Your letters...

Life blighted by students

Sir, — I have lived in my house for 40 years and it has always been a privilege to live here but over recent years our lives have been evermore blighted by the fact that we are in the vicinity of The Henley College.

Indeed, when local people ask me where I live, I tend to answer that I live in the college student car park because that is what it feels like.

The list of indignities we have to suffer is long.

The language I frequently hear over my garden fence is loud, often foul and depressing in its paucity, every other word seeming to begin with the letter F.

The music emanating from students’ vehicles is invariably deafening.

The amount of litter dropped by the students is copious and the verbal abuse one has to put up with is alarming at times.

The student drivers are all inexperienced yet some of them scream into our road at a frightening speed, their eyes never on the road as they are usually looking for a parking space.

As they cannot empty their car ashtrays on college land, it being a no smoking venue, they dispose of their dog ends in my and my neighbours’ front gardens.

I speak, of course, of a minority; most of the students are pleasant enough, if somewhat thoughtless and seriously overindulged.

If we call the college to complain that the drive is blocked, we are told to ring the police as the college washes its hands of the problem.

If we are unfortunate enough to be in Deanfield Avenue or at the end of Deanfield Road first thing in the morning or at the end of the college day, it is absolute chaos.

Indeed, I actually heard a South Oxfordshire district councillor describe it as “Hell’s kitchen”.

How somebody has not yet been injured is quite miraculous.

For the first 20 or so years we lived here, we used to be allowed to go through the college grounds to get to town but that right has now been withdrawn and there is a very offensive notice outside the college threatening us all with dire consequences if we dare trespass on its hallowed grounds.

I realise that in our modern world the college is legally bound to protect the rights and ensure the safety of its students, but I get fed up about going round rather than through the site.

I can appreciate why I am not allowed to do so but I do not think that an old lady in her seventies, such as I am, constitutes much of a threat.

I just wish that some of the students, who are so aware of their own rights and so unaware of their responsibilities, had a little more respect for the rights of the residents of the area.

I recall an erstwhile principal of the college saying to me: “Well, you would not like it if people walked through your garden.”

No indeed, but I have to put up with it all the time because my house is on a corner and my front garden is a convenient shortcut for the little dears. The other morning I went to the college to enquire about evening classes.

As I tried to go through the first building to get to the reception office at the back, I was accosted by a very officious guard, who shouted at me, put his hand on my shoulder and told me, in a very impolite and aggressive manner, that I had no right to go through because I was using the passageway as a shortcut to get to town. He ordered me to go some distance out of my way to access the building at the back.

Ye gods! What has the world come to when an old lady cannot take the shortest and most obvious route to get from A to B?

The security staff would be more usefully employed ensuring that the students respect the college surroundings, which many of them do not.

Why the college was ever built in the middle of the town is a mystery to me. In my very humble opinion, it was a disastrous decision that has caused no end of misery for the poor residents of this area.

The college is a cheap and ugly building constructed on a site that must be worth a fortune, it being near the centre of town.

It is high time those in power pulled the wretched place down, sold the whole site off for a more sympathetic development and used the enormous profits to rebuild the college on an out-of-town campus where local people would not be so put upon.

I appreciate the fact, however, that the students themselves like being near the town centre.

Isn’t it a pity that some of them have so little consideration for those of us who live there and that the powers that be at the college do so little to improve the situation?

Marion Mawdesley

Henley

The Henley College responds: “The Henley College has been an educational establishment for more than 400 years and our origins can be traced back to the King James I Grammar School, which was founded in 1604.

The Deanfield site has been an educational facility since 1959, firstly as South Oxfordshire College, then King James’s College before becoming The Henley College in 1987.

Our existence predates any individuals who currently reside around the college and choose to live there.

The college values its relationship with local residents and the community. We do acknowledge that any disrespectful behaviour must be addressed and take a variety of steps to ensure this is done.

The college works hard with its students instilling behaviour and value expectations and will follow through on any complaints made with both disciplinary action where appropriate, meetings and communications with both students and parents and regular news updates and reminders.

We have a close relationship with the police and liaise with them regularly. We do ask security and safeguarding staff to follow up on any complaints made and they will often patrol the local area.

Unfortunately, we are limited as to what we can do other than to discipline those students we can identify. We have no legal right to issue tickets or speeding fines as this is the jurisdiction of the public highway.

In England, the Department for Education issues safeguarding guidance for keeping children aged under 18 safe in school and colleges. The Safeguarding Duty of Schools and Colleges is set out in section 175 of the Education Act 2002.

We must, therefore, ensure the safety of our students at all times and for this reason members of the public are unable to use our campuses as a cut-through to town.

To ensure our legal obligations are complied with, we have employed trained, professional security staff who have been Disclosure and Barring Service checked and have Security Industry Authority licences.

In relation to the specific interaction mentioned, a trained member of our security team approached the lady while she carried her shopping through the inside of one of our buildings.

She was reminded of our policies and was unable to clarify which building she was heading to, or for what reason she was there. Our staff will politely question any person who is not wearing a lanyard to identify themselves.

We have been working very hard to ensure that staff and students alike consistently wear their lanyards while on college premises so safeguarding of our students is assured.

With regards to the college’s position in the centre of Henley, the college population provides local businesses with revenue and helps secure the ongoing public transport services with their custom.

Many of our students work in Henley, providing labour for local businesses and enriching the town with confident, courteous young people. We value and celebrate our location and are always seeking ways to strengthen our links locally.

In the last academic year, our students have made the college proud with their achievements. Some have worked hard raising money for various charities including Sue Ryder and our Pathways department has been participating in a recycling project.

Our students have performed in Jesus Christ Superstar at Christchurch in Henley and also for the Henley Living Advent Calendar. One of our students was awarded Oxfordshire Young Engineer of the Year and others have succeeded in sport, both on the international stage and rowing for Leander Club.

We have seen students gain excellent academic results with many heading to Russell Group universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, and also the US.

The vast majority of our students are enthusiastic, hardworking and committed; they respect both the college and local residents and become well-rounded individuals during their time with us.

If any member of the community does have any concerns then please do get in touch with us directly.”

Don’t bash us ‘oldies’

I was very annoyed with the letter from Madeline Moe with regard to climate change (Standard, September 27).

To quote her: “The older people will not be around to see the effects.”

We have two beautiful daughters and three fantastic grandsons, so why would we not be interested? Another example of “Bash the oldies”. If we are not bed-blocking, using too much of the health service or ruining the planet, what does she suggest we do?

We help and support our families, get involved in community projects and donate to charities.

I think this young lady should tackle those who are nearer her own generation and who desecrate our planet with the detritus left behind at festivals.

I do hope that those who are on the marches she mentioned take their own rubbish home with them, but I wouldn’t bank on it. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Chivers

Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common

We’ve done our bit, girl

Sir, — I read Madeline Moe’s letter regarding her “passion” for climate change.

Fair enough, but please do not blame older people. It is spiteful and disrespectful to older people who have probably done a hell of a lot more for society than you younger know-alls. — Yours faithfully,

J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Beware of drug dealing

Sir, — Drug dealing in Henley is worrying for parents who may not know that their children are subjected to this and may well become addicted.

I would like to warn parents to educate them and keep them safe. — Yours faithfully,

Lyn Patey

Reading Road, Henley

Unwanted penthouses

Sir, — As the nearest neighbours to the proposal by Ressance Ltd to extend the old Hallmark building in Station Road, Henley, we have a vested interest.

Therefore, we applaud the decision by South Oxfordshire District Council to refuse planning permission.

Extending the building to create five penthouses on top of the existing roofline would make the building out of all proportion to its surroundings.

Any increase in size is not acceptable. The original application in December 2017 was simply for change of use from commercial offices to 23 flats, which is allowed under current planning regulations.

However, although this particular battle has been won, the war is not over.

We will be vigilant in the next six months in case Ressance lodges an appeal against the council’s decision.

There is about £5 million at stake for Ressance as each penthouse would be worth about £1 million. — faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Thoughtless driver pt 1

Sir, — Recently there has been some correspondence on the subject of cyclists.

While it must be admitted that some cyclists engage in thoughtless, feckless, or downright dangerous behaviour, motorists are by no means innocent parties, as an incident in Greys Road, Henley, on Monday morning demonstrates.

At around 07.25am I was cycling between Chalcraft Close and the Wootton Road roundabout on Greys Road when a car emerged from a drive and proceeded to cut across me — possibly to avoid oncoming traffic — in an alarming manner.

Having completed his hazardous manoeuvre, the driver continued on his way.

As I passed Green Lane, I noticed that he was parked there, evidently waiting for a school bus to pick up a child.

I approached the vehicle. The driver sat there, window up and adopting the timeless attitude of the boy that knows he has transgressed but stubbornly refuses to own up.

Clearly, the driver can’t really have been in a hurry because now he was waiting and so evidently had time in hand.

Clearly, too, to judge from his demeanour, he knew perfectly well that he had driven hazardously and could have endangered me but was quite unprepared to acknowledge this or to apologise.

What he, and all of us who drive need to keep constantly in mind, is that what we are driving is potentially a lethal weapon.

Cyclists, by contrast, lack the protection of a steel cocoon and multiple air bags that motorists enjoy and they are mounted on what is basically an unstable vehicle. So cutting up cyclists is to put them at risk.

The driver is evidently unaware of this vulnerability or doesn’t care.

But he undoubtedly would if the child he was ferrying to the school bus was treated with such insouciance by a driver more concerned with their own convenience than the rights and safety of other more vulnerable road users. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

Thoughtless driver pt 2

On Saturday I was waiting in Henley town centre for a taxi to take me and my friend to The Close.

A woman came and parked her car in front of us, leaving the engine running. After about 20 minutes she came back and drove off.

I think we need traffic wardens to stop people leaving their car engines running.

So much for clean air in Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Jennifer Britton

The Close, Henley

Why I want to remain

Yvonne Kedge asks what we Remainers want (Standard, September 27). Where do I start? How long has she got?

In the main, I feel European so I don’t want to leave. I’m actually half Scots and half Irish but was brought up in Sonning Common and now live in Henley.

However, as I say, I feel European. I want the Japanese car manufacturers to remain in Britain. They came believing we were the gateway to Europe and are now having second thoughts, which is hugely bad news for the thousands of people they employ or buy goods from.

I want the many scientists in this country (many in this area) to be able to continue working on all those joint European projects that have EU funding.

I want Galileo — our satnav system — to remain free. We devised a lot of it but from now on we may have to pay for it.

I want industry and banking to stay in this country, not decamp to other EU countries, taking their jobs and money with them.

I want to remain part of the European Regulatory System for Medicines, to be able to whizz through EU passport controls and use my European health card, to know that my country is part of a large negotiating trading block and that my grandchildren will be free to work or study in Europe and more things than I can list in a single letter.

I was brought up on a diet of war films where the gallant Brit killed the dastardly Germans. I had grandfathers who talked about slaughtering the Hun. I walked to junior school in terror as I had to pass the home of a lady who had a funny accent and was German.

Meanwhile, as I grew up, in mainland Europe the erstwhile warring countries were working to mend the rifts in the hope that mutual co-operation would bring peace.

The Common Market was born and I became a teenage au pair in Belgium, meeting other teenagers from all over Europe and learning that we were all the same — nothing frightening or dastardly about any of us.

By my mid-twenties I was an engineer in the Middle East, working with German, Belgian, Greek and British engineers to build a harbour in Sharjah.

I had my first child in Dubai, nursed by Indian and Irish midwives. Child number two was born in Abu Dhabi where my neighbours were Norwegian and my midwife Egyptian.

In Muscat my children went to a Dutch playgroup and my neighbours were French and American. I lived in an expat community where our different nationalities just made us interesting.

I considered myself European — and now, in my Seventies, I still do.

It saddens me to listen to people who, because our fathers and grandfathers suffered in the wars, cannot forgive or trust those who came after them.

It saddens me to listen to those who mutter about mismanagement and bureaucracy without wanting to try to do anything about it.

It saddens me to listen to people who complain about immigrants — great for plumbing or care in the community — but wish they weren’t here the rest of the time.

We need immigrants. Scratch the surface of our various DNAs and we discover we were once, at least in part, all immigrants.

The gallant Brit can no longer stand alone. We should remain in the EU and work to change the things we may not like, not leave and watch impotently as others benefit from what we have thrown away. — Yours faithfully,

Judith Phelan

Deanfield Road, Henley

Very hard to believe MP

Sir, — I read with interest your interview with Henley MP John Howell (Standard, September 27).

From my previous correspondence with Mr Howell, it would appear that he has made something of a U-turn.

While I can appreciate that the recent Supreme Court ruling would mean any right-minded person would reconsider their position, I find other comments by Mr Howell rather far-fetched. In a constituency such as Henley is it really the most common issue being reported to “just get Brexit done”?

Surely, in an area that voted so resoundingly to remain in the EU, would it not make more sense that what was being reported back would be concerns about a damaging no-deal Brexit or another referendum? It is a perfectly reasonable assumption that we will be faced with a general election during the autumn. Surely this has not escaped Mr Howell, who is obviously using the Henley Standard for early campaigning.

Can I please respectfully ask that in future such articles are more balanced and challenging questions are asked of political candidates rather than just printing an obviously biased story?

For the record, I voted Conservative at the last election and feel strongly that Henley should not be just viewed as a “safe seat” but that we should have a proper political discussion so voters can make a more informed choice at the ballot box. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Radford

Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake

Trashing the system

Sir, — There is no reason to believe that on the issue of leaving the EU on October 31 Big Boris won’t be as good as his word.

But until now this was thought to be impossible due to the Ben Bill.

However, now some idea is emerging about how Big Boris may well be able to take the country out of the EU despite the Ben Bill and it appears that it will look something like this. Sometime towards the end of this month the Government will use the Civil Contingency Act or some other arcane regulation which hasn’t been used since the time of Edward VI, or some other distant monarch, to declare a state of emergency.

This will give the executive extraordinary powers similar to those that would have been needed if the Germans had invaded in 1939 and the Panzers were advancing on London.

With such executive powers, the Prime Minister will be able to do anything which he wishes. He will not be obliged to request an extension for the departure date or anything else.

The country will quietly slip out of the EU on October 31. Then, as we will be out of the EU, the Brexit Party will disappear and all will be forgiven by the Tory faithful. This will result in the Tories coming thundering back to Westminster with an enormous majority in Parliament.

Of course, this could be stopped by the opposition parties by ousting the Government if they could agree on who they would put up as an interim prime minster.

But, alas, the rebel Tories could not be expected to support Jeremy Corbyn and neither could the Liberal Democrats.

Corbyn can hardly be expected to step aside from leadership of the opposition for a moderate, even for the sake of saving the country from a crude, no-deal Brexit.

So parliamentarians are in a real quandary. If they don’t get rid of Big Boris before the end of October, then he wins.

At least it is now becoming relatively clear how Big Boris can claim that come what may we will leave the EU on October 31. What a triumphant end game this will be.

In the name of democracy or keeping faith with the will of the people, if you would prefer that expression, our current system could be trashed.

Of course, there will be no rioting in the street, our parliamentarians will be shamed and remainers will skulk away. How much pride will there be in our system of government? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Topical but not ‘local’

Sir, — You say that you welcome letters on “topical local issues”.

This seems to be a very sensible invitation to comment on issues that involve and interest the local community where there is no other appropriate medium to do so.

Why then do worthy and wordy readers take the opportunity to express their views ad nauseam on national issues, such as Brexit, when there are national newspapers designed for that exact purpose and who perhaps would welcome their contribution (albeit at much reduced length), and why do you allow it? — Yours faithfully,

Tom Naskret

Hart Street, Henley

The editor responds: “I am happy to publish letters on pretty much any subject and issues such as Brexit and climate change affect us all so I include those.”

Make way for Lib-Dem

Sir, — Henley residents will know of the blue plaque on the wall of 44 Hart Street, or Speaker’s House.

William Lenthall was born here in 1591. He was an English Parliamentarian who, as speaker of the House of Commons, was at the centre of the struggles between the Parliamentarians and Royalists during the Civil War.

In November 1640 Lenthall was chosen as speaker of the House at the beginning of the so-called Long Parliament. In 1642 he famously resisted an attempt by Charles I to arrest five MPs.

He continued under Cromwell and, after the collapse of the Protectorate in 1659, he was speaker of the restored Long Parliament.

In 1660 he supported the restoration of Charles II, leading to him being barred from public office.

A brave man who stood up for Parliamentary sovereignty against a bullying executive. Rather like John Bercow and Boris Johnson today?

On the backbenches It would be nice to see our MP John Howell also stand up for his convictions, his constituency and his country.

Alas, he seems to prefer “conversations in the streets” of this constituency, and petulant speeches to Henley parents of children at our under-funded Oxfordshire schools.

John is a decent man but simply not up to being our MP in these politically charged times. And he’s currently in the wrong political party for this constituency.

The local council and European Parliament elections indicated a majority in here now support the Lib-Dem position that the UK should remain in the EU.

So let’s retire John Howell and swing behind Laura Coyle, the Lib-Dem candidate in the inevitable general election.

She is energetic and charismatic. She will be able to represent the constituency on issues that are important to many of us, especially on housing policy, and act with courage and conviction in the interests of the constituency and the country. — Yours faithfully,

Ralph Hickman

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Theatre is not unsafe

Sir, — The Kenton Theatre trustees were disappointed to see the emphasis in your report of the theatre manager’s application for funding for new lighting (Standard, September 27).

We must put right the suggestion that the theatre is not safe and reassure all our patrons and the council that we take safety very seriously indeed and that the lighting, although not the most modern, is regularly checked and serviced and is not a fire hazard.

We are grateful to the Mayor for his support for the theatre. The fourth oldest working theatre in the country is, of course, expensive to maintain and successive boards of trustees have for many years implemented a planned annual programme of repair and refurbishment which addresses both necessary and desirable improvements.

We are also looking to the future to ensure that the theatre’s facilities are up to date and continue to attract the varied programme we have come to expect from the Kenton, in spite of increasingly difficult trading conditions for theatres and performers alike. — Yours faithfully,

Christopher Tapp

Chair of the board of trustees, Kenton Theatre, New Street, Henley

Exemplary contribution

Sir, — Chrissie Godfrey is right to question the apparent decision by South Oxfordshire District Council not to approve the names of living people for new roads in Sonning Common (Standard, September 27).

She lists a number of living persons she believes are worthy of the honour.

However, I am sure that very many village residents will agree with me when I assert that at the very top of the list should be Chrissie Godfrey.

Her contribution to the life of our village has many huge over many years.

Her founding of the Village Gardeners, despite virulent opposition from some members of the then parish council, her long-term involvement in organising the annual Christmas Day dinner for lonely residents and her reading sessions at the primary school are only a few of her activities.

It was no surprise that she was awarded the Oxfordshire High Sheriff’s award for community service.

I very much hope that the district council will reconsider its position, at least in regard to Chrissie. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

South Oxfordshire District Council responds: “We appreciate the significant contribution that many residents of South Oxfordshire make to their local community. There are a number of ways towns and villages can choose to recognise this. However, unless there are very exceptional circumstances, we only award road names posthumously.”

Stick to lounging

Editor, — I am so disappointed. Last week I rang to purchase tickets for Jacob Rees-Mogg’s appearance at the Henley Literary Festival talking about his book The Victorians: Twelve Titans Who Forged Britain.

“He has cancelled,” I was told. I wondered why.

After the critical savaging of the book (the one he was obviously intending to promote), had he decided to retire from writing to spend more time with his political ambitions?

As a writer, I know just how exhausting and time-consuming it can be.

My advice: take it easy, relax and spend more time lounging around. — Yours faithfully,

Dudley Jones

Rochester Avenue, Woodley

Neglected shop front

I’m thinking about starting a whip round for a pot of black paint for the Monsoon store on the corner of Hart Street and Bell Street in Henley.

It looks so shabby and, being in such a prominent position, it kind of lets the side down, don’t you think?

I’ll start it off with a tenner… who’s in? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Carey

Baronsmead, Henley