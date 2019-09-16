Scene is not quite what it seems

Sir, — I took this image in a field near Swyncombe woods early one morning of a pile of pigs’ manure.

The rising sun illuminated the steam rising from the pile, the outline giving the impression of tree tops or a range of mountains. It was lucky the light was just right even if the subject was rather off-putting. I got up as close as the nostrils would allow! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme