Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

So frustrated by footpath closure

So frustrated by footpath closure

Sir, — I thought that your readers might wish to know that the closure notice of the public footpath by the river at Fawley Court has now been extended until December 16.

The sole reason given by Buckinghamshire County council is public safety.

We have now not had the pleasure of this charming right of way since it was closed on November 16 last year.

It would be easy to get a contractor in to replace such a trifling piece of infrastructure. A day’s work?

My dogs are really fed up and would like the council to get it sorted pronto. Enough’s enough. — Yours faithfully,

Keith Beggin (and Micky and Kia)

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Bill Chapple, cabinet member for planning and environment, responds: “We want to get a new bridge installed as soon as we possibly can and I’m sorry for the difficultly that the ongoing closure is causing.

“As and when it is required, all bridges along this route will be replaced with wider structures to enhance accessibility.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33