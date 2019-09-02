Your letters...

Town is like tax cash cow

Sir, — I have been wondering what a cash cow might feel like.

Well, the answer to that would be to ask the council taxpayers of Henley. Each and every one is indeed a cash cow for expenditure that is presumably spent across Oxfordshire but with very little for Henley.

Bands D/E, which are a reasonable average for Henley, in fact rather low, cost each household an average of something over £2,000 a year. Of that, about £100 (five per cent) comes to the parish of Henley.

Some £1,600 (78 per cent) goes to Oxfordshire County Council, £120 (six per cent) to South Oxfordshire District Council and the rest to Thames Valley Police.

Now what do we as a town get back for that and what are our reasonable needs?

But before looking at that, the town has been allocated some 400 new houses and flats, so we can expect between £800,000 to £1million of income from the new cash cows of our town each year.

Maybe our parish will receive between £40,000 and £50,000 from that sum, the rest disappearing into the ether as far as we are concerned.

Now I think that most of us believe in progressive taxation but does this level feel fair when we have needs of our own?

Henley is not and has not been a greedy town but what have we had over 20 years? Market Place — excellent, some new pavements — good… now I am starting to struggle. There has not been the capital expenditure that is needed.

I suggest two things. Firstly, we need more parking by decking over either the Greys Road or King’s Road car parks.

Also, in the modern world pedestrians in most towns are pushing back against cars — just look at the success of the use of the market place.

I suggest we significantly widen the pavement on the north side of Hart Street, from Bell Street all the way down to St Mary’s Church. (Whatever is the point in having 15 cars parked there, especially if a new car park is built?)

This would provide a place to linger, to extend café culture or just while away an hour. How can just a few cars trump that?

Oh, I hear you say, we do not have the money. But if it was fairly allocated we do.

Councils borrow over 40 years at what are now historically low interest rates and with just a small proportion annually of that extra council tax we could easily do both of those things and perhaps other things that a Henley referendum might suggest.

Perhaps we should do as in the film Network, where the news anchor (played by Peter Finch) exhorts his TV audience: “I want you to go to your window, open it, stick your head out and yell, ‘I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore’!”

Rather too revolutionary for Henley but surely our representatives can get us some just deserts. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Crossrail’s no better

Sir, — As some readers and members of the Henley Branch Users Group are already aware, the new train timetable commencing on December 16 will see the introduction of Crossrail (aka Elizabeth Line) trains between Paddington (main line station) and Reading.

This new timetable will bring very minor changes to train times on the Henley branch line but there will be more extensive changes on the main line route from Twyford.

Analysis of publicly available working timetable information already shows that Great Western Railway have generally been true to their word and will, in most cases, have one of their trains connecting towards London.

However, in the off-peak period most of these trains will be running to/from the less convenient platform 14 instead of platform 12 at Paddington — no doubt because the longer Crossrail trains will probably be unable to use platform 14.

Overall journey times will be similar to now. There are a couple of tight connections at Twyford which it might be possible for GWR to tweak.

In the morning peak period the existing GWR fast connections to Paddington are maintained (I have not yet had time to analyse the evening peak service).

Regrettably, there is one unfortunate loss in the morning as the existing faster connection off the popular 09.09 from Henley is no longer there; the current connecting train ceases to run.

Instead the connection to Paddington will be one of Crossrail’s trains with no toilets, many longitudinal seats (no doubt already health risk assessed for offering only a sideways view at speeds up to 90mph?), no luggage racks or at-seat power sockets and no tables or fold-down trays.

And from January passengers will, of course, have to pay more for this reduced level of passenger amenities and, in this case, a seven-minute longer journey.

But this is nothing compared to Crossrail’s depredations to the service between the Henley branch line and Reading.

Maybe it is obvious that a London-orientated train operator is, regrettably, going to have little interest in passengers who go nowhere near London.

But the negative effect on travel between Henley and Reading is considerable. In one case their train will be giving commuters to Reading a longer overall journey time than the equivalent steam trains offered in the early Fifties.

Even worse, it is a longer journey time than was available at that time of the morning 90 years ago!

If you’re commuting to Reading for work, the journey times increase by between one and 12 minutes with the worst impact on those who need to be in Reading before 8.15am.

However, from mid-morning the impact is even worse. In one case the increase in journey time is 18 minutes on what is currently a 27-minute journey and no increase is less than 10 minutes.

For those of us who travel to Reading to make long-distance connections it is grim as in virtually every case it will be necessary to leave Henley 30 minutes earlier for a similar onward connection at Reading.

Should Crossrail (aka Elizabeth Line) ever claim to be running “a good service” they will, in my view, not only be abusing the English language but might even be in breach of the Trade Descriptions Act should you have in mind a daytime journey from the Henley branch to Reading and beyond.

The only saving grace is that it means only a relatively short time exposed to their trains, or perhaps more business for the refreshment outlets at Twyford station, or the parallel bus routes or car parks in Reading? — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Uncaring council

Sir, — I refer to the article concerning Maureen Turner being asked for £220 for the cost of transporting her husband to and from the care centre.

What possible justification does Oxfordshire County Council think it has to badger a woman in her eighties for such a ridiculous bill?

Indeed, what justification does it have to levy such an account in the first place?

Mrs Turner has devoted herself to her husband’s care for about 20 years. She cares for him 24/7, week in, week out. She is in poor health herself, often in pain, but she goes on caring.

Many others would have said long ago that they could no longer cope but Mrs Turner comes from a generation when people did their duty to their last breath.

She wanted to see her brother, maybe for the last time in their lives, and she saved from her meagre resources in order to do so.

The charge of £70 to take Mr Turner 1.3 miles is extortionate but to increase the verbally quoted amount to £220 is, quite frankly, sharp practice. We live in one of the wealthiest nations on earth. Surely we can look after our elderly better than this.

Shame on you, Oxfordshire County Council. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Ward

Newtown Gardens, Henley

Dangerous way to travel

Sir, — I refer to complacent views expressed by some of your Take Five contributors about electric skateboards and scooters (Standard, August 9).

These appear to be unrelated and insensitive to the tragedy reported on the front page.

There is no justification for the use of this form of transport, with a dangerous lack of control, no carrying capacity or contribution to fitness.

Decisions are so often being disproportionately influenced by the eco-friendly tag.

E-cycles offer a sensible alternative with powered assistance if required, adequate safety features and encouragement to exercise.

The law is sensible and use must be restricted to the “playground” to prevent further accidents and unacceptable risk to others.

The only good that can arise from this tragedy is the increased awareness of risk, allowing others to reflect on the need to observe and enforce the law. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Jenkins

Stoke Row

I’ll take my chances

Sir, — Soren Nielsen gave an interesting perspective of heaven and his reasoning (Standard, August 16).

If heaven is as he described I would prefer to join him in a coma forever.

I don’t know what heaven will be like but I believe that the Christian God, in contrast to the world’s dictators, sacrificed himself to the point of death on a cross for the least and most undeserving of his subjects.

I’m prepared to take my chances living in a regime run by someone with such overwhelming selflessness. — Yours faithfully,

Deacon Brian Theobald

St Michael’s Catholic Church, Sonning Common

Don’t be so ageist

Editor, — I see ageist reporting is rife at the Henley Standard.

Last week’s article on the popular Eighties Rewind South festival referred to “some fans taking blankets or chairs as a nod to their advancing years”.

Firstly, I know for a fact that all ages attend Rewind, especially as Eighties music is enjoying such a huge revival among the younger generation.

As the acts perform throughout the day and night, bringing chairs and blankets to sit on is the norm.

My own 20-year-old son is a regular festival-goer and often includes a chair among his equipment, as do his friends.

Finally, let’s not forget that in today’s more health-conscious society, many people in their fifties, sixties and seventies and beyond often have just as much, if not more, energy than the average 20-year-old.

Age is just a number, so let’s not refer to “advancing years” in such a throwaway manner. — Yours faithfully,

Eveleen Hatch (an energetic 55-year-old!)

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

My tyre was damaged too

Sir, — With reference to the nails in car tyres (Standard, August 23), at the end of March I received a nail in my car tyre at or around Shiplake Tennis Club, which shares the memorial hall car park.

It could be an unrelated accident, or it could indicate that these incidents have being happening for a long time. — Yours faithfully,

Sheena Darke

Swiss Farm, Henley

Woodland vandalism

Editor, — I wish to respond to the letter from Brenda Armati (Standard, August 23) with regard to my Nature Notes column of August 9.

English Woodlands has no ownership or interest in Lambridge Wood. They are based in Sussex and their main business is growing and selling tree saplings.

Lambridge Wood is privately owned and has clearly defined rights of way.

The other side of the lane between Broadplat and Greys is National Trust property.

When the woodland at Lambridge is abused then the owners have every right to protect their property.

In this particular case, the woodland is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, i.e. it contains flora and fauna of national importance. The vandalism of politely erected signs is criminal damage.

The banks along the roadside have not been “constructed”, they are old and historic. No manner of placing branches helps as delivery vans and 4x 4s race along here and damage the verges.

There is a good head of holly and it has not been “removed”.

Horses are, of course, allowed to be ridden throughout our minor roads and bridleways and long may it be so.

Finally, what on earth has Brexit got to do with it? — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Caversham

Indebted to firefighters

Sir, — On Saturday our Henley fire crew had to deal with two incidents — a fire at KuBu Spa in Bell Street and the tragic plane crash at Stonor which resulted in two people losing their lives.

May I say thank you to Pete Cox, the Henley fire station commander, and the Henley fire crew.

We are indebted to this team of people for the professionalism that they bring to keep people in Henley and the surrounding area safe. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak

Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Return of slavery

Is any MP aware that slavery is back? — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View, Henley