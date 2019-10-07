Secret sorcery of sarsen stones...

Sir, — What a lovely pudding stone you showed us in Hidden Henley (Standard, August 23) but oh, what a long face he is wearing.

Perhaps he yearns to be returned to the peace and fresh air of his former rural abode?

I have a small pudding stone which I pulled out of the nettles to photograph and my geese’s affection for it might confirm that pudding stones do indeed have magical properties of some sort. (It’s now back in the nettles where it is happiest).

I also have a few sarsen stones. The one pictured is also a hag stone by virtue of having a hole through it and as such is also believed to possess magical properties.

And a hag stone that hangs in the stable entrance is also a flint. And can you see it is also an owl? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome