Your letters...

Not so good old days...

Sir, — I am indebted to your correspondents who took me to task over my issues in Waitrose because they made me think.

So, wondering if life in comfortable and well-heeled places like Henley had all become a bit too laissez faire took me back to my own teens in the late Fifties.

Here was an England where you could only buy alcohol in a pub or from an off-licence during strictly limited hours such as noon to 2pm and 7pm to 10pm (unless you were a personal friend of the landlord).

Food shops could not sell alcohol and in any case were closed from Saturday lunchtime and all day Sunday (small corner shops excepted but they did not sell alcohol either).

Most families hardly had alcohol in the house except at Christmas and then it was probably some form of spirits (a bottle possibly being kept during the year for medicinal purposes).

Normal families did not drink wine until the wicked Sixties when a group of four friends might enjoy a shared bottle of Beaujolais with dinner.

As far as I remember, it was during the Seventies that supermarkets began selling alcohol and the great British public took to drinking wine with gusto.

We also became increasingly influenced by Mediterranean attitudes to food and drink, even eating “al fresco” with family and friends, cooking paella or coq au vin and drinking wine or beer.

In pubs the traditional meat pie or scotch egg that was the staple food on offer gave way to a slice of pizza or curry and the average British child was more familiar with Italian or Indian food than the staples of my post-war childhood, such as corned beef, dripping on toast and stewed apples and custard.

By the Eighties the rot had really set in with the normality of holidays in Spain, Italy and France and our desire to be able to purchase the necessary ingredients to cook the international cuisine we had grown used to.

Since then supermarkets, with ever larger and more diverse wine and spirits departments, have sold us the greater proportion of all the alcohol we consume and Waitrose has probably led the way in sourcing food from all over the globe.

So I come back to pondering on the freedoms and opportunities we have come to enjoy and wonder if those people who yearn for the good old days of being masters in our own house, bossed about by nobody (except America), the Merrie England of Shakespeare, blue passports, red buses and licensing hours may have forgotten, or never knew, what it was like in the Fifties when they want to return to fortress Britannia.

Oh for those pounds, shillings, half-crowns, florins, threepenny bits and farthings — so good for our numerical skills!

My memory may be faulty, and probably is, but the only advantages from those days that I can remember were that small shops everywhere knew and trusted their customers, unlike the anonymity of supermarkets today, and there was a general belief that life could only get better.

I am grateful if my rather fatuous experience has prompted some debate about the freedoms and opportunities we take for granted and the responsibilities that go along them. — Yours faithfully,

Leda Patten

Cromwell Road, Henley

Town lacks quality retail

Sir, — I was very underwhelmed to read that the former Paperchase shop in Bell Street, Henley, is being replaced with a Mountain Warehouse (Standard, August 16).

Leaving aside that there is already a Mountain Warehouse in Marlow, my experience of it is that it sells very mediocre outdoor clothing most of which is poorly made.

Their shops tend to be fitted out rather cheaply and they stock mass-produced clothing made in China.

So, once again, another prime unit in the town is filled by a very average clothing chain.

I despair as to why we as a town seem to get saddled with such uninspiring shops.

With only a few exceptions, they continue to weigh heavily on the town, preventing any hope of attracting visitors for quality shopping.

Mountain Warehouse is better suited to larger towns. In my opinion, it does not sit well on Marlow’s high street either and drags down an otherwise decent selection of quality shopping.

Henley is a special place and deserves decent shops. We desperately need to up our game on quality restaurants. Most folk I speak to in our village are at a loss to know where to go locally for decent food with good service to be enjoyed in pleasant surroundings.

Henley ought to be awash with great places to eat but sadly this isn’t the case. Most are average at best.

I work in retail in Marlow and I know that one of the big draws there is the one hour’s free on-street parking. Try it in Henley! Enough said. — Yours faithfully,

Amanda Johnson

Shiplake

Premature criticism

Sir, — David Palmer appears to have worked himself up into a class war froth about the Harrods café soon to arrive in Henley (Standard, August 16).

It’s a little unfair to accuse it of being overpriced before it has even started trading. I imagine the prices will be the going rate, otherwise the business will not get many customers.

Criticism of the expected clientele is a little strong as well. My wife and I are both pensioners and not particularly wealthy, but we often enjoy a cup of coffee when we shop in Henley.

Yes, there are a lot of coffee shops in the town but there are plenty of other shops.

There is an excellent butcher (just down the road from Harrods café), two DIY/building suppliers, a plumbing supplier, baker, plus another cake shop, three computer repair shops, two chemists, a stationer, a bookshop and three supermarkets, so there is still a good variety of goods and services available in what is still quite a small town. — Yours faihtfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

I’ll visit this ‘pricey’ cafe

Sir, — I write with reference to David Palmer’s grumbles about the new Harrods café and his assertion that it is sure to be overpriced and only for the social elite and is somehow going to be the demise of the high street as we know it.

I am a local builder with a humble background. I choose to work very hard throughout the week to earn my money.

My reward is to be able to wander into Henley on a Sunday lunchtime with nothing on my agenda but relaxation.

I am filled with excitement at the prospect of a new café to sit in and I look forward to sampling some of the fine coffee they will have available. If it costs me a pound more than it should, so be it — that is why I work very hard. If someone chooses to be offended by my enjoyment of luxury on a Sunday I would like to invite them along in the week to see just how hard I’ve worked for it.

Is it not part of what makes this town so great — hard work, enjoyment, relaxation and the odd glass of Pimm’s by the river on a Sunday? — Yours faithfully,

Dave Snarey

Henley

Best coffee in town

Sir, — I do understand David Palmer, but expensive foreign cars, million pound-plus homes... do these people really own them or is it HP and loans? It’s all relative.

Swiss Farm is beautiful and the owner Stephen Borlase is a good egg. The RNLI uses his land and this does not go unnoticed.

Yes, we will be coffee-ed out in Henley, but do you know where is the best coffee in town? Waitrose (for members). Delightful, helpful staff. Thank you, Waitrose. — Yours faithfully,

Heather Allwright

Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Disgusting, lazy ‘crime’

Sir, — With all the current publicity about plastic damaging the environment, I was dismayed to see the amount of litter on the verges while on a bike ride recently.

The worst part on my route was the wooded B481 road between Nettlebed and Highmoor with discarded plastic bottles, drinks cans, cigarette packets, bottles, takeaway packaging, crisp packets and paper all tossed into the verge by motorists.

When I got home to Henley I decided to go back out there and do a litter-pick. Armed with rubbish bags, I drove back and collected a large amount.

Feeling slightly better that at least the problem had be dealt with, I am again dismayed to see that it only took a week for the area to be covered with rubbish yet again.

It’s disgusting and lazy to chuck litter out of the car window but what is the solution? Perhaps having roving police litter cameras like the speeding versions with heavy on-the-spot fines might be an answer.

Like most crimes, the real solution is for the perpetrators to see that it is plain wrong in the first place. — Yours faithfully,

R Williams

Makins Road, Henley

More horses, fewer signs

I read with sadness the Nature Notes by Vincent Ruane regarding Lambridge Woods (Standard, August 9).

Those of us who regularly walk in the woods go to enjoy the peace and beauty of nature, to admire and learn. Under the generous and patient guardianship of English Woodlands, this was possible.

We now have a plethora of signs, usually ugly and unpleasant, as your photograph showed, which prompt only an angry response.

Thanks to our politicians, the politeness and forbearance of our society is long gone and anger prevails — thus the reaction to the signage in these woods.

Mr Ruane’s concern for the roadside flora is misplaced. Has he seen the bank constructed at the Broadplat end, now covered in branches from felled trees, among the signs telling you where to turn, where to pass, where to walk, Brexit, private and mind the bulbs?

The undergrowth of holly is long gone — removed.

If motorcyclists are racing around the wood in the dark they obviously are causing damage and should be stopped, but are not mountain bikes allowed on bridle paths as well as horses? Responsible persons should be encouraged in order to deter the irresponsible ones.

And surely a “rat run” is a route used to avoid hold-ups or congested areas, which does not apply here.

Actually the lane is mainly used by people who live in the area. Perhaps they need to get home (surprise) or travel from Bix to Greys etc.

No good returning to the horse and cart. Mr Ruane, horses are not allowed. It would only produce another sign. — Yours faithfully,

Brenda Armati

Springwood Lane, Peppard

Take shoes off by pool

Sir, — I cannot be the only person frustrated by the selfish behaviour of those who wear uncovered shoes around the poolside area at Henley leisure centre.

Despite the provision of a shoe rack, ample seating and a copious supply of plastic covers — to say nothing of clear signage — people persist in wearing shoes in the poolside area.

Once the shoes come into contact with the wet floor all the muck comes off them, the changing area gets filthy and, ultimately, the water becomes dirty and unpleasant to swim in.

Now it may be that the staff should devote more time to cleaning but they are fighting a losing battle so long as this antisocial behaviour persists. I can only hope the people responsible are swallowing more than their fair share of the filth. — Yours faithfully,

Elinor Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Utopian view of transport

Editor, — I thought some of your readers might be interested in an email exchange I have had with our local MP, John Howell, concerning public transport and, in particular, bus services in South Oxfordshire as I am director of Going Forward Buses.

Three years ago, Oxfordshire County Council, faced with cuts in government funding, decided it had to withdraw all subsidies for bus services in the county.

As a result, many villages lost their services and the Goring to Wallingford route faced the axe as operator GoRide gave up running buses in Oxfordshire.

With the Government seemingly wanting us to use public transport more, yet there being this apparent disparity between the rhetoric and what was happening “on the ground” in Oxfordshire, I decided to ask Mr Howell for his opinion on, among other things, the state of public transport locally.

I was hoping to establish a sensible dialogue with a view to soliciting more support for these vital public services.

I first raised the issue in an email to him on June 21 in which I stated: “The problems in Oxfordshire keep mounting up… [including] inadequate public transport (following the withdrawal of all bus subsidies and abandonment of the Didcot to Oxford rail electrification).”

Mr Howell’s responded on July 30, advising: “Goring has led the way in establishing new bus companies operating smaller buses which can be used.

“It is neither good business nor in the interests of climate change to have large buses trundling around the county empty.

“Your local bus company, which links Reading and Wallingford via Goring and Cleve (sic) is called Going Forward.”

Naturally, I was a little amused, if not perplexed, to have my own company quoted back at me!

I responded: “I was particularly interested in your point about bus services. Going Forward Buses was established in December 2016 as a last resort to take over the local Goring to Wallingford service following Oxfordshire County Council’s decision to axe all bus subsidies.

“The previous company could no longer afford to operate it and no other operator could be found that would be willing to take it over without subsidy. Some 40 or so regular daily users of the service would have lost the service completely.

“Using money left as an inheritance to purchase the minibuses to operate the service, it is a not-for-profit community interest company and in fact has had to rely heavily on sums put in by the director to continue operating. The previous operator, GoRide, also a community interest company, has ceased trading altogether.

A similar operator based in Witney relies on financial support from its town council to run services within the town. It is a precarious existence — and very stressful.

“Unfortunately, I don’t see any sign that things are going to get better. (I should also have mentioned the loyal, hardworking drivers who are the backbone of the service and the faithful band of volunteers who give up their time and effort to help keep the service going when our regular drivers aren’t available or are needed to deal with maintenance issues.)

Mr Howell responded on August 16 with: “Regarding buses, I feel that we are in a transition of new technology in regard to transport.

“I believe that we will see on-demand services and also driverless technology coming forward in due course. If demand were sufficient then we would see commercially run services.

“I think that the county council does offer some support for the services that are coming forward from the community.”

As far as I am aware, the county council does not provide any financial support for bus services, except where new developments themselves have to make a contribution to local transport services — and then only for a period of two years.

In fact, every year community transport operators face the prospect of the county council changing the rate of reimbursement for concessionary pass holder journeys, which if reduced would almost certainly kill off our services.

We are also living under the constant threat of new government legislation that would increase our operating costs substantially and make it impossible for us to keep going.

In Oxfordshire, community transport operators exist only to fill in the gaps that the commercial operators have left behind and without greater practical support will no longer be able to fulfil that mission.

I am still hoping that it might be possible to have a sensible dialogue about these issues if people really are serious about public transport provision locally.

In the meantime, I am very much looking forward to the utopia Mr Howell describes of driverless buses that run whenever and wherever someone wants them — and are somehow commercially viable! — Yours faithfully,

Mike Ward

Director, Going Forward Buses, Goring

John Howell MP responds: “The provision of smaller community buses is the way forward as the notion of larger ones trundling around the countryside while mostly empty is economic madness.

“I have pointed out to Mr Ward that we are at the crossroads of a number of trends that will change the dynamics and economics of the industry including improvements in fuel technology and the arrival of fully electric buses.

“In the meantime, I recognise that there is tremendous potential for isolation in our villages, particularly among the elderly, and I would hope that money could be made available in the spending review based on the genuine social need fulfilled by buses.

“Cutting the bus subsidies in Oxfordshire was a difficult step but it was the right thing to do and any future subsidies should be considered on a case-by-case basis to meet specific requirements.

“In some cases, it could be seen as part of the public health budget because those services help people to get out and socialise. The spending review is scheduled for next year so we don't have long to wait and I am feeding a lot of ideas into the people who are working on it.

“I've always said public transport is an area which should be looked at and I would urge Mr Ward to do the same. It should be looked at on a village-by-village basis to see where the most effective use of funds lies.”

