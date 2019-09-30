Your letters...

Protect our old bridge

An application for listed building consent for removal of the present, unauthorised lights and for permanent replacement lights has been submitted to Wokingham Borough Council by a Robert Drayton.

The bridge connects the counties of Oxfordshire and Berkshire and has done so since 1786 when this Headington stone bridge, now Grade I listed, was built.

Only two per cent of all listed buildings are Grade I listed and deemed to be of national significance and of great importance to the nation’s built heritage.

Therefore Historic England (formerly English Heritage) is being consulted and has a say in any decision on this matter regarding the proposed changes.

Who has not been consulted are Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council.

The first should be consulted at least as a near neighbour, while the district council should be involved in the whole planning process as Wokingham can only be responsible for “their” part of the bridge.

And what about the county council as the highways authority? Does it not own the bridge, or part of it, and should this application not have been made by them as the same time? I think so.

The planning legislation and planning advice says that the local planning authority is to have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building or its setting to protect listed buildings from “unsuitable and insensitive alterations”.

The proposals are for metal fixings to support the new strings of lights. These are to be inserted into the lime-mortar joints which are the vital “glue” of any lime stone wall; without this essential lime mortar, none of our circa pre-1900 buildings would now be standing.

However carefully and expertly this proposed work is done, every metal pin will create a small opening into the 240-year-old old lime mortar, eventually allowing water to penetrate between it and the metal, causing long-term damage to the stonework.

No amount of future inspections, maintenance and repairs will change the fact that this proposal, if given the go-ahead, will cause long-term, irreversible harm to the fabric of this national monument, which we are so very lucky to have and enjoy as our much-loved local bridge. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Henley Archaeological & Historical Group

We all need to do more

Sir, — I was very happy to join the climate strike event in Henley on Friday and to see so many equally concerned people of all ages gathered there to express that concern.

It seemed to me that the main “demands” of protesters was that governments have to do something.

They certainly do, but real change must come from the bottom up. To believe that we can overcome this crisis and still “keep our stuff” is delusional. I did wonder how many of those present have assessed their lifestyle carbon footprint and looked at how they can radically reduce it.

When one reads that a sustainable carbon footprint for the global population is a mere 2,000kg per annum and one long-haul flight represents about 1,500kg, it’s hard to see how we can ever reach a state of carbon zero without a massive reduction in consumption of goods and services.

Each £10,000 of income represents 1,000kg per annum of carbon in consumer goods alone (and this does not include domestic fuel and energy, food, or travel).

To complete an audit of your household or personal carbon footprint, visit www.resurgence.org/resources/carbon-calculator.

html — Yours faithfully,

Martin Wise

Goring Heath

P.S. My carbon footprint is 5,500kg per annum

Real issue for children

Climate change is real and we as people really need to see what could potentially be happening right before our eyes.

I only recently became passionate about this issue and since then have learned all about what is actually happening.

I know that the new thing going around is the saying “save the turtles” and while, yes, plastic straws are a big problem, there are lots of other impactful ways that we can make a change.

One of the major problems we face is people not believing that climate change is real and not doing anything. If all or even most of humanity could realise it is real and actually did something to help we would be a lot better off.

I know that to older people climate change is not that big a deal because they won’t be around to see the full effect that they have caused to Mother Earth but we children are going to be the ones to really feel the heat of global warming and climate change.

I think the climate strikes that are happening more and more are a really good idea because we can spread the word more than before — and we need to get more people believing that climate change is a real thing.

I think we need to organise more strikes and marches for people to go to and when people come they either buy a banner or the stuff to make one.

If the whole point of these marches is to reduce, reuse and recycle, then bring a recycled banner. You can use any scrap paper or old cloth and old blankets to make a fantastic banner and if they are cloth you can even use them multiple times.

Another key thing in spreading the word about climate change is teaching children about it in school so that they can be inspired to do more about it at home.

At my home I have been pushing my family to become more eco-friendly and now we do not use our tumble drier, we put on a jumper instead of turning on the heating and we put our food waste in a recycling container instead of the landfill bin.

Our food waste is taken to an anaerobic digester to turn into lovely renewable energy. So when you are at home, instead of putting scraps into the landfill bin, throw it into a food waste bin so even then you are helping the environment.

These are all reasons that I am going to these marches.

Climate change is real and we need to start doing more. — Yours faithfully,

Madeline Moe

Year 7 Gillotts School, Henley

Contrary evidence

Sir, — The concern over climate change doesn’t seem to have reached Henley since the car parks are full of large cars pooping out harmful fumes to get there. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View, Henley

Congestion solution

Sir, — In Athens, in order to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, cars can only be driven on alternate days according to their number plates.

Would this idea help tackle the congestion in Henley? — Yours faithfully,

T Hathaway

Newtown Gardens, Henley

Couldn’t feed ourselves

Sir, — The relentless need for new-build housing is not the only consequence of the relentless increase in the UK’s population.

Traffic chaos on our roads and parking chaos in our streets are daily reminders.

There is one issue that affects all of us. Food. The way we grow it and a serious lack of it.

The Second World War taught us that we could not feed 45 million people growing food organically and in harmony with nature. We were already overpopulated.

Farmers were forced down the intensification of agriculture road. We bulldozed and blew up hedges and ditches, we bulldozed and burnt woods and we ploughed up wildflower meadows.

Out went crop rotation and leaving fields fallow every fourth year to rest and recover. In came higher yielding corn crops and shorter straw length together with artificial nitrate and phosphate fertilizer.

To try to control nature we spayed our fields with pesticides and insecticides. Some of these additions found their way into streams, rivers and seas (run-off).

As a result of these changed farming methods, we did manage to grow more food.

One downside of this meant half the UK’s wildlife was wiped out (RSPB).

Despite these increases in yield, the UK can only grow enough food for 54 per cent of our huge 66 million population (quoted on Farming Today last week).

On this basis alone, the UK has at least 30 million people too many. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Better to help these angels

After the tragic intervention of the “blinkered bureaucracy”, the Chiltern Centre in Henley has risen again to fight back, although sadly it is now unable to offer the amazingly valuable respite to parents of under-18s with the problems with which the angels at the centre have been calmly coping for so long.

However, the centre has more young adults and families queuing for help than its limited space allows, so for the staff it is “business as usual”.

A small gathering of us watched founding patron Gaie Scouller cut the ribbon to officially open the newly refurbished centre and took the opportunity to congratulate all involved in this amazing facility which deserves not just admiration but ongoing support from the community at large.

Next time you are minded to raise a bit of money to help “save the planet” just remember that your small contribution is not at all likely to really help to save the planet, which will go on being manipulated by the sun despite any human effort at intervention, but it might do an enormous amount to help those angels at the Chiltern Centre. — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Fawley Hill

Selective interpretation

Sir, — Dan Remenyi urges grown-up politics and then proceeds to deride the Prime Minister by the cheap snipe of referring to him as elected by so few people (Standard, September 20).

As I’m sure he well knows, a mid-term change of leader by whichever governing party results in a change of prime minister.

There is no law that the new incumbent must seek a personal mandate but the public expect it.

Under the awful Fixed Term Parliaments Act, a general election can only take place by a resolution of the Commons or as a result of a vote of no confidence. Guess what? Mr Johnson asked for a general election but the House refused it. Complaints should therefore be directed at his disruptive opponents.

The court actions against the Government involve a person who was elected by nobody at all. Mr Remenyi also suggests that if we leave without a deal, our position in subsequent negotiations will be weakened.

Creating weakness by proclaiming that we wouldn’t leave without a deal resulted in an atrocious offer that Parliament rejected three times.

I’m pretty sure that a more positive approach from the outset would have resulted in mutually satisfactory arrangements and much less acrimony.

I agree wholeheartedly that we need a properly codified constitution. Our present arrangements seem pretty much a case of selective interpretation according to the political whims of the day, with a seasoning of parliamentary pantomimes, speculative court actions and rent-a-mobs.

I don’t know why I am bothering with this staunch defence, when I’m not even an assured Conservative voter. I vote tactically according to who I think is best for the country at the time of a general election.

From a distinctly unimpressive range of choice, next time round I will opt for government by Boris Johnson, unless the Tory dissidents bring him down in the meantime.

If that happens, I’ll move my vote to a party more in tune with the spirit of the age. Monster Raving Loony Party seems to fit the bill. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Good day for democracy

Sir, — Maybe it is the most fundamental principle of our democracy that no one is above the law and this goes back at least to Magna Carta.

The Supreme Court has supported this principle but it has not spelled out the consequence for the perpetrator of the unlawful act of trying to stymie our lawfully elected Parliament.

When someone commits an unlawful act are there not consequences in the form of a penalty such as a fine or even imprisonment?

I would be really interested to know who will pay for this unlawful act? One imagines that if the Prime Minister attempts to suspend Parliament again it could be construed as contempt of court.

One of the most disappointing aspects of the Brexit fiasco is how so many people have become so bored with it. It is one of the most important and, in a real sense, refreshing things that has happened to British politics in hundreds of years.

What does it matter if it takes years and a number of referenda to resolve? The country is split so it is perfectly appropriate that Parliament should also be split. What is worrying is that other legislation which the country needs to advance is being neglected. Maybe the solution is that Parliament needs to sit 48 weeks a year and work 12 hours a day.

But let us not just say “Get it over with at any price”. Maybe we need a written constitution which involves a fairer voting system?

It really does look like Boris Johnson may be pushing George Canning out of the record of having the shortest term as prime minister in office.

In the meantime, hooray for the Supreme Court. It is a great day for democracy in the United Kingdom. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Can we have fewer signs?

Sir, — I read with interest your article regarding Henley Town Council’s discussion regarding the use of A-boards in the town (Standard, September 13 and 20).

I hope it could be extended to include the extensive use of estate agent signage, which is not aesthetically pleasing and detracts from the beauty of Henley. The excellent action taken by Hammersmith and Fulham Council a few years ago to address the proliferation of estate agent signs in that borough has resulted in a much more pleasant environment for residents and visitors.

This was simply achieved by the enforcement of the regulation requiring advertisement consent to be granted by the council.

Can our council follow this example or am I missing some fundamental point? — Yours faithfully,

Doug Balfour

Fair Mile, Henley

Community heroes

If I have understood correctly, South Oxfordshire District Council will not approve the names of living people for our new roads in Sonning Common.

What a pity as we have so many people in our community who, in their own unique way, have served our village so well.

Examples are Douglas Kedge, Barrie Greenwood and Tom Fort, three hard-working parish councillors who have worked tirelessly on council matters and on our parish plan, Freda Buckner running the lunch club for the last 30 years, Elaine Louks fostering her 81st baby, John and Diana Pearman organising the FISH volunteer bus and editing our magazine, Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams running the community choir and so many others.

It would be a small accolade to honour these worthy volunteers in their lifetime rather than waiting until they have died. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Thanks for good turn

Sir, — I just want to say a big thank-you to the person who picked up my letter from a Waitrose shopping trolley, where I had accidentally left it, and put it in a letterbox. I am most grateful. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Johnson

Henley

Thanks for generosity

Sir, — On behalf of the Berkshire MS Therapy Centre in Reading, I would like to thank the people of Henley for their support and generosity during our charity collection held in the town centre on August 31.

We were delighted to raise £938.42, an increase of more than £270 from 2018.

The money will be put towards the provision of therapies, services and information for local people with MS.

I would also like to thank the 17 volunteer collectors who gave their time to help us raise money for our centre. — Yours faithfully,

Tracy Watkins

Berkshire MS Therapy Centre, Reading