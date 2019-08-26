Thank you for beautifying village

Thank you to everyone involved in Goring’s Sunflower Shower.

If you have walked around Goring in the last few weeks you cannot help but have noticed all the sunflowers, both living blooms and those made from recycled and donated materials.

The sunflower was also chosen to be the central motif on the new Goring in Bloom logo.

I am a resident of Whitchurch Hill who is a passionate gardener and keen member of Goring’s Greenfingers gardening club and I wanted to support the longstanding bloom initiatives of the Goring group.

For years I have been concerned about all the supermarket black plastic ready meal dishes and flowerpots going straight to landfill as black plastic is so difficult to recycle. I came up with the idea of using them to create sunflowers!

People in the village collected all manner of single use plastic pots, plastic carrier bags, old CDs etc. As a result, 500 sunflowers were created by morethan 150 people in the community.

Goring in Bloom has participated in the Britain in Bloom competition since 2012 and this year it was entered at both regional and national levels.

Judges visited Goring on July 17 for the regional finals and on August 1 for the national finals.

They were very impressed by all the beautiful hanging baskets and the floral displays around the village but also the “shower” of sunflowers made from recycled and donated materials, which have turned out to be a great source of interest and admiration to residents and visitors alike.

I wish to thank all the people involved in their creation. Groups that contributed were: the Goring Gap Textile group, Cleeve-by-Goring Women’s Institute, the Arts Society Goring, Goring Greenfingers gardening club, Goring Primary School, the Grange Wednesday craft group, the Goring U3A Scrabble group, Sonia Matthew’s belly dancing group, the Whitchurch knitting and stitching club and the Tuesday morning group at the Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed.

Once the sunflowers had been created, 25 businesses in the village agreed to show their support by hiring 126 of them. These were displayed in their shop windows.

Thanks go to: Albert Fields hairdressers, Barbara’s Bric a Brac, Beacon Flooring, the Boat House Dental surgery, Goring Butchers, the Care Hub, the Catherine Wheel, Davis Tate estate agents, the Ferry Lane Florist, the Goring Grocer, Inspirations, the John Barleycorn, the Marvellous Hair Company, Masoom’s Restaurant, Mary S, the Miller of Mansfield, Penelope’s Doggy Boutique, Pierrepont’s Café, Taylors Hairdressing, Thames Valet dry cleaners, Goring Vets, the Village Café, Virgo Beauty, Warmingham estate agents and Windsor Financial Services.

Thanks also to Bouchier Fencing in Woodstock, which donated all the wooden batons for the “field of sunflowers”.

My main thanks, however, go to the committee members of Goring in Bloom without whom none of this would have happened: Stephanie Bridle, Ron Bridle, Gill Haigh and Janet Hurst. They and their team of dedicated volunteers have all worked tirelessly to ensure Goring looks blooming beautiful!

If you would like to buy a sunflower in an antique terracotta pot to support the work of Goring in Bloom, please email me at sunflowershower2019@aol.com — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Brook

Whitchurch Hill