First save the country

Who has suddenly put a rocket up John Howell’s trouser leg? He was mentioned in two articles in last week’s Henley Standard!

It is a shame he does not get so passionate about saving the country, never mind the car parks.

Also, did you know that hedge funds are short betting £7 billion against the pound?

That is the true reason for this Brexit disaster — the rich just want to get richer. Never mind the likes of you and me! — Yours faithfully,

Julie Huntington

Henley

Holiday entitlements

Sir, — I’m saddened that Ralph Hickman regards the cost of holidays as a significant factor for remaining in the EU. (Standard, August 16th). Sovereignty ain’t that cheap!

However, in deference of Andrew Hawkins’s request for a moratorium on letters about the EU, I’ll focus on Mr Hickman’s dangerous inference that the European Health Insurance Card amounts to a gold-plated means of replicating NHS entitlements abroad.

EHIC cover is the same as for residents of the country concerned and this varies, often involving payment locally.

Dipping into some aspects by way of example:

• Non-medical costs such as repatriation are not covered (a special medical flight home is very expensive).

• Emergency treatment might be free but not the subsequent medical care. In some cases an ambulance is a separate cost and might only transport the patient, a companion having to make their own way to the hospital.

• There is no cover for additional expenses such as hotel and revised travel arrangements. Be aware that if, say, the hotel calls for medical aid this might be to a private provider and not a state system participating in the EHIC scheme.

• Cruise passengers might not be covered by EHIC in foreign ports. The EHIC is not valid in the Isle of Man or Channel Islands but there are direct reciprocal agreements with the UK for emergency treatment. Anything beyond that is payable.

To avoid unpleasant and costly surprises, you can check out the detail for each country at www.nhs.uk/

using-the-nhs/healthcare-abroad/healthcare-when-travelling-abroad The website recommends taking out travel insurance wherever one travels overseas. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Free to be sarcastic...

Sir, — Thank God we have free speech in our country. I hope Brexit will be resolved but, as I stated in my letter of August 2, there will still be 203 million homeless people and children stuck in camps all over the world. At least I did not insult you, Soren Nielsen. What was the point of your sarcastic letter in response? Was it supposed to be funny? Is there any humanity in you?

And did you have to mention your nose hairs? — Yours faithfuly,

J L Sharp

Swiss Farm, Henley

..and sour too, Soren

Sir, — What a sad, or should that be sour, letter from Soren Nielsen (Standard, April 16).

It may be that we are no longer a nation of regular or even occasional churchgoers but the state religion is still known as the Church of England with the Queen as its head.

Many people, although not churchgoers, still wish to be married in church, to have their children christened there and to have memorial services there.

Why is it we feel entitled to mock the church and its teachings, as exemplified on TV, in films and indeed in that letter?

Most other religions offer similar or even better benefits in the afterlife yet we do not mock them.

For the record, I could at best be described as an irregular churchgoer and I have never visited North Korea. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Overton Drive, Caversham

Books: gifts for the soul

It is an odd feeling, nostalgia. It is a feeling that can only happen by surprise. If it doesn’t then it cannot be nostalgia. If you want or expect it then it is only a pleasant memory or thought.

Today, nostalgia surprised me, as did a moment of déjâvous. It brought back the moment of my first personal choice of purchasing a book, My Side of the Mountain by Jean Craighead George.

I once again succumbed to handing over money at the very same place I did so many decades ago — Henley’s own Bell Bookshop.

I admit to usually being able to wait the few days to pay less by getting my printed fix via Amazon. Not this time.

Bibliophile by Jane Mount is that much of an odd creation that I just needed to have it. It’s an eclectic mix of lists, facts, art, trivia and curiosities that just opening the cover had me hooked. It is dedicated passionately and lovingly to books.

I admit it has a heavy lilt towards Americana, but so many things have to in order just to see the light of day.

And it is one of those creatures that needs its own category. Trivia yes, but it’s so much more. It’s almost a treatise on what books were, are and can be for us. Not inconsequential, digital pixels of electric light.

This book is a homage to every book, the touchable, smellable, openable, enjoyable, physical entity. The ultimate doorway to anywhere, anytime, any genre you care to chose.

And I stood there like I did some five decades ago parting with my money and joyously rushing home with my new treasure as I did then, full of joy and expectation. Full of youth again.

This may not be the book for you but there is definitely one out there that will have the same impact.

Spend some time browsing the shelves, losing yourself in other worlds. Books are gifts for the soul, so go and search yours out. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Crisp Road, Henley