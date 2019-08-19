Bridge damage has become worse

I know that Henley Bridge is being surveyed properly because Wokingham Borough Council has made that part of the requirements for my planning applications to install rope lights.

In the meantime, I took these images and am concerned there is serious structural damage to the bridge caused by large barges and hire craft.

The damaged to the centre arch has got considerably worse since last year.

Of course, you don’t see this from the road or river bank. One benefit of a proper survey will be to highlight these damaged areas, which I will make sure goes into the public domain.

I will certainly make sure that Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, receives a copy of the survey and will lobby it to ensure the bridge is on the list for repairs.

When I shout please back me. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley