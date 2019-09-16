Monday, 16 September 2019

This hedge is much nicer than wall

Sir, — The open aspect of the churchyard at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe is one of its many appealing features.

That the existing beech hedge should be replaced by a wall defies belief.

As a regular visitor to Swyncombe, I can appreciate Paul Sargeantson’s dismay at the proposed wall (Standard, September 6). Even in the winter, when I took this photograph, the beech hedge and trees beyond frame the graveyard beautifully.

A wall divides land and people and I can see no merit in the idea. — Yours faithfully,

Anna Cornell

Richmond, Surrey

Sir, — I write with reference to the proposed wall at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe. While it’s not clear on the rationale for this development, notwithstanding the very salient points raised by your correspondent Paul Sargeantson, I would like to draw your attention to the following:

On environmental and conservation grounds, to remove a natural feature such as the beech hedge, which has been an integral part of the churchyard boundary for many years, with a physical structure for which there is no need in terms of structural integrity for the churchyard, or any collective benefit to the community, relatives of others also interred in the graveyard, is entirely inappropriate.

Please also note the Living Churchyards project comments how cemeteries are valued for their biodiversity, so removing a natural object will inevitably devalue that environment. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Hoare

Benson

