Your letters...

In defence of cyclists

Sir, — I was disappointed to read the anti-cyclist letters (Standard, August 30 and September 6).

J Carrell seems to only grudgingly accept our right to be on the road or off it, hinting at that old chestnut about vehicle tax, implying that cyclists are getting road use for free.

Car tax is not spent on the roads and most cyclists are also car owners and pay income tax etc., so we contribute as much as anyone to road maintenance and we do know what it’s like to drive on the roads.

In answer to the question posed, it is legal for cyclists to ride two abreast if conditions allow.

Regarding off-road cycling, I have found most cyclists to be generally courteous and aware of other bridle path users.

It’s remarkable how few other people we come across on the bridleways as they are a fantastic resource and more people should get out of their cars and start using them.

Nicholas Blandy’s letter regarding manners is more ridiculous, characterising cyclists as some kind of yobbish gang both on and off the bike, cluttering up the town.

If he has experienced being shouted at by cyclists perhaps he should consider if his driving was the catalyst.

According to Cycling UK, police attribute “passing too close to the cyclist” as a contributory factor in a staggering 25 per cent of serious collisions between cyclists and large vehicles.

And the police can fine a driver and add three penalty points to their licence for it, pioneered by the West Midlands Police campaign #OpClosePass .

If you overtake a cyclist and then turn left in front of them or overtake on a bend without clear view of the oncoming traffic, which seems to happen more these days, then it’s no surprise if they’re not happy.

Tailgating a cyclist because you can’t wait a few seconds until the road becomes clear to overtake isn’t great either.

I don’t see any letters complaining of being held up on Marlow road by a bus with two people in it, yet you’ll probably have to follow it all the way to Marlow.

Whether on or off-road cycling, it’s always in our interest to watch where we’re going as we will almost always come off worse in any collision.

And we’re out to enjoy ourselves, stay fit and spend money in the local coffee and bike shops, not to start random confrontations, as the writers seem to imply.

Both writers ignored the issue of cars and vans habitually exceeding the 30mph limits across the county.

We all know that speeding vehicles are an issue and some locals also seem to have a talent for landing their cars upside-down. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Way

Orchard Coombe,

Whitchurch Hill



Marching for our children

Sir, — Well done to all those organising and participating in last Saturday’s march in Henley for fairer school funding — an excellent, well-attended event.

Let’s hope that the politicians realise that we can’t be made fools of with large absolute numbers (“£14 billion”), when obviously the number that matters is the per-pupil, per-year number.

It was quite shocking to hear that, even after this proposed increase, our children’s education will still only be funded at 2010 levels.

Ignoring inflation since 2010 is a mistake, I note that Eton’s fees have moved from £30,000 to £40,000 in the same period.

I was pleased to see our local MP turn up, despite his having voted in favour of cuts to funding. He could have chosen not to come, so well done him for taking part.

He did, however, strike a slightly patronising note with the phrase, “Look, do you want the money or not?” when trying to defend the funding levels.

Mr Howell, it’s our money. We pay our taxes, which means we get a say in how it is spent. It is not your money to distribute with patrician largesse.

Please, listen to your voters. Nothing is more important to them than their children’s futures. — Yours faithfully,

Dominic Hall

Peppard Common

Improper response

Sir, — Well, well, what an eye opener it was being in the crowd for the Together for Education march in Henley market place on Saturday morning.

With an audience of parents and children in the hundreds, our MP took to the podium to speak to his constituents.

It was not a rufty tufty crowd and I would hazard the vast majority of adults present were card carrying members of the Waitrose loyalty scheme.

Things rapidly went off script when a dad near me had the temerity to shout “shame!” at the top of his voice during the address.

A heckle but no problem, I thought, for an MP who has had his debating skills polished and honed in the wordsmith crucible of Parliament.

In front of voters, his voters, our MP had to think on his feet and quickly too. “Do you want the £14 billion or not?” he said.

Oh dear. Was this how to get the audience on side? Professional political pundits would call it bad optics.

I guess it was all about the children anyway so maybe he thought why not talk to us like we are all at primary school. No dessert for you until those greens have been eaten.

The gravitas that goes with the title evaporated and our man continued his pitch while simultaneously appearing to deflate like Mr Toad having been pulled over for a traffic offence.

He continued. He had been working on the problem before anyone else even knew there had been one; banging heads together, having meetings, a sole crusader against the slash and burn barbarians of austerity.

There was a polite ripple of applause, the kind you hear at the end of a year 5 nativity play that has been a train wreck from start to finish. It is sobering to reflect that only 18 years ago our wonderful constituency was represented by Michael Heseltine — not perfect but, by comparison, a political colossus. Halcyon days indeed. — Yours faithfully,

Damien D’Souza

Queen Street, Henley

Poorly done, Mr Howell

Sir, — I was involved in the march in Henley on Saturday — marching in an attempt to secure fairer funding for our schools in Oxfordshire, something I feel passionately about.

In fact, the charity I set up, Henley Music School, is now, more than ever, helping local state schools with their music provision as a direct result of the funding cuts.

In order for the school to run at this level I have to raise upwards of £60,000 a year, which is becoming increasingly difficult.

The music school, as a charity, should not exist; it is a service that all schools should be able to provide comfortably, funded by a government which represents the people.

As well as a march, we also heard from some key speakers: Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore primary, who spoke very eloquently and passionately about his lovely school, and the remarkable Catharine Darnton, headteacher at Gillotts, who, as a brilliant mathematician, had every detail of the funding issues to hand.

Then the Rt Hon John Howell MP. Well, I have no words.

A concerned parent asked why the funding had been taken away to begin with - only to be met with an irate reply of “do you want the 14 billion or not?”

I was utterly horrified. Mr Howell was addressing not only parents and pupils but also many heads of our local schools, all of whom are very clever, highly qualified and incredibly hardworking individuals slogging away ridiculous hours just to juggle their meagre budgets.

None of whom needs to be condescended to, none of them needs to be made to feel as if they are merely an annoyance.

I am not a clever person; I am just a violinist doing something I feel strongly about, plugging a gap.

I have watched children transformed by music. I frequently see happy, self-confident young people thanks to music education.

However, I left that march feeling angry, hopeless, dreadfully sad and utterly unrepresented. Poorly done, Mr Howell, poorly done! — Yours faithfully,

Laura Reineke

Chief executive, Henley Music School

Be more constructive

Editor, — John Howell’s comments in your article about the funding of community buses (Standard, August 26) were puzzling, to put it mildly.

Going Forward Buses provides an essential service to many of his constituents in spite of running at a loss due to lack of public funding.

Mr Howell’s suggestion that driverless community buses will one day run on demand, contacted by app, does nothing to instil confidence in his concerns for his constituency or his willingness to address their concerns.

While Going Forward’s owner Mike Ward was not expecting any direct subsidy from Mr Howell, more realistic advice on other ways to keep the service running would have been more constructive. — Yours faithfully,

Bernice Hurst

Goring

Commons conspiracy

Sir, — I pronounce Boris Johnson guilty with regard to the five-week prorogation of parliament. Guilty, that is, of bad presentation of the shutdown.

Parliament’s website says that it goes into recess each year from mid-September to mid-October for the party conference season.

Had there been no prorogation, it would therefore have been shut down anyway for about four weeks.

A normal prorogation (you know, what used to happen each year for centuries until three years ago) lasts a few days.

This whole furore about dictatorship, mass protest, death of democracy and so on is in practical terms about a matter of maybe three days’ non-routine closure.

John Major joined in High Court action against lengthy prorogation. Would that be the same man as prorogued Parliament for three weeks when he was prime minister? I don’t recall riots about that.

Of course, the impending shutdown was a tactical ploy to inhibit opposition to leaving the EU but is no more or less reprehensible than the tactical parliamentary manoeuvres to prevent Brexit.

What is reprehensible is the Tory MPs conspiring against the Conservative manifesto upon which they were elected.

It is particularly ironic that they claim to be upholding the supremacy of parliament, when the whole objective of the Remain exercise is aimed at fulfilling Kenneth Clarke’s long-stated ambition that Westminster should be reduced to the status of a council chamber in Europe. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Questions on our future

Sir, — I wonder if any of your readers have a possible answer to any of the following questions: What happens if Boris Johnson refuses to obey the law (i.e. being dead in a ditch is better than going to the European Union) and decides to force the country to crash out of the EU on October 31 by inaction?

Does that mean that this illegal act would result in the police arresting him on or about October 19?

Could he still be Prime Minister while the criminal justice system handles him?

Does the Queen end up writing the letter to the EU?

Would an act of such illegal defiance by the Prime Minister lead to a real genuine coup?

Would the military have to intervene to ensure that the will of a sovereign parliament is obeyed?

Thinking the unthinkable leads one to ask who is the head of the military in the UK at present and what does he think?

If Boris Johnson is prepared to break the law by not approaching Brussels for an extension because he does not get the deal he wants, then what’s stopping him from saying that he would not recognise the results of an election?

If Boris Johnson loses a vote of no-confidence in the house and he doesn’t resign how does Parliament proceed?

I thought that this past week was going to be exciting but it has turned out to be beyond my wildest imaginings. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Just accept the result

Sir, — Democracy means accepting the verdict of a vote even if you are on the losing side, so why do you continue to publish letters from people seeking to overturn a clear democratic mandate?

There are some nasty words for this sort of thing.

Recent examples include a gang of South Oxfordshire district councillors, waxing hysterical about “Boris suspending Parliament”.

In fact, Parliament is due to be suspended anyway for the party conference season. All Boris has done is reduce the time for debate by a few days. As Parliament has had three years to sort this out and failed, the Prime Minister is being astonishingly moderate.

As for Brexiteers wanting to “sever all ties with our closest neighbours”, this is sheer nonsense. We are a trading nation, ready to do business with everyone, including our nearest neighbours. In the unlikely event that these neighbours want to sever all ties with us, the rest of the world is our oyster.

The people voted to leave the EU, so that we can again run our own affairs and not have to answer to an undemocratic, corrupt and inefficient higher body.

Parliament has defied the clear wish of the people by refusing to implement that vote. In fact, Parliament has ceased to function and is now an undisciplined rabble.

We have the unprecedented situation of an opposition refusing to face a general election. Further words fail me. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Public has right to know

Sir, — There was a time when we used to pride ourselves on our democratic processes and it is not unduly arrogant to suggest that many countries, including our European neighbours, looked upon our institutions with great respect.

They now shake their heads in disbelief as the present Government, headed, we must not forget, by a man elected by 0.13 per cent of the British electorate, attempts to undermine our once envied system of representative democracy.

It is quite clear that not only is Boris Johnson dissembling about having a new plan for leaving the EU and wants to leave without a deal but he is not even willing to publish the government commissioned reports on the very real threats to our medical, food and manufacturing supplies that could follow no deal. Credible information has been presented that the prorogation of Parliament was undertaken in order to prevent MPs from having the temerity to challenge the Prime Minister’s unverifiable statements.

In order to force the Government to divulge this information, which is clearly in the public interest, a motion was put before Parliament demanding that correspondence on the prorogation of Parliament and Operation Yellowhammer - all clearly in the public interest- be published.

Did our Member of Parliament vote to have this information made public so that we might know the risks we face or did he simply do as he was told?

His constituents have a right to know what he did and why he did it. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Luff

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Democracy in danger

Sir, — Having spent my early years in West Africa, I see parallels between the gyrations of our current parliament and those of early post-independence attempts at democracy on the old Gold Coast.

The only difference between then and the current British parliamentary tribal coup d’etat attempts here are the absence of tanks, uniforms and dark glasses.

Is this the pit that British voters are happy to allow their democracy to be pushed into by their elected representatives? — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Appalled by staying in

Sir, — In reply to your correspondent Brain Benson AMRAeS, MCIM (Standard, September 6), I am appalled at the thought of staying in the EU, so where does this new law leave us? — Yours faithfully,

John Williams

Greys Road, Henley

P.S. Unfortunately, I have no letters after my name but I have got my FA coaching badge, so probably FAC!

MPs stole our authority

Sir, — It cannot be right that two-thirds of MPs who behaved so badly that they know they would not get re-elected at a general election can block a general election.

The Fixed Term Parliament Act is an aberration in a democratic country and must be repealed but it would take a majority of MPs to get the repeal done and they are happy living on the hog with our money.

They have stolen the voters’ authority from us. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Doughty

Verey Close, Twyford

Treatment was unfair

Editor, — One might have a modest amount of sympathy for the lady and her cut finger, the subject of your main front-page article, which was highly critical of the minor injuries unit at Townlands Memorial Hosppital (Standard, Setpember 6), and presumably rather more with the inevitable family distress over their injured child.

However, for the Standard to headline this on the front page appears to be sensationalist and inappropriate overkill.

You should be aware from data made available to Townlands Steering Group that:

• There has been only one recorded complaint about the unit between September 2018 and May 2109.

• The latest patient satisfaction scores are 4.98 out of 5, with 99.6 per cent likely to recommend it and the recorded comments being overwhelmingly positive.

Whatever this lady’s experience, which may or may not justify a reasoned complaint, there seems to be no justification for this heavy-handed treatment by the paper of what appears from available information to be a highly regarded service.

It can only be demotivating for the staff whom the community appears to value highly.

Of course, users need to understand that the minor injuries unit cannot have all the facilities of the Royal Berkshire Hospital and that traffic probably does not justify the resource of an X-ray service 24/7. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Aitken

Lower Assendon

Only praise for hospital

I take great offence at Judith Phelan castigating the minor injuries unit at Townlands.

I recently attended this unit suffering from a broken toe and was treated efficiently and extremely politely. I have nothing but praise for it.

Mrs Phelan’s family should have gone direct to accident and emergency at the Royal Berkshire Hospital as a suspected broken leg can hardly be classed as a minor injury. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Huntington

Swiss Farm, Henley

We’re lucky actually

Sir, — The issue Judith Phelan appears to have with Townlands is that she and her grandson had to wait for assessment and treatment on their respective visits.

There are many places in the world, including some deprived areas in the UK, where patients would walk on their knees and wait for a week just to reach the caring and well-qualified healthcare professionals who work in our excellent hospital.

Try accident and emergency at a run-down understaffed inner city hospital on a Saturday night and then you just might have cause to complain about “wait time”.

My suggestion is that she gets a job at Townlands as a volunteer and experiences the real world in a medical environment instead of spouting such a diatribe. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

My care was excellent

Sir, — I feel I must respond to your story about the minor injuries unit at Townlands.

I had reason to go to there on Christmas Day 2017, not long after the unit had opened for patients.

I had a severely lacerated hand after a cat bite and needed stitches.

The staff I met were unfailingly caring and professional in their treatment to me. My daughter, who lives in Marlow and was with me at the time, was extremely impressed by their treatment and care.

I haven’t had cause to attend the unit since that fateful Christmas and I felt really sad to read your story about lack of care.

Possibly we are all expecting too much from our sadly pressed medical carers in the NHS. — Yours faithfully,

Maureen Buckland

War Memorial Place, Henley

Rambling grievance

Sir, — I have never written to a newspaper before but feel moved to do so now in order to express my disappointment with your decision to devote most of the front page to someone’s grievance over care at the Townlands Memorial Hospital’s minor injuries unit.

Whilst I’m sympathetic to Judith Phelan’s cut finger and her grandson’s broken leg, which I’m sure were both most upsetting situations, I feel that your decision to devote 66 column inches (to put it in perspective, that is probably the height of your average female reader) to such a rambling, one-sided and in many respects personally offensive diatribe towards NHS staff by a disgruntled patient is hardly impressive journalism nor is it sensible front page material when there are far more newsworthy stories on later pages of your paper.

Call me misguided, but I have always believed the newspapers are there to provide unbiased reports of news, not to give people with grievances about poor service the opportunity to vent their spleen.

Surely a formal complaint to the relevant organisation is the appropriate forum for such matters, or should we all write in when we feel we have had substandard service from our public services?

If so, I will be sure to contact you to send a reporter and photographer next time my bins are forgotten or the police pull me over (erroneously) for using a mobile while driving. — Yours faithfully,

R Doncaster

Stoke Row

P.S. By sheer coincidence, I had to go to the minor injuries unit on Saturday night and found the staff to be both efficient and helpful, as they have always been whenever I have needed them.

Oh, and just for the record, I have no family or close friends who work for Townlands or any other part of the NHS.

Different experience

Editor, — While I sympathise with Judith Phelan and especially her grandson regarding their unfortunate experience at Townlands, my experience was the opposite.

Last December, I was admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s accident and emergency department after being accurately diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease by my GP at Sonning Common health centre, Dr Nick Smith.

He rang the department and insisted on speaking to its head, explaining his detailed diagnosis and requesting an immediate admission for me, a CT Scan, plus a lumbar puncture if my scan was clear. He knew that only an analysis of my spinal fluid would determine if I had Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare life-threatening, paralysing disease affecting one in 80,000 patients every year. Eight per cent die and many survivors are paralysed for life as a result of “locked-in” syndrome from GBS.

It took two days before I could convince the staff at the Royal Berks to carry out a lumbar puncture and two failed attempts before an experienced anaesthetist was able to extract a sample of my spinal fluid which confirmed I had GBS.

Owing to my age, I then had to convince a consultant neurologist to prescribe lifesaving IVIG treatment because it is so expensive.

He wanted to be sure that I would take rehabilitation seriously if he agreed to prescribe IVIG treatment. My treatment began and I was advised I would probably be in hospital and would remaining paralysed for many weeks, possible several months.

I was put in a renal ward, despite my kidneys being perfectly normal. No one in the ward could understand why I was there. None of the ward staff knew anything about this rare neurological illness, so I researched GBS on the internet.

I found that I needed to try to use my paralysed muscles, to be able to breath normally, to try to stand up and try to walk.

So I did this every two hours, day and night, despite being told to stay in bed by daytime staff.

I finally discharged myself on January 3 to be able to focus on my rehabilitation with people who understood this rare but often fatal disease, who would assist me.

When I had a relapse in February, I was admitted to the excellent rapid access care unit at Townlands where Dr Alison Espley took time to explain the details of my illness and advise me on how best to achieve a full recovery. Her excellent team also carried out every relevant test to reassure me I was making a good recovery.

Dr Espley was the only doctor who took the time to explain my condition to me in detail. She finally enabled me to fully understand the causes and effects of GBS and what I needed to do to be able to reach a fully recovery.

Thanks to her advice, I was able to cycle in March and swim in April.

Last month I managed to water ski while on holiday in France.

Thanks to Dr Smith, who probably saved my life with his accurate initial diagnosis, the IVIG treatment and especially Dr Espley and her team at Townlands, I’m a 78-year-old water skier.

With reasonable luck and regular exercise, I should not be an expensive charge on the NHS for the rest of my life. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

Very useful care unit

Sir, — I was surprised to see your main headline describing the minor injuries unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital as “useless”.

Unlike Judith Phelan, I have needed to go to the unit only once, but I can only say that the reception and treatment I received on that occasion were exemplary in all respects.

The incident that took me there occurred in the early evening of July 22 when I managed to slice into the back of one of my fingers with a very sharp kitchen knife.

As we live in Woodcote, we would normally expect to go to the hospital in Wallingford but the Oxford Health information desk informed us that Wallingford was closed, whereas Townlands would be open until 10pm.

This turned out to be wrong and when we arrived at 8.10pm, the Townlands unit had also just closed.

However, seeing us peering at the opening-times notice on the door, the receptionist let us in and, having checked with the duty staff, assured us that my injury could still be dealt with.

There were a couple of other patients ahead of us and after about half an hour we were taken through to the treatment room.

In the event, my cut needed quite a lot of attention, including 17 stitches, and it was a good hour-and-a-half before the treatment was finished — more than two hours after the unit had officially closed for the night.

Throughout that time the senior paramedic on duty and her trainee assistant went about their business in a sympathetic, friendly and thoroughly professional way.

Our experience that evening was quite the reverse of Mrs Phelan’s. We returned home full of praise for the kindness, consideration and high standards we had encountered.

I can assure you that not all its patients feel that the Townlands’ minor injuries unit is “useless”. — Yours faithfully,

John Sandford

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Treasured resource

I do feel that your headline “Hospital care unit ‘useless’” was a gross misrepresentation of a treasured and fantastic resource that we in Henley are so lucky to have.

Of course, sometimes people have to wait to see a nurse or doctor but it’s not because the staff are playing on their phones or having a long lunch.

It means they are busy dealing with other patients, some who may have very difficult injuries or problems to deal with.

I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff at Townlands and I hope you, as a local and widely read newspaper, ensure that a thank you is on your front page instead of the slating headline last week. — Yours faithfully,

Joanne Duncan

Rotherfield Greys

Family was at fault

I was very disappointed with the Henley Standard last week.

What an appalling headline and poorly written article about Townlands — based on a biased and one-sided account.

Stories like this can ruin the reputation of a service and this one should never have made it to print.

The family in question were the ones at fault by going with a suspected broken leg to the wrong place. Further education is obviously needed on the appropriate usage of a “minor injuries” unit.

As for the moaning about the two-hour wait for an injured finger, I hope they feel suitably embarrassed. I’m sure there was someone in greater need and the wait was justified.

It is very unfair to discredit the valuable work of the minor injuries unit based on the opinion of one misguided and impatient family.

I really hope the hospital is issued with an apology. We should be supporting our local services, not running them down. We are very lucky to have this service. I for one am very grateful. — Yours faithfully,

Maria Lawrence

Reading Road, Henley

Importance of ‘minor’

Sir, — I am moved to write in protest at last week’s front page assassination of the minor injuries unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

Why on earth didn’t Mrs Phelan and family take her grandson directly to the Royal Berkshire Hospital as they were obviously convinced he had a broken leg and were aware that there was no X-ray in Henley at the weekend.

I feel that the Henley Standard was disloyal to our excellent unit which, by its very name, is a minor injuries unit. — Yours faihtfully.

Tony Wright

Greys Road, Henley

Demeaning to all staff

Sir, — I was very disappointed to read Judith Phelan’s account of her visits to Townlands Memorial Hospital.

To use the term “absolutely useless” is very demeaning to all the staff who work there and do their best in what may be difficult circumstances.

For a minor injuries unit to even be open on a Saturday is something we should all be grateful for and, what’s more, unlike in most other countries, it is free.

I know several people who have had exceptionally good treatment there. — Yours faithfully,

Jane MacLean

Kidmore End

We’re trying hard in NHS

Sir, — Having been at the sharp end of illness last week with my husband being admitted to the rapid access care unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital with a severe episode of gastroenteritis requiring intravenous fluids, I was astounded to then read your front page article regarding the care received in the minor injuries unit.

For more than 30 years I have worked in the administrative team at the Hart Surgery in Henley and because of the wonderful care my husband received last week with the kindness, professionalism and support we both received (as did several other patients) from the rapid access care unit, I felt it important to reply and say that we should be so thankful to have not only the care of our GP practices but, more importantly, in this case Townlands.

There are so many aspects of medical support that come from this hospital and we would certainly know about it if they weren’t there — so many patients would really suffer.

To read this article really saddened me. Criticism just lowers self-esteem and morale and there was a real sense of hurt felt at the hospital.

All of us in the NHS are trying so hard to offer a great service under huge public expectation — it is sometimes difficult to meet these expectations and this sort of public display does not help one bit. Why should we continue to bother…

We should all really appreciate what we have and that we have Townlands on our doorstep.

I could not have been more impressed with my husband’s care and, needless to say, we/I shall continue to bother. — Yours faithfully,

Lisbeth Finlay

Milton Close, Henley

We need sign to gallery

Sir, — I am writing this letter in the hope of prompting some urgent action by Henley Town Council to produce more meaningful signage for our lovely Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place.

We, as the local arts guild, well appreciate how lucky we are to have a designated art gallery in our town and Henley is indeed the envy of many such towns in the UK in still having somewhere to exhibit art and suchlike throughout the year.

The gallery is, I think, rented out nearly every week of the year and as such brings in a great deal of revenue to the council coffers.

And when an exhibition is staged there, organisations using it have to spend hundreds of pounds on publicity to get footfall.

What does not help is that there is virtually nothing to say to Henley’s many visitors and even some local people that we have this jewel in our town but that it is a bit hidden away right up the hill behind the town hall.

Surely a sign on, say, the town hall wall opposite the Greys Road car park entrance, could alert visitors to the gallery, or even a large sign in the King’s Road car park?

I have mentioned this to previous mayors and town councillors but nothing has ever been done seemingly.

This subject also comes up with regularity when I talk to other exhibiting groups.

The Henley Arts and Crafts Guild has an exhibition coming up in a few weeks and we will put up posters and banners around the town but to visitors from the rest of the country and overseas, these are not very effective if there is no really obvious signage to show them where to go.

Watch out, friends, you may yet see me with a sandwich board saying “Art gallery” standing in Market Place in a few weeks’ time! — Yours faithfully,

Ann Spicer

Chair, Henley Arts and Crafts Guild

Sad to lose pre-school

Sir, — The governors of Goring Primary School were saddened by the recent closure of Goring and Cleeve Pre-School. The strong ties between the school and pre-school have been hugely beneficial to local families for many years.

We feel strongly that there should be provision for the education of younger children in the village and, to this end, we have investigated introducing a nursery class as part of the school.

Regrettably, we have concluded that this is not financially viable at this time, although our long-term aim is for pre-school provision to be available in Goring. If you think you might consider enrolling your child in a nursery class in the future, it would be helpful if you could register your interest with the school as this will give us an indication of potential demand for places. Call (01491) 872289 or email office.3803@goring.oxon.sch.uk

Our headteacher, Angela Wheatcroft, is always happy to give tours for any prospective parents of pupils up to year 6, providing an opportunity to experience the daily life of our vibrant school community.

If you would like to arrange a visit, please contact the school office for details of the available dates. — Yours faithfully,

The governors

Goring Primary School, Wallingford Road, Goring