Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge damage has become worse

Bridge damage has become worse

I know that Henley Bridge is being surveyed properly because Wokingham Borough Council has made that part of the requirements for my planning applications to install rope lights.

In the meantime, I took these images and am concerned there is serious structural damage to the bridge caused by large barges and hire craft.

The damaged to the centre arch has got considerably worse since last year.

Of course, you don’t see this from the road or river bank. One benefit of a proper survey will be to highlight these damaged areas, which I will make sure goes into the public domain.

I will certainly make sure that Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, receives a copy of the survey and will lobby it to ensure the bridge is on the list for repairs.

When I shout please back me. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33