problems between us and the Republic of Ireland without any difficulty, given the political will to do so.

I fear that that political will is at present sadly lacking on the part of the EU and the Republic of Ireland.

But perhaps most importantly the simple fact is that we are a democracy. We are not an oligarchy of the London-centred liberal elite almost all of whom voted remain.

In a vote with a high turnout following a hard-fought campaign, we as a democratic nation voted to leave — not to leave only if we could agree terms with the EU but to leave whether we agreed terms with the EU or not.

We should leave now. There has already been excessive delay in implementing the will of the people.

The EU has had plenty of time to agree sensible terms with us but has chosen instead to bully us and often insult us.

If the EU has any sense it will now step back from its self-inflicted abyss and enter into a proper agreement with us that represents in effect a free trade agreement.

The negotiations led by Theresa May, a committed Remainer, have evidently been disastrous. The terms she apparently agreed on our behalf are widely regarded as unacceptable.

Boris Johnson, for all his many faults, at least in this regard seems to have the right idea at last. The democratic will of the people as established beyond doubt by the referendum should be respected by Parliament and all those who voted remain and carried into effect without delay.

The peoples of many nations have good reason to envy our democracy. We disrespect it at our peril.

I should only add that I voted remain but the more I look into the issues and the present situation the more I become a committed leaver.

I certainly would not vote remain in a second referendum and I know of many others who feel the same. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Stark choice on leaving

Sir, — Messrs Thompson, Giuliani and Stevens add considerable heat to the Brexit debate, but not much light.

We can only make sensible decisions in possession of the facts, particularly the balance of trade with other EU members.

Various pressure groups put forward figures to support their views. However, it is better to take the unbiased figures obtained by the UK Office for National Statistics. (Their text presenting the figures is very pro-EU but the figures are simply factual).

In 2015 we imported £291,000million from the EU and exported £223,000million. Thus our balance of trade deficit was £68,000million.

We imported £257,0million from the rest of the world and exported £288,000 million, giving a positive trade balance of £31,000 million.

Our overall trade deficit was then £37,000 million.

By 2018, the trading position had deteriorated.

Imports from the EU customs union, including the European Economic Area, Switzerland and Turkey, were £356,000million and exports £269,0000million, giving a deficit of £87,000million. Imports from the rest of the world were £225,000million and exports £253,000million, giving a surplus of £28,000million. Our overall trade deficit was then £59,000million.

The 2018 EU deficit might be exaggerated by importers buying contingency stocks, but there is still a steady trend of worsening trade balances.

The EU customs union tariffs and subsidies make it impossible for the UK to attain a balanced trading position. Even offset by the sale of national assets, the UK is getting deeper into debt.

The consequences of the growing debt are gradually being felt in poorer public services (NHS, police etc), but will become overwhelming in the next few years.

This trade imbalance dwarfs the contributions to the EU that the Leave campaign made so much of.

Again taking ONS figures, our formula contribution to the EU in 2016 should have been £18,900million, or £363million a week. Against this gross figure must be set a rebate, reducing the weekly contribution to £267million a week.

If we further deduct regional development support and a range of grants (agriculture etc), the figure reduces to £181million a week.

The EU quotes a slightly lower figure because it believes that the ONS figures do not include direct EU grants to private enterprises that do not go through central government accounts. Its figure amounts to £156million a week.

As a long-standing member of the Labour Party, I strongly disagreed with the “side of a bus” gross figure of £350 a week quoted by the Leave campaign. This exaggerated figure gives scope for the Remain campaign to claim that the figure is a lie. By quoting this one exaggerated figure, the whole Leave case has been undermined.

The choice is stark. We either take the tough decision to leave the EU and reorganise our economy to be self-sustaining, or we remain in the comfort blanket of the EU as we steadily sink into irretrievable national bankruptcy. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Johns

Whitchurch Road, Crays Pond

Holidays to cost more

Sir, — I hope that many of you have enjoyed, or are eagerly anticipating, your summer holiday in Europe. Great!

Please allow me to quickly explain how our EU membership has made such holidays both cheaper, and simpler, for you.

You were able to book using a credit card without those excessive surcharges being applied by the airlines. Remember them? This saved you maybe £3 per ticket. Small change perhaps, but it adds up for a family.

This is thanks to the Payment Services Directive duly transcribed into UK law.

You had no need for a visa; you had no need for a green card to validate your car insurance.

You were able to carry a European Health Insurance Card which, in the event of a medical emergency, gives you the right to state-provided healthcare during a temporary stay in another EU country as well as Norway, Iceland and Switzerland.

By comparison, if you need to take out personal medical insurances to go to, say, Turkey, it could easily be £50 to £100 per person (depending on age and pre-existing medical conditions).

You are able to use your mobile data allowance and even call home as if you were still in the UK.

Previously the mobile operators charged extortionate amounts for this. Vodafone was probably the least worst — only charging £3 a day per mobile, so up to £42 for a fortnight extra!

This was abolished by the EU Roaming Implement Regulation, which was achieved despite much protest from the operators (it’s a genuinely complex area).

Leave the EU and, even with an agreement and a transitional period, you can expect your holiday costs to rise next year. Maybe £50 for an individual, say £200 for a family, and for pensioners the need for health insurance could make the holiday simply prohibitive!

Lastly, but significantly, with today’s Brexit uncertainty, the pound is only worth 1.08 euros.

This means you are facing a rise of about 15 per cent in the cost of European holiday accommodation, food and drink. On a £1,000 holiday, that’s another £150 (compared to pre-referendum exchange rates of 1.3 euros per person). Yikes!

Of course, if you are rich enough, none of the above costs will bother you overly.

For the rest of us we must hope that we still have time to stop Brexit and enjoy another affordable holiday in Europe next year. — Yours faithfully,

Ralph Hickman

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Unanswered questions

Sir, — In advocating a Remain position on the EU, Ian Giuliani states: “Perhaps better the EU devil we know.”

However, there is no status quo in the EU. Will there be full political union? Will Germany, supported by France, take control in all but name?

How far will expansion go? Will there be integrated armed forces? Will having the euro become inevitable for all members?

What regulations may be imposed upon us that are not in our national interests? Will the veto go? And so on. None of this is known. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Give it a rest for now

Sir, — Can we please have a moratorium on letters about Brexit at least until October 31? — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Failing argument

Editor, — So Garth Young thinks telling people what they can and can’t do starts us on a “a very dangerous path” (Take Five, Standard, August 9). This is the National Rifle Association line on gun control in America.

Try it on the survivors of the Dunblane and Hungerford massacres. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Gowans

King’s Road, Henley

Treatment on the cheap

Sir, — Although the 25 areas piloting the Government’s mental health support teams are to receive extra funding, this will only be of limited value while our young people have to wait months for an initial assessment by their local NHS and more than a year for a follow-up appointment.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust has said it is only able to work with the resources/funding it has.

While such waits are common (if not the norm), when the risk of suicide or serious mental health difficulties is flagged up, little is actually being done to prevent the possibility of tragedies later.

Is it another case of sticking a mini-plaster on a gaping wound and trying to provide mental health service for young people on the cheap? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Recipes for renal patients

Editor, — Did you know that there are currently 34 people in need of a kidney transplant in Oxfordshire whose diet will be restricted due to kidney disease?

It is likely that they will be on fluid restrictions of around just 500ml of liquid a day, including liquid found in foods like sauces and ice cream.

That’s roughly the equivalent of only being able to have a small cup of tea and one can of soft drink for the whole day.

In addition, they are likely to have to limit the potassium and phosphate in their diet, which means missing out on enjoying foods like chocolate, bananas and tomatoes.

Sadly, a lot of the advice given to patients focuses on the foods to avoid but we want to make the kidney diet about all the things kidney patients can eat and to bring enjoyment back into food which is why we’ve launched the Kidney Kitchen.

Research shows that only 56 per cent of the public in the South-East are aware that kidney disease can restrict your diet and just 40 per cent are aware that having kidney disease can restrict the amount of liquid you can consume every day.

We hope that the Kidney Kitchen will help raise awareness among your readers so that everyone living with kidney disease can enjoy healthy and delicious food with their family and friends.

All the recipes have been developed with the support of renal dieticians and each recipe comes with facts to help those cooking and/or eating the food see how the recipes fit into their diet.

If you are, or if you know a kidney patient, check out www.kidneykitchen.org — Yours faithfully,

Paul Bristow

Acting chief executive, Kidney Care UK, Alton, Hampshire

In praise of surgery staff

Sir, — I note there are commendations for Sonning Common and Watlington surgeries and another for the Hart Surgery in Henley (Standard, August16).

On the back of all this praise, may I add my belief that the Bell Surgery in Henley should be included in this round of accolades as in my opinion the staff are highly professional, always helpful, full of humour and, perhaps of greatest importance, kind. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Baker

Lauds Close, Henley

North Korea or oblivion...

Sir, — A huge thank you to deacon Brian Theobald who hopes that God loves us all and that we will all merrily meet in Heaven (Standard, August 2).

For the believer (I assume) the end game is to live forever in Heaven but have you guys ever thought about the advantages of the alternative?

Let’s analyse: What happens in Heaven? The Bible is keen to tell us about all the horrors of Hell in order to threaten our children into submission but not a lot is said about what actually happens in Heaven.

So here it is. We don’t have a vote in Heaven. It is a dictatorship. Naturally, as this is Heaven, we don’t need a vote as God is all good. But isn’t that what all dictators have said throughout time?

But hey, there are lots of good bits. We praise the Lord all day long and he is always close to us. Well, there must be billions of people in Heaven so God must sit over there somewhere unless of course he is always close, just like Big Brother?

And, of course, you have the fear of God. You want to live in eternity in fear?

But he loves us… until you step out of line, of course. Then you burn, you scream and will be in agony forever.

The good news is that what I described above in accordance to the teachings of the Bible is exactly what happens in North Korea. How good is that?

Mr Theobald can go to North Korea and try out Heaven before he makes a decision. In the words of the chap in the Monty Python sketch about the three Yorkshiremen: “Luxury!”

So what actually happens in Hell? In order for the soul to feel anything it is fair to assume it has a nervous system and in order to register the pain, the soul must have a brain. Otherwise, what’s the point?

When the Bible was written by mankind it didn’t know that science would figure out what happens to the brain when it is subjected to extreme pain. It shuts down into a self-induced coma.

So there you have it. One can either live in North Korea forever and ever or be in a coma forever and ever. I choose the latter. — Yours faithfully,

Soren Nielsen

Belle Vue Road, Henley

Benefit of a blackout

Sir, — In the early Seventies blackouts were so frequent that empty wine bottles with candles in were on all the ledges. There was one on the ledge in my office.

One day a client came in with a bulging brief case. He looked at the ledge and said ‘I see you drink’ whereupon he produced a magnum of Moët & Chandon champagne for me out of his briefcase.

Every blackout has a silver lining! — Yours faithfully,

Toby Greenwood LLB

Henley

P.S. This letter was written in the Uplands Tavern in Swansea, once Dylan Thomas’s local.

“Do not go gentle into that good night.”

PM had time to talk to me

Sir, — With reference to Theresa May returning to Henley (Diary, Standard, August 9), she is such a nice lady.

She spoke to me outside Fluidity in Bell Street three years ago when she had just been appointed prime minister. She had time! — Yours faithfully,

Heather Allwright

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

P.S. You missed out the “w” from my surname with my letter last week.

Like Cartwrights and Wainwrights, Allwrights were tradespeople, although I am all right (big grin).