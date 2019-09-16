Spare a thought for this suffragist

Sir, — The year 2018 was the centenary of women getting the vote, albeit only for a few, but it was a start.

This was, in the main, due to the peaceful and law-abiding endeavours over half a century by the suffragists (not suffragettes) led by Dame Millicent Garrett Fawcett.

In recognition of this, her statue has been erected in Parliament Square, the first woman ever alongside 11 eminent men of the past.

Tomorrow (Saturday) is the last night of the Proms and now by tradition it will close (before the National Anthem) with Jerusalem.

It is not generally recognised that, but for Millicent Fawcett, it might never have seen the light of day.

During the Great War Hubert Parry was commissioned to set William Blake’s poem to music for a concert in 1916.

But as his sponsors were militant and Parry was not, he was about to put it on the back-burner when Dame Millicent intervened and asked him to finish it. This he did and it was performed in 1917 at a suffragist concert to great acclaim.

Parry was delighted and assigned the copyright to the National Union of Women’s Suffrage.

In 1925 it was played at the annual meeting of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, of which Fawcett had been a founder member.

In 1928 all men and all women over 21 years of age were given the vote and Dame Millicent lived to witness this historic event.

She died in 1929 and copyright was transferred by Parry’s executors to the NFWI and it now resides with the rest of their vast archive in the Women’s Library at the London School of Economics.

When you enjoy the last programme of this year’s promenade concerts tomorrow evening, please give a thought to Dame Millicent and then pay a visit to her statue in Parliament Square. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley