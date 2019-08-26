Farewell to those cooling towers

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
Sir, — I took these pictures of the demolition of the Didcot power station cooling towers at the weekend.
I rose at the crack of dawn and made my way to Wittenham Clumps in order to capture the moment for posterity.
When I arrived I was shown where to park by the many volunteers from the Earth Trust, who were most helpful and did a great and good job.
As I made my way up the slope to gain a good vantage point, I thought I was at Wimbledon on Henman Hill. The number of people who had made their way there was remarkable.
It was a pity the sun decided to hide behind the clouds for the demolition and smoke/dust storm.
One strange thing was that it took the sound of the explosions a long time to get to Wittenham Clumps. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
26 August 2019
