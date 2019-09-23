Your letters...

More action on crossing

Sir, — I read with great interest the latest Oxfordshire County Council position with regard to a new Thames crossing in the Henley/Reading vicinity (Standard, September 13).

For more than 80 years our local politicians in Berkshire and Oxfordshire have been discussing this issue.

The various reports commissioned over that time could probably fill a good part of our local library and the cost spent on those reports would have paid for a significant section of a new bridge by now.

Our continued failure to come to any agreement now blights the quality of life for many residents of Remenham, Henley, Sonning, Caversham and Reading and wider afield who have to live with tens of thousands of vehicles going through and polluting their communities on a daily basis.

The last report I read identified that some 40 per cent of the traffic going through Henley is through traffic and a properly designed third bridge could significantly reduce that figure.

I know this will be provocative, but I believe it to be fair, when I say that Oxfordshire politicians have often been the main cause of the lack of progress on this project, sometimes for very good reasons but more latterly not.

Their latest position in opposing a third Thames crossing is made more questionable when the county council advocates significant housebuilding targets, major economic expansion and innovative transport links such as the Oxford to Cambridge expressway.

Their latest stipulations for a public transport, pedestrian and cyclist-only bridge would not only be very expensive but would do little to alleviate the real problem.

If we are serious about tackling the issue, we need a solution that is future-proofed and builds in capacity to meet the Government’s and local councils’ very ambitious housebuilding targets and business growth.

We should not be looking at the bridge in isolation but address the legitimate concerns of residents and representatives who fear the impact a new bridge would have on their communities and ensure the solutions (be they enhanced road capacity, new roads or something else) are part of the project and included in the overall cost of the project.

A new bridge is going to cost many tens, if not hundreds, of millions of pounds and will need the Government to fund most if not all the cost. Including the costs of the requisite road improvements is not going to “break the camel’s back”.

Residents, councillors and MPs need to be honest about their genuine concerns and ensure they are properly addressed in the final scheme and stop time wasting and evading the issue.

For too long we have kicked the can down the road on this issue and our residents and businesses have suffered as a consequence.

A different approach is desperately required otherwise we will still be discussing this in another 80 years. — Yours faithfully,

Frank Browne

Chairman, the Henley Society, Rotherfield Greys

P.S. Please note that my views are not necessarily those of the Henley Society.

Keep dogs on the lead

Sir, — A few days ago a neighbour called me at 7.30am and I’m glad she did because she told me that there were dogs in the field adjacent to our houses.

I managed to scare them off but not before I found a dead sheep and by the gate two traumatised others. These both had bad wounds to their legs and neck.

The owner, a local sheep farmer, was informed and he called the police. He was told that someone would attend within the hour but they did not.

As I was the only one who saw these dogs, I gave the police some details on the telephone.

The vet, however, came over and treated the wounded animals.

The dogs had disappeared into the surrounding woodland and weren’t seen again.

Many people walking their dogs have no control of them and sheep worrying is not uncommon in this area.

I suspect that some might find it amusing to see little Fido chasing these unfortunate animals, sometimes causing sheep with unborn lambs to abort.

If people have no control of their dogs they must be put on a lead while passing fields with livestock. — Yours faithfully,

David Wood

Maidensgrove

Selfish and rude cyclists

Sir, — Culham Lane between Cockpole Green and Remenham Hill is, as its name suggests, not the widest road and in parts cars mount the kerb to pass each other. Visibility around the bends is also not the best.

On Saturday morning, driving below 30mph, I was confronted by three cyclists riding side-by-side towards me. Had I not hit the brakes and come to total standstill, the one riding on my side of the road would have sailed over the middle of my bonnet, in the process damaging himself, his bicycle and my car.

Whose insurance premiums would have rocketed on renewal?

I did toot and in response got a two-fingered salute. How courteous!

By the way, I drive a small Peugeot, not a large 4x4 or an otherwise broad vehicle.

I used to cycle and am well aware of the rules for both cyclists and motorists.

Sadly, on both sides there are arrogant and selfish people who let the rest of us down. — Yours faithfully,

Jacky Hayward

Burchett’s Green

Wonderful hospital

I, too, was completely shocked and horrified at the article about the minor injuries unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital (Standard, September 6). Myself, my son and my partner have all attended this superb hospital and have always been treated by highly professional members of staff.

They have been caring, patient and always full of empathy and they go above and beyond duty.

They are all an absolute credit to their profession and we are so grateful to have a wonderful hospital on our doorstep.

To think those poor members of staff have had to read such an insulting article is absolutely appalling.

Thank you, Townlands, for being so wonderful. You’re all amazing. — Yours faithfully,

Amy Betts

Sonning Common

Ill-judged and naive

Sir, — Having jumped at the chance to publicise criticism of the Townlands Memorial Hospital’s minor injuries unit, and having had time to reflect, I trust you will now acknowledge your naivety in this matter, especially your very ill-judged headline, and issue an unreserved, front page apology to the unit and indeed the hospital as a whole. — Yours faithfully,

John Batty

Henley

Not quite the whole story

Sir, — While noting your letter writers’ praise for the services at Townlands Memorial Hospital, it may be worth noting that the system is not perfect.

Quoting NHS satisfaction ratings on themselves is somewhat naïve. Their data collection is ludicrously haphazard and stunningly incomplete.

Here’s one example of many. On Fridays, the audiology unit has a “walk-in” service starting at 9am. I arrived recently at 8.50am to be told I was number nine in the queue.

An hour–and-a-half later they’d got to number six. At 10.40am my 10-minute consultation happened but I followed number six presumably because numbers seven and eight had simply given up.

The reason given for not having a proper booking system was that they were “short of resources”. Piffle. Since the invention of the telephone (1876) and now the internet (1990), appointment systems use virtually nil “resources”. This is simply treating patients with disdain.

I finally got a satisfaction ratings card which I completed with my lowest rating and complaint and posted back to them. Do you think numbers seven and eight were given a card or is it just possible that l00 per cent of the queuing patients were appalled at the dreadful service but knew nothing of the ratings card system?

There’s undoubtedly many virtuous and caring staff at Townlands. Having a rotten “walk-in” system and attempting to deceive the public with invalid statistics does not reflect well on the organisation. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Jones

Reading Road, Henley

Unwanted patient

Sir, — May I record my gratitude to the NHS for a short-notice appointment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Sunday but also my incredulity that the weekday pay-by-the-hour parking arrangements in the very empty nearby streets unaccountably did not extend to Sunday to help facilitate my very short visit.

The official message would appear to be “avoid Reading if you possibly can”.

May I also record my strong support for the Oxfordshire position’in relation to the proposed Thames third bridge at Reading, a nightmarish proposition. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Remainers must explain

Sir, — I agree with Rolf Richardson (Standard, September 13) asking why you publish so many pro-remain letters when the result of the referendum was to leave the EU.

However, I would welcome letters from those who would still vote remain explaining exactly what they mean by remain.

As the EU accelerates towards a politically and economically unified state, there seem to be only two remain options.

We either stay outside the unifying state with diminishing powers and rights or we join the unified state, taking the euro.

I have never heard someone who voted to remain state clearly what they envisage our future to be in the EU.

It would be good to know if their true purpose is to take the euro or have a unified army, for example, as it is for so many of our current or past politicians.

However, there is the possibility that once the glue of trying to stop Brexit has passed, the bureacratic EU will fall apart.

Sadly, the actions of those who voted to remain but will not accept the result of the referendum have led to The Red Flag being sung in parliament.

They do need to explain their vision of the future in the EU. We only know why the Marxists want to remain. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Politicians must grow up

Sir, — What David Cameron does not appear to have said in his memoires is that there are no winners in this Brexit war and that the nation as a whole has already lost quite a lot.

Who really cares what Cameron thinks about Boris Johnson or Michael Gove or for that matter Priti Patel?

If he had cared about this country his book would have appeared three years ago.

Going back to our real problems, anyone who thinks that whatever happens on October 31 this crisis will cease does not understand the problem. If we leave without a deal we carry on negotiating with the EU but from a weaker position.

Indeed, Cameron did let the genie out of the bottle and it is determined to irrevocably change the political culture of our society.

It has already been suggested that we might need a more formal constitution. This may of course be a good thing which could bring us into the 21st century but it is painful to hear the current rhetoric and see the shenanigan of a minority government led by an individual elected by so few people.

And if the Supreme Court rejects the decision of the Scottish Court then the Scottish Nationalists will have been given another nail to hammer into the coffin of the union. It is now time for really grown-up politics and for us to decide what is more important: the health of the United Kingdom or the fortunes of the Tory party? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Saddened for scouts

It was extremely sad to read about the fire at Shiplake scout hut (Standard, August 13).

In the past our very generous town council have donated a large amount of money to Henley Rugby Club.

Surely it could give a donation to the scouts, whom I consider a much more worthwhile cause. – Yours faithfully,

Margaret Thompson

Reading Road, Henley

Thanks for generosity

Sir, — The Henley Volunteer Drivers held a street collection on Friday, August 6 and, despite a low footfall and a lack of “ready cash”, we raised a grand total of £403.52.

This money goes towards the running expenses of the charity and gives an opportunity to publicise the service and hopefully recruit new drivers.

We are always grateful to the people of Henley for continuing to support this valuable community service.

Its aims are to provide door-to-door transport for elderly and disabled people in Henley and Shiplake, who are unable to use public transport, to essential medical appointments in Henley and at surrounding hospitals.

We are always seeking new drivers. It is not an onerous or a regular commitment so if you wish to volunteer, or would like more information on the bureau’s services, please call the office on (01491) 572923. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Case

Fund-raising officer, Henley Volunteer Drivers, Greys Road, Henley

In search of relatives

I am originally from North Stoke and my mother from Wallingford.

I’m now living in Australia and am compiling my family tree and trying to find relatives of my maternal grandfather.

I’m looking for relatives of Tony — known as Noddy or Nobby — Clark or Clarke, from Benson. He was born around 1930 to 1935 and married a lady with the name Gay. They had one son.

If any reader has any information, please email at sjgay69@gmail.com

Many thanks. — Yours faithfully,

Samantha Gay (née Ray)

Sydney, Australia

Good luck with move

I would just like to wish Lorraine Hillier and all the team at Hot Gossip well in their move to new premises in Reading Road, Henley.

I’m sure they will continue to serve a good and wide selection of coffee and tea, hot chocolate, soft drinks and smoothies as well as a good selection of baguettes, sandwiches, toasties, soups, cakes and other homemade goodies,

I look forward to seeing everyone at the beginning of October. — Yours faithfully,

Marc Etheridge.

Queen Street Mews, Henley

First aid lessons

Editor, — You never know how you would act in an emergency, yet our actions could save a life.

This is why it’s fantastic that, after 10 years of campaigning by the British Red Cross, it will be compulsory for first aid skills to be taught in all state schools in England from 2020. It’s an impactful way to give young people the confidence they need to help someone.

As parents, my husband Ben and I are so thrilled our children will be able to learn these important skills so that they never feel completely helpless in an emergency situation. It’s also a relief knowing that if anything were to happen to them in the future, more people might be able to help.

So many women I know, especially those weaning their babies, are terrified of the possibility of their child choking. But children learning first aid could make all the difference if one of their younger siblings was choking at home.

However, this new legislation is just for schools in England and teaching first aid in schools in the rest of the UK is optional. We support the British Red Cross’s call for it to become a compulsory part of the curriculum throughout the UK so all schoolchildren get the same chance to learn how to save a life. — Yours faithfully.

Marina Fogle

Fawley