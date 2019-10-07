In defence of bridge illumination

Sir, — I refer to the letter from Ruth Gibson, of the Henley Archaeological & Historical Group, regarding the proposed LED lights on Henley Bridge (Standard, September 27) and respectfully point out the following:

1. I am the applicant, not Robert Drayton, who is my agent. This has been pointed out several times to Wokingham Borough Council and other parties.

2. The application was originally submitted in the summer but the council needed the bridge surveyed, which I did in time for its meeting in early September. However, the council unfortunately didn’t file the survey drawings with the application so it had to be put back to the October meeting. I would point out that I submitted the drawings three times and both the surveyor and my agent also sent them in.

3. I was asked by the council why I had not applied to South Oxfordshire District Council and others at the same time. That’s my decision and all parties will be involved in due course. I responded that I hoped to get my application through Wokingham council first and then forward a duplicate application to the others. I also asked that as applications can be seen online these days why couldn’t it send a link? No response.

4. Mrs Gibson shows her ignorance on structural concerns (more of which later). However, I would ask that the Henley Archaeological & Historical Group and the authorities consider the far more important issue of the serious damage to the bridge caused by boats over the last few months.

I’ve highlighted this several times in these pages over the last two years but, alas, nobody takes seriously the serious damage to this historic (1786) Grade I listed bridge. I enclose a picture taken last month of the underside of central arch. The enormous cracks get bigger each time I investigate. Only when the bridge needs closing might this be taken seriously.

I am a great supporter of English Heritage and all the other well-meaning organisations that protect our heritage. However, technology today is such that damage to this fine bridge is not that in reality as the fixings will strengthen the mortar, not cause further harm. Gluing does not create damage either but we all agree we have proven it’s unsightly.

Incidentally, the weight of all these LEDs is equivalent of two push bikes. Why doesn’t Mrs Gibson address the unauthorised articulated lorry drivers that use Henley as a short cut? That’s the next challenge, if I get the support.

5. Oxfordshire County Council, which has shown great vision by backing this application, has made its senior bridge engineer available and given us technical support. Yes, we will be testing the fixings well before final application.

6. Surely Mrs Gibson and other senior personnel must be aware that every bridge in London has applications for LED lights — that’s more than 100 bridges, some of which are far more sensitive than this application. Can you imagine what a great sight that’s going to be for everyone, including all the tourists who fly into London airports. How do you think we came up with the fixing recommendation in the first place? Perhaps Mrs Gibson will be writing to every London borough to oppose all those applications.

I think this is a question of “nobody likes change”, which I understand but in order to stay the same we must change. Fortunately, the technological fixings of today will outlast the bridge. That’s if it doesn’t fall down in the meantime by boats hitting it. At some point we must have a buffer upstream, but only after the bridge has been repaired.

Britain has simply the finest engineers/designers/architects in the world, so surely we can solve the LED fixings — I am trying so hard to be patient!

My agent has recommended that I give up and withdraw the application. Sorry, I am not going to do that.

It creates such a good feeling to see proper lights on the bridge as they were in 1920 — check it out.

Almost 3,000 people signed a petition to keep my LED lights. Well, those are temporary but in time we will get a much more professional lighting system on Henley Bridge.

I thank you for your support and patience. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley