So frustrated by footpath closure

Monday, 30 September 2019
Sir, — I thought that your readers might wish to know that the closure notice of the public footpath by the river at Fawley Court has now been extended until December 16.
The sole reason given by Buckinghamshire County council is public safety.
We have now not had the pleasure of this charming right of way since it was closed on November 16 last year.
It would be easy to get a contractor in to replace such a trifling piece of infrastructure. A day’s work?
My dogs are really fed up and would like the council to get it sorted pronto. Enough’s enough. — Yours faithfully,
Keith Beggin (and Micky and Kia)
Elizabeth Road, Henley
Bill Chapple, cabinet member for planning and environment, responds: “We want to get a new bridge installed as soon as we possibly can and I’m sorry for the difficultly that the ongoing closure is causing.
“As and when it is required, all bridges along this route will be replaced with wider structures to enhance accessibility.”
