Hurry up with bridge repairs and re-open path

Sir, — Despite previous correspondence in regard to the closure of footpath 12 (FAW/12/1), nothing has changed.

In fact it has deteriorated further with ever-stronger barricades blocking this public right of way when the only alternative is Marlow Road, a most inadequate and dangerous route for pedestrians

The purpose of the barricade is apparently in the interest of public safety during the construction of the new footbridge. However, the work has yet to begin.

Joanne Taylor, leader of the rights of way team at Buckinghamshire County Council, tells me that the contractor has bought the materials and has been ready to construct the bridge for months now, yet access to the site continues to be denied by the property owner. Is there a hidden agenda here?

On Saturday morning, I met three walkers who had to turn around and put their lives in danger to walk the Marlow Road to Hambleden. It is not a viable alternative route. What is required for the county council to access the site for the construction of the footbridge at Fawley Court? — Yours faithfully,

Rupert Molloy

York Road, Henley

Michael Wood, director of ET Landnet Ltd, of Llanelli, responds: “I write on behalf of Cherrilow Ltd, the owners of Fawley Court.

“Buckinghamshire County Council have made progress and are dealing with the bridge and river bank at Fawley Court.

“They have made repairs on the bridges towards The Henley College too.

“The river bank at Fawley Court has eroded tremendously and an erosion assessment has been carried out for Fawley Court, which has been provided to the council to ensure the public’s safety.

“The council have now proposed their means of access to the site from the adjacent land and are confirming the extent of the work they will be doing at Fawley Court.

“Once they have replaced the footbridge, the general public will be able to come back and enjoy their walks again.”

Sir, — With reference to the closed footpath near Fawley Court the following springs to mind: “Where there’s a will there’s a way.” — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley