Into the valleys...

Monday, 07 October 2019
We had our footpaths resurfaced recently and the workmen put out signs.
I did think it was amusing that the signs were in English and… Welsh.
I’m not sure that many people in South Oxfordshire speak Welsh. — Yours faithfully,
Tim Richardson
Marmion Road, Henley
07 October 2019
