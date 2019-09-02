Benefits of cycling not felt by me

Sir, — We all recognise that cycling is a healthy and enjoyable pursuit but I always understood the rules of the road called for cyclists to ride single file unless overtaking. Can someone advise if this is correct?

This large group of cyclists was racing in tandem on Marlow Road, near Henley Business School, at peak time and they were vying to overtake each other on the other side of the road such was the competition between them.

This seems hugely dangerous on the narrow country lanes around Henley.

At weekends in particular cyclists are present in large numbers, making provocative gestures to drivers and seemingly enjoying dominating the road with no thought for other users who actually have to tax their vehicles to use the road.

When there is an accident it seems always to be blamed on a motorist but this pack were holding up not just around 30 cars but also delivery vehicles and a bus.

Cyclists are now found too on footpaths through the woods as well as bridle paths where I know they are allowed under the Countryside Act.

But I believe that Act asks that they give way to other users and not mow us and our dogs down coming up silently at speed behind you. — Yours faithfully,

J Carrell

Henley