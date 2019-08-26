Farewell to those cooling towers

Sir, — I took these pictures of the demolition of the Didcot power station cooling towers at the weekend.

I rose at the crack of dawn and made my way to Wittenham Clumps in order to capture the moment for posterity.

When I arrived I was shown where to park by the many volunteers from the Earth Trust, who were most helpful and did a great and good job.

As I made my way up the slope to gain a good vantage point, I thought I was at Wimbledon on Henman Hill. The number of people who had made their way there was remarkable.

It was a pity the sun decided to hide behind the clouds for the demolition and smoke/dust storm.

One strange thing was that it took the sound of the explosions a long time to get to Wittenham Clumps. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